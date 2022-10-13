ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVCR NEWS

EU faces battle to keep energy prices from tanking economy

BRUSSELS — (AP) — European Union leaders enter a crucial stretch this week to make sure runaway energy prices and short supplies do not further tank their struggling economies and foment unrest. At the same time, they need to keep all 27 members united in their opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Electric vehicles take center stage at pared-back Paris show

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Europe is leading the push into battery-powered cars as electric vehicles enter the mainstream — even as the industry faces challenges including supply shortages, a spotty charging network and a looming recession. The electric-as-routine approach is on display this week at a slimmed down Paris auto show as carmakers show off models aimed at fulfilling Europe’s promises to phase out internal combustion cars by 2035. Automakers at the show include Chinese manufacturers who analysts say are making rapid technological progress as they explore expansion into Europe. Here are major themes from the Paris show, which opens to visitors Tuesday through Sunday at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles exhibition center: ELECTRIC FIRST
WWII munitions hinder Nord Stream pipeline probe

Investigations into the suspected sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines linking Russia with Europe are "progressing well", despite World War II munitions on the seabed, Denmark said Thursday. The two Nord Stream pipelines were damaged by two explosions under the Baltic Sea at the end of September, causing major gas leaks.
Russia and China are in a battle with the U.S. over control of an obscure tech agency

The U.S. and Russia are facing off again, but this time it's not over Ukraine. It's over leadership of a little-known international tech agency that's been around since the mid-1800s. The International Telecommunication Union was created to help standardize the telegraph, but it could be the place where the future of the internet is decided. NPR cybersecurity correspondent Jenna McLaughlin has the story.
