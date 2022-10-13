Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Twice Convicted Double-Murderer Gets Death Sentence Again in Broward
A Broward jury has again recommended the death penalty for a man whose first double-murder conviction and death sentence were overturned on appeal. Peter Avsenew was originally found guilty in 2017 for the 2010 murders of Kevin Powell, 52, and Stephen Adams, 47, in Wilton Manors. The 12 jurors recommended,...
NBC Miami
Legal Experts Weigh in On Life Sentence v. Death Penalty in Parkland Massacre Case
The stunning jury decision to spare the Parkland mass murderer’s life is still reverberating among the victims and throughout the legal community, especially after everyone saw the visceral outrage from the families Thursday. “It’s just unbelievable, we’re shocked, and we’re devastated,” said Max Schachter, who lost his son, Alex,...
cw34.com
PBSO warns about bail bonds scam
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — With Halloween approaching, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is warning about an imposter. Investigators are warning about the bail bond scam from people posing as employees of the sheriff's office. The scammers tell victims one of their loved ones is in jail...
‘A crime may have been committed’ in Parkland trial jury room, prosecutors say
Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. The deliberation room where 12 jurors decided the fate of confessed mass shooter Nikolas Cruz may have been a crime scene itself — a juror told prosecutors she was threatened by a fellow juror during deliberations. Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer gave prosecutors permission Friday ...
Deerfield News
SHERIFF COMMENTS ON BROWARD JURY VERDICT NOT GIVING CRUZ DEATH PENALTY
The BSO Public Information Office is currently working a developing incident regarding a Sheriff Gregory Tony statement on MSD verdict located at: n/a. Public Information Officer Veda Coleman-Wright is currently gathering the details. Here’s what we know so far:. The statement below is from Sheriff Gregory Tony in response...
Click10.com
Parkland pain: Verdict ‘sucker punched us,’ sent message that ‘you can get away with murder’
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – With their emotions still raw, Christopher Hixon’s widow and Joaquin Oliver’s father struggled to understand how any juror would decide that life in prison without the possibility of parole was an appropriate punishment for the perpetrator of the 2018 Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Audit finds more problems in Broward schools department that was subject to FBI investigation
Broward school’s maintenance department continues to suffer from poor internal controls, two years after a district supervisor was convicted of federal bribery charges, a new audit shows. The audit, conducted by Miami-based MDO Consultants, determined the district overpaid an asphalt contractor $30,000, bought materials without using required purchase orders and split large purchases to avoid ...
Gov. DeSantis ‘disappointed’ in Cruz life sentence
TALLAHHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he was “very disappointed” after a jury rejected the death penalty and recommended that Nikolas Cruz serve life in prison for murdering 17 people in 2018 at a Parkland High School. Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of first-degree...
cw34.com
One student's actions led to the arrest of another student who threatened a mass shooting
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A student at Palm Beach State College notified College officials about concerns regarding a student who made alarming posts on a social media site where he threatened to commit a mass shooting at one of the College's campuses. The threat was made by Saul...
cw34.com
Family members face 12 criminal charges but not for the shooting that led to their arrests
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — This one started when Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office agents found a car used in a shooting. It was the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 30. The shooting happened two days earlier. Authorities followed it until the car stopped in a driveway north of...
PBSO warns county residents of telephone scam
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office wants to warn residents of a continuing common telephone scam.
A late-night fight on a Lake Worth street led to gunfire. Now a man's headed to prison for 50 years.
WEST PALM BEACH — A judge has sentenced a Broward County man to 50 years in prison in the December 2020 shooting death of a man in Lake Worth Beach. A jury found Kenny Valle-Parra guilty in June of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and discharging a firearm from a vehicle in the death of 51-year-old Rigaberto Diaz-Mazariegos.
DeSantis draws big crowd as he campaigns in heavily Democratic Broward
Gov. Ron DeSantis delivered both a traditional election-season campaign pitch on Sunday, promising tax cuts, and touted the conservative social messaging — on gender, education and immigration — that have become hallmarks of his time in office. The crowd, hundreds of people gathered in Broward, the most Democratic county in the state, liked what it heard. They cheered when he arrived, when he ...
cw34.com
Witness hears 'you're gonna kill me,' man with ankle monitor accused of repeated stabbing
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Several people called 911 about a woman who "had numerous stab wounds and was bleeding heavily," and the victim told an officer the guy who did it "accused her of planning to call the police on him." That's what it says on a...
PBSO: Palm Beach State College student threatened to commit mass shooting
A Palm Beach State College student has been arrested on a charge of threatening online to commit a mass shooting. Authorities say Saul Allain Jean, 24, of North Miami Beach, made threats on the website Change.org to kill people and encouraged others to carry out similar attacks. “Leave me [expletive] alone or else I will...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Burglars who frequent Broward Business arrested
The Broward Sheriff’s Office Burglary Apprehension Team (B.A.T.) on Thursday busted two suspects believed to be part of a group responsible for multiple business burglaries throughout the northern region of Broward County over the past two weeks. According to the police reports around 3:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 13,...
850wftl.com
U.S. to help Haiti with gang violence crisis
(LAKE WORTH, FL) – The United States is stepping up to help Haiti with their gang violence crisis. The U.S. is deploying the Coast Guard to patrol the waters surrounding Haiti and also a visa restriction is blocking those connected to gang violence. Haitian native Orestal Michel lives in...
Click10.com
Man paralyzed following armed robbery and attempted murder
Miami-Dade County, FLA – A man is paralyzed from the neck down, according to police, following an armed robbery and attempted murder. It happened at a business in Miami-Dade County back in August. In court, surveillance video presented by the prosecution captured two men dressed in black bust into...
cw34.com
Homicide in West Palm Beach, detectives investigating
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed in West Palm Beach. On Saturday, deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Lake Victoria Drive. Upon arrival, deputies found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local...
NBC Miami
Broward Doctor Won't Be Charged in Connection to Overdose Death
A Broward physician won’t be facing charges following the 2018 overdose death of a young woman inside his apartment. It’s been over four years since first responders found Natalie “Olya” Langille unconscious inside the apartment of Dr. Naval Parikh after he called 911. The Broward Medical...
