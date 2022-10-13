Read full article on original website
Related
KBI asks for help to locate man missing from SW Kansas
GRAY COUNTY —The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), along with the Meade County Sheriff's Office, and the Gray County Sheriff's Office, are investigating the disappearance of 55-year-old Richard Salisbury, of Plains, Kansas, according to a media release from the agency. Richard Salisbury is a white male and is described...
Local, area residents among Kelly's recent appointments
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly recently announced appointments to the following state commissions, councils, and boards. . Purpose: To advise KDADS on the implementation of the 988 hot line. ●Andy Brown, Topeka. ●Sheriff Gene Ward, Liberal. ●Zack Odell, Colby. ●James “Paul” Davis, Gardner. ●Colin Thomassett, Topeka. ●Molly Perkins,...
SW Kansas man dies after ejected in rollover crash
GRAY COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 7:30a.m. Sunday in Gray County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Ford Focus driven by Mulu Hailu Berhane, 42, Garden City, was eastbound on U.S 50 four miles west of Ingalls. The car left the roadway and the...
Salina Post
KANcycle: Free rides for Kansas Mobility Week
Kansas is celebrating the second annual Mobility Week Nov. 6-12. KANcycle is offering the promo code “MobWeek22” for free rides on KANcycle bicycles during Mobility Week. This promo code is good for all locations in the KANcycle service area. “We’re excited about partnering with transit agencies across the...
Nextlink to pour $50M into Kansas, Nebraska rural broadband access
On Aug. 31, a little-known but fast-growing broadband company received nearly half a billion dollars from the federal government to expand rural access, including in Kansas and Nebraska. Texas-based Nextlink Internet plans to deploy a mix of fiber and fixed wireless services across 11 states with funding from the Federal...
Republicans hope for a 'new' Kris Kobach in Kansas AG race
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kris Kobach, the Kansan with a national reputation as a hardline provocateur on immigration and voter ID laws, is trying to rebrand himself as a calmer, steadier voice in his comeback bid for elective office. Republicans hope the candidate for Kansas attorney general is a...
Large part of Kansas under red flag warnings for Friday
Red flag warnings have been issued for much of the state on Friday, including our area. A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior, according to the National Weather Service.
GOP hopefuls turn to Pence to broaden appeal before election
NEW YORK (AP) — In Donald Trump's assessment, Mike Pence “committed political suicide" on Jan. 6, 2021. By refusing to go along with the then-president's unconstitutional push to overturn the results of the 2020 election, Pence became a leading target of Trump's wrath and a pariah in many Republican circles.
UPDATE: Frost advisories, freeze warnings issued for our area
UPDATE 4 p.m. Sunday: Freeze warnings are now in place for our entire area. Additionally, there are some frost advisories for tonight. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Salina Post
Salina, KS
17K+
Followers
25K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0