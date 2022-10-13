Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
2nd person in a week dies of opioid overdose in Grovetown
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the second time in a few days, a person has died of an opioid overdose in Grovetown. The latest death happened over the weekend in the 200 block of Hayne Drive, according to police. The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had possibly ingested cocaine...
WRDW-TV
Man dead, deputy on leave after Augusta stun-gun incident
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man died over the weekend after a deputy used a stun gun on him, authorities said. As is routine, the deputy is on leave during the investigation of the incident. Just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a home on the 3400 block of...
wfxg.com
Missing 14-year-old Augusta girl may be headed to Screven County, investigators say
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old. Tacalyn Armour was last seen on October 15th on Eagle Rock Road, not too far from Wrightsboro Road in Augusta. Tacalyn was wearing dark colored leggings and a black pullover jacket. The teen may be […]
WRDW-TV
With 3 shootings, crime surge claims more lives in CSRA
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A rash of deadly crime continues in the CSRA, with a man found slain in Aiken County just a couple of says after two men were shot dead just across the Savannah River in Augusta. The latest report of a shooting came from Beech Island,...
wgac.com
wgac.com
Grovetown Man in Custody Following Drug Overdose Resulting in Death
Grovetown authorities responded to a home in the 300 block of James Street just after 6:00 this morning where they found two unresponsive males. It appeared both were suffering from narcotics overdoses. Lifesaving measures were administered and authorities say one male responded, the other appeared to have been dead for some time. The person’s name is being withheld for the time being to ensure that all family members have been notified.
The Post and Courier
WRDW-TV
One man injured following shooting incident in Thomson
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - McDuffie County deputies responded Friday evening to a shooting in Thomson. Dispatchers say deputies got the call around 6:30 about gunshots on West Street. Thomson Police Department Assistant Chief Robert Brown says because of the “severity” of the case, the department requested the assistance of the...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County Coroner investigating two deadly motorcycle crashes
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Coroner’s Office is investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Friday evening, 10/14/2022 at 11:39 P.M. The crash occurred at Peach Orchard Road and Tobacco Road. Issa Gladston Malik-Kahn, 27 years old of Smoketree Road Augusta was transported to Augusta University Medical Center by EMS where he was […]
wgac.com
Walgreens Robber Killed in Crash During Police Pursuit Thursday in Richmond County
An Augusta man who was wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a local Walgreens store earlier this week, died after losing control of his vehicle during a police pursuit late Thursday night in Richmond County. Coroner Mark Bowen says 32-year-old Kenneth Thomas Paige was travelling at a high...
WRDW-TV
RCSO searching for 3 women accused of Aggravated Assault
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On September 4th, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the intersection of Gordon Highway and Highland Avenue for reports of shots being fired from moving vehicles down Gordon Hwy. Upon arrival, police say there was no one in the car, but it was riddled with bullet holes. One woman was […]
Man sentenced to 20 years in stabbing death of Sparta man
A man was sentenced to 20 years for voluntary manslaughter in the stabbing death of a 34-year-old Sparta man back in 2020.
WRDW-TV
Man charged with manslaughter during arrest for drug charges
BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As a result of a three-month investigation by the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were able to obtain a warrant for manslaughter. According to Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office, Angelo Maxwell Grant, 48, of Windsor, is accused of selling fentanyl to a citizen of Williston, resulting...
wgac.com
Richmond County Girl Reported Missing
A Richmond County teenager has been reported missing. Fourteen-year-old Tacalyn Armour was last seen Saturday in the 3100 block of Eagle Rock Road. Armour is black, 5’2″ and 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing dark-colored leggings and a black pullover jacket. Authorities say Armour may be headed...
ADPS officers respond to accidental, self-inflicted shooting
What appears to be an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot drew the Aiken Department of Public Safety to the Whiskey Road McDonalds Thursday evening. First responders were called to the scene between 7:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. Thursday. Lt. Daymon Spann, public information officer for ADPS, said preliminary investigations indicate the shooting...
WRDW-TV
Missing mother and daughter found safe, deputies say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says a missing mother and daughter have been found. Lashaun Ponder, 25, and Nyomi Ponder, 3, had last been Wednesday, and authorities asked Thursday night for the public to be on the lookout for them. Just before noon Friday, deputies...
