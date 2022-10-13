ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

'Just dominance': Deandre Ayton's mindset going into Phoenix Suns season opener

Deandre Ayton talked all things during Monday's media availability as Phoenix Suns head into Wednesday's season opener against Dallas at Footprint Center. The Mavericks eliminated the Suns from the playoffs with a 33-point win in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals.  Feelings going into opener: "I'm very excited. I love basketball." ...
