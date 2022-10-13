RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - A man is dead and a Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputy is on administrative leave after an attempted arrest. According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a home on the 3400 block of South Kensington Drive Sunday at 12:35 a.m. in reference to a disturbance. When they got there, deputies found 45-year-old Christopher Blount who was reportedly being combative. Authorities attempted to take him into custody. As this happened, officials say a deputy, now identified as Cpl. Tommy Gunn, deployed his taser to subdue the man. Blount was then taken into custody. However, the Sheriff's Office says Blount became unresponsive and deputies began CPR.

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO