Megyn Kelly Shares Horror Story About Her Police Officer Brother Being 'Attacked By Gang Of Thugs' After Shooting Of 3 Philadelphia Cops

mega

Megyn Kelly revealed that her brother was “attacked” by a “gang of thugs” during his time on the Albany police force, RadarOnline.com has learned after news broke that three police officers were shot early Wednesday morning while trying to serve an arrest warrant for a murder suspect.

The political commentator shared her personal story on an episode of her SiriusXM radio program, The Megyn Kelly Show, while defending stand-up police officers who show up to do their jobs every day.

mega

“I have a brother who was a police officer,” Kelly said during her show. “He was attacked at one point by a gang of thugs who came after him and really hurt him.”

“He was in the hospital for a long time,” Kelly added.

While Kelly does have an older brother, Pete , 56, he has not served on the Albany police department.

Upon being reached out to by media , Pete responded that his sister was referring to their step-brother, Paul Kirwan .

mega

Kelly said Kirwin was serving in the “inner city” of her hometown, Albany, New York, at the time.

After sharing that her brother recovered from his injuries, she stated, “He went right back out … [as a] patrolman and kept protecting [inner city residents].”

“He went into house after house — this was a predominantly Black neighborhood,” Kelly said about the neighborhood’s demographics.

She also shared that her “brother” was “protecting women who were getting beaten, kids who were getting hurt, and Black members of the community who were victims of Black-on-Black crime, which is what it tended to be there.”

“And never once said a racist thing or had a racist thought,” she concluded her remarks.

mega

Kelly said he recently ended his “stellar career” in law enforcement.

Meanwhile, her guest, author and researcher Rafael Mangual , said progressive District Attorney Larry Krasner was to blame for the surge in crime in Philadelphia.

"These officers sign up to do a job, to protect and serve, but not to take gunfire, and at some point it becomes enough. And I think we've already passed that point where it's enough. And we need that anger to resonate across the citizens of the city, as well," Deputy Police Commissioner John Stanford said in response to the three officers being shot this week.