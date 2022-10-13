CTA offers free rides home from Bears game at Soldier Field 00:21

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're planning on heading to Soldier Field tonight for the Bears game, you can get a free ride home on the CTA.

From 9:30 to 12:30 tonight, fares will be free at the CTA Roosevelt stop for Red, Green and Orange lines.

A couple bus routes will also be free. The 128 Soldier Field Express and the 146 Inner Drive Michigan Express when boarding from the stop at the stadium.