Baseball fans think they’ve solved the mystery of who ‘distracting’ old man is sat behind the plate at Yankee Stadium

PERHAPS the strangest question of the ALDS may have found it's answer.

While you'd imagine the biggest story to have come out of the Tuesday night game between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians would have been the former coming out on top 4-1, but no.

The Yankees are the AL East champions Credit: Getty Images - Getty

The fan in question is one of the few who didn't look enthused as Anthony Rizzo hit a two home run Credit: Getty

It was an eye catching fan sitting right behind home plate.

The bearded gentleman stole the attention of many fans watching, which led to the question, who is he?

Social media did what it does best and came up with a number of suggestions.

One person said: "That looks like David Letterman."

Another commented: "Is that Sauron?! Rings of power has me questioning everything"

While someone even suggested: "It’s the ghost of Wilford Brimley. Totally serious"

But no. BarstoolSports believe they have found the mystery man's true identity: Co-manager of METALLICA, Cliff Burnstein.

Also the co-founder of Q Prime management, who manage the likes of Disturbed, Muse, and Three Days Grace, Burnstein is a known baseball fan as per he and fellow manager Peter Mensch's interview with Billboard back in 2016.

Assuming that Burnstein was correctly identified and a Yankees fan, he'll have been delighted to see them take a 1-0 Division Series lead heading into Game 2 against the Guardians on Friday.