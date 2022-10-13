Read full article on original website
kgns.tv
Local group investigates paranormal activity in Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While some are skeptics of paranormal activity, others are believers and have even dedicated their lives to helping others connect with lost loved ones. For nearly a decade, a Laredo team has investigated homes and areas around Webb County. It’s a family affair for Torres Paranormal...
kgns.tv
Pets Alive Laredo celebrates 1,000 rescues
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo non-profit organization that focuses on helping the pet community is celebrating its 1,000 rescue. Pets Alive Laredo relocates animals to different homes across the nation in order to save them from shelters. Muñeca is the lucky 1,000 animal to be found a forever home...
travellens.co
16 Best Things to Do in Laredo, TX
Did you know that Laredo in Webb County, Texas, is the largest inland port in the United States?. Situated on the Rio Grande, Laredo is a major transportation and commercial center for trade with Mexico. In addition to its busy seaport, Laredo also has an airport and railroad terminal. Tomás...
kgns.tv
Farmer’s Market returns to the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s harvest season which means it’s the perfect time to pick up some locally grown produce and homemade goods!. The El Cento de Laredo Farmer’s Market will be back at the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo this weekend. Every month, the event brings local...
kgns.tv
Webb County approves temporary deputy medical examiner
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County votes to fund additional help for the Webb County Medical Examiner’s Office. During their recent meeting, Commissioners gave the green light to move forward with an agreement with Dr. Siegfried Pueblitz. Dr. Pueblitz will temporarily perform the duties of deputy chief medical examiner....
kgns.tv
Laredo Police investigate shots fired call in south Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is clearing the air after there was a shots fired call that spooked the community of south Laredo over the weekend. The incident happened on Saturday near the 2300 block of Highway 83. According to Laredo Police, they received a call regarding...
kgns.tv
Laredo learning institutions to band together for National Unity Day
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - National Unity Day is a day everyone comes together to take a stand against bullying. This year, the theme is “Together, we can create a world without bullying”. This coming Wednesday, four of Laredo’s learning institutions, TAMIU, Laredo College, LISD and UISD are banding...
kgns.tv
Survivor of deadly human smuggling case in San Antonio speaks to ABC News
SAN ANTONIO, TX (ABC NEWS) - It’s been over three months since a tractor-trailer carrying dozens of undocumented people passed through the I-35 checkpoint in Laredo and was found abandoned on the outskirts of San Antonio. It all led to a what is being known as the deadliest human...
kgns.tv
New amenities coming to Freddy Benavides Park
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A south Laredo baseball field and the park are getting some much-needed upgrades. At Freddy Benavides Park, next to Cigarroa High School, the city is renovating the playscape and putting in new amenities, including shades, benches, and grills. The baseball field is also getting a new...
kgns.tv
Man wanted for aggravated assault
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are asking for your help locating a man wanted for aggravated assault. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Eliazar Garcia, 41. He is roughly five feet, seven inches, has black hair and brown eyes and weighs 180 pounds. His last known address...
kgns.tv
TAMIU receives $3.5 million dollars for STEM students
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The next pandemic might be way different than the one we have lived but our community is making sure to we are prepared for it. More than $3.5 million dollars will be invested on STEM students in TAMIU. Congressman Cuellar joined university President Dr. Pablo Arenaz...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police officers recognized for saving woman
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is recognizing two officers who were able to quickly find medical help for a woman in need. Officer Eduardo Benavides and officer Marcial Ramirez Jr. responded to a call of a woman who was injured. She told police that her foot had...
borderreport.com
2 South Texas border cities named ‘safest’ in America
LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) — Two South Texas cities on the Mexican border have been named among the top 20 “safest cities” in America, according to a recent survey. Laredo is listed as No. 3 in the 2022 Safest Cities in America survey out this week by WalletHub.
kgns.tv
Laredoans fill the room for mayoral debate
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo held the final political forum for the mayoral candidates on Thursday evening. Eight of the ten candidates wanting the position were in attendance to answer questions and discuss some of the issues in the city. The Falcon Executive Conference Room at the...
kgns.tv
Bulldogs Pull Away Early on Wolves
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A pair of 1st quarter interceptions, including one taken back to the house, and a trio of touchdowns had Alexander up 21-0 after the opening 12 minutes and they never look back in topping LBJ 35-7. For more headlines. click here.
kgns.tv
String of car burglaries reported in north Laredo neighborhood
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is reminding drivers to lock their car doors after an unusual string of burglaries were reported in a north Laredo neighborhood. It was a rude awakening for not only one family but for four families. A burglar or burglars had broken into...
kgns.tv
Four vehicle accident reported on Saunders
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident in central Laredo is causing road closures. According to the Laredo Police Department, a four-vehicle crash happened at the 4700 block of Saunders Street. As a result, two westbound lanes are closed. Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area or expect...
kgns.tv
Jail assault results in sentences for Hermanos de Pistoleros Latinos gang members
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Four men already in prison get over five years to their sentence for attacking an inmate who is now in a vegetative state. The four men are Gilbert Arevalo, Antonio Cristian-Martinez, Orlando Flores-Duke, and Jamie Pecina. Court documents say the men were involved in an argument with the victim. It led to the victim being punched and kicked.
kgns.tv
Zapata Shuts down and out Kingsville
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Hawks fly high and free on this Friday night as Zapata has zero issues with Kingsville, topping the Brahamas 41-0 for their first district win. For more headlines. click here.
kgns.tv
Laredo Police searching for two men allegedly tied to theft case
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a couple of men who were allegedly involved in a recent theft case. According to the Laredo Police Department, the theft happened at the Walmart located at 4401 Highway 83. One of the men believed to be involved in theft was...
