'The Big Bang Theory' Tell-All: Kaley Cuoco Nearly Had to Amputate Her Leg and More On-Set Secrets (Exclusive)

Read full article on original website
Beth
2d ago
we LOVED the show and still watch the reruns!!! 🌎☄ 😍🐊
Reply(1)
8
Related
Which ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Cast Members Are Still Alive?
Here's which 'Laverne & Shirley' cast members are still alive and what they're doing now.
Kaley Cuoco Reveals She Nearly Had to Amputate Her Leg After Serious Equestrian Accident
In a new oral history of The Big Bang Theory, Kaley Cuoco and her co-stars describe her terrifying horse riding accident and “miraculous” recovery Kaley Cuoco and her co-stars from The Big Bang Theory are sharing details of a scary horseback riding accident that nearly resulted in her leg being amputated more than 10 years ago. The actress, 36, opened up about the incident alongside co-star Johnny Galecki and Big Bang creator Chuck Lorre in Jessica Radloff's oral history book The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of...
Popculture
Kaley Cuoco Pregnant, Expecting First Child With 'Ozark' Star Tom Pelphrey
Actors Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child together. The couple broke the news on Instagram, sharing a slew of photos from recent weeks and confirming their baby is a girl. This will also be the first child for both stars, who made their first public appearance together at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for producer Greg Berlanti in May.
Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons Talks Fighting For Mayim Bialik, And Why Adding Amy Was Such A Brilliant Move
The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons spoke about Mayim Bialik's early days on the sitcom, and wanting to fight for her to stick around.
David Letterman, 75, Admits He’s Devastated After Son Harry, 18, Goes Off To College
“They tell me he’s in college,” said David Letterman when joking about his son, Harry, during an appearance on the Sept. 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! During this rare return to late-night television, David, 75, spoke about his feelings after his 18-year-old son began college. “The separation of the kid leaving home, I thought it would be nothing, but it’s devastating,” said Letterman. “Am I the only one that feels that way?” he asked the audience, which responded with sympathy for the late-night icon.
‘Little House on the Prairie’: This Star Died Days Before His Final Episode Aired
Little House on the Prairie featured many of our favorite actors. One actor died a few days before his last episode aired. Here's what we know.
‘Gunsmoke’: Milburn Stone Once Said Dennis Weaver and Amanda Blake Didn’t Belong in the Entertainment Business
Milburn Stone didn't initially get along with 'Gunsmoke' co-stars Dennis Weaver and Amanda Blake, who he thought were wasting the opportunity of a lifetime.
Kaley Cuoco shows off adorable baby bump 1 day after announcing her first pregnancy
A day after making the big announcement that she's expecting her first baby, Kaley Cuoco is already offering fans more of a glimpse into her pregnancy journey. 36-year-old Cuoco, who is known for starring in "The Big Bang Theory" and "The Flight Attendant," took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she and her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, are expecting a daughter next year. The announcement included a ton of cute photos from the journey so far, including shots from a gender reveal, a photo of Pelphrey holding up a onesie that reads, "love my daddy," and Cuoco and Pelphrey sharing a sweet kiss while holding matching "mama bear" and "papa bear" mugs.
Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’
Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
James Arness Said No Other Male Actors Wanted to Work With Him Before ‘Gunsmoke’ Because of His Height
James Arness had difficulty getting roles before 'Gunsmoke' because male lead actors didn't want to work with someone so tall.
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness’ Matt Dillon Was Killed off in a Script to Make Him Lower His Salary Expectations
CBS killed off James Arness' Matt Dillon in a 'Gunsmoke' script when he tried to negotiate for a huge raise in his salary.
Betty White 'Did Not Look Away' After Jon Hamm Had To 'Back That Thang Up' On Her
Actor Jon Hamm reflected Friday on an awkward backstage encounter with the late Betty White. During an interview on “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon asked Hamm about a “Glee” parody that the two had filmed with the “Golden Girls” icon for the 2010 Emmys.
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Debuts Her Baby Bump: See Her Precious Pic With Tom Pelphrey
Watch: Kaley Cuoco Says BF Tom Pelphrey "Saved Me in All the Ways" Kaley Cuoco's baby bump pictures are out of this universe. The Big Bang Theory alum showed off her baby bump on social media for the first time while announcing she is expecting her first child with Tom Pelphrey.
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness Revealed the Name of His Horse and Why the Show Never Said It
'Gunsmoke' actor James Arness once revealed the name of U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon's horse and why he never says it on the show.
ETOnline.com
George Clooney Responds to Brad Pitt Calling Him the Most Handsome Man in the World
George Clooney is nothing if not confident. The 61-year-old actor had the best response when asked about Brad Pitt calling him the most handsome man in the world during an interview with Vogue earlier this month. "Well, he’s right about that," Clooney told Gayle King in a CBS Mornings interview...
‘NCIS’: Mark Harmon’s Wife Pam Dawber Receives Sad News of Former Colleague’s Death
Mark Harmon’s wife, Pam Dawber, faced some hard news this week when she learned that her friend and co-creator of Mork & Mindy, Dale McRaven, passed away. McRaven died at his home in Los Angeles on September 5 following complications from lung cancer, according to his son, David McRaven. He was 83.
Jeopardy! Co-Host Ken Jennings Shares a Rare Photo of His Teenage Son Dylan
The father and son share a striking resemblance Ken Jennings has been hosting Jeopardy! for over a year and now is starting to get more personal with fans. Ken, 48, is well known by fans of the game show dating back to his 74-game winning streak in 2004. While the contestant turned host always has all the answers, he has left fans with some questions about his home life. However, he changed that over the weekend with a sweet tweet and a rare photograph of his son Dylan. On...
John Travolta Shares Sweet Video of Son's Dog Waking Him Up
John Travolta is having a ruff time trying to get any words out. The Old Dogs actor, 68, shared a short and sweet clip on Instagram featuring his son's own dog, as it slobbered all over his face on Friday. "This is how Ben's dog Peanut wakes me up," Travolta...
PETS・
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Share 1st Family Photo After Welcoming Baby No. 7: ‘Dream Team’
Courtesy of Eroula Dimitriou/Instagram Seven and counting! Hilaria Baldwin shared her first family portrait after welcoming baby No. 7 with husband Alec Baldwin. “What a Baldwinito dream team. Ireland [Baldwin], you are missed and loved ✨,” Hilaria, 38, wrote via Instagram on Monday, October 3, alongside a photo of her and the 30 Rock alum, […]
Wynonna Judd Opens Up About Her Mother’s Death: “I Did Not Know She Was At The Place She Was At When She Ended It”
Wynonna Judd says she remains “incredibly angry”, months after the death of her mother, Naomi Judd, by suicide. “I did not know that she was at the place she was at when she ended it,” Judd told CBS News correspondent Lee Cowan on CBS News Sunday Morning. “Because she had had episodes before and she got better. And that’s what I live in, is like, ‘Was there anything I should have looked for or should I have known?’ I didn’t.” The interview on CBS News Sunday Morning is Judd’s first following her mother’s death and comes just ahead of Judd’s upcoming tour...
Comments / 6