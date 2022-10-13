'Am I boring you?' Dorit Kemsley calls out host Andy Cohen for yawning at her AGAIN during RHOBH reunion... as she talks aftermath of terrifying home invasion

Dorit Kemsley had a major bone to pick with Andy Cohen during Wednesday night's explosive part one of the Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion show.

The 46-year-old star was disappointed to catch Cohen yawning as she touched on speculation surrounding her family's terrifying home invasion and burglary last year.

'Am I boring you?' Kemsley asked Cohen, before bringing to the host's attention that he'd also yawned as she spoke during last season's reunion.

'Are you kidding me? Again? Two years in a row, Andy?'

To refresh viewers' memories, a clip of Cohen visibly yawning while Kemsley rehashed season 11 drama was included in Wednesday's show.

This time around, the 54-year-old executive producer apologized to the fashion designer.

'I'm sorry, I just swallowed a yawn. But you are not boring me,' he insisted to Kemsley, who looked visibly irked and unhappy with Cohen's response.

She fired back: 'This topic is a lot harder for me than it is for you.'

The aftermath of the armed robbery and burglary at Kemsley's home was documented in the RHOBH season opener, titled 'The Break-In'.

DailyMail.com exclusively revealed that three men broke into Kemsley's $6.4 million Encino Hills home just before 11 p.m. in October 2021 while she and her children slept. The men have yet to be caught.

Along with clips of a distraught Kemsley recalling the terrifying experience to her castmates, the season opener also featured eerie security footage that showed two masked and hooded individuals walking onto her property.

One of the men shattered a sliding glass door to gain entry.

At the time of the break-in, Kemsley was home alone with her two kids, Phoenix, six, and Jagger, eight, while her husband Paul 'PK' Kemsley was out of the country.

She woke up to find the robbers standing by her bed, who then proceeded to ransack her home in a horrible 20-minute ordeal.

'When they came into my bedroom, when he had a gun to my head, I thought ''This is it. This is how I'm going to die'',' she recalled in a RHOBH confessional.

'I begged them and I told them, ''Let me help you. I'll show you where everything is. Just please, please, God. Please don't hurt my kids. They need their mommy''.'

'I thought this is it,' Kemsley said. 'This is how I'm going to die.'

To Kemsley's relief, Phoenix and Jagger slept through the entire nightmare ordeal.

Though many fans have speculated about the validity of Kemsley's claims, many came to the star's defense and criticized Cohen's 'disrespectful' yawning on social media.

Out of town: At the time of the break-in, Kemsley was home alone with her two kids, Phoenix, six, and Jagger, eight, while her husband Paul 'PK' Kemsley was out of the country; Paul and Dorit seen in 2019

Unscathed: To Kemsley's relief, Phoenix and Jagger slept through the entire nightmare ordeal; the family seen last year

'Andy yawning when Dorit was explaining what happened to her was very disrespectful #RHOBH,' penned one Twitter user, while another described it as 'shady.'

'especially since some people have been speculating it was staged,' they added in reference to looming online fan theories regarding the home invasion.

Another wrote: 'Not Andy yawning at Dorit AGAIN! And while she's talking about her burglary! I would have walked off'

One diehard RHOBH fan was shocked that none of Kemsley's castmates appeared to 'comfort Dorit' after the awkward moment.

Doubters also weighed in on Cohen and Kemsley's interaction, with some even deeming it 'hilarious' to watch.

'Andy yawning again while Dorit is talking is hilarious and on point for the long windedness of Dorit #RHOBH,' read one savage tweet.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion will continue next week with the second of three parts.