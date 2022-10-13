Read full article on original website
Related
Maine’s 20 Most Populated Towns in 1950 Are Probably Not What You Would Expect
Who doesn't love some good old-fashioned Maine history? Well, thanks to this new invention called the "Internet," I managed to luck into a fun document to peruse. I stumbled upon some old Census data, which ended up being rather significant. The form is the official 1950 Census preliminary population chart for every county and town in Maine. It's a fascinating look at where Mainers called home and how different those pockets look today.
mainebiz.biz
Scarborough contractor has a lot of steel going up in Portland:
Landry/French Construction, which is based in Scarborough, has two major projects underway in Portland -— both with a lot of steelwork being hoisted into place. At 201 Federal St., the firm is managing construction of a 263-unit apartment complex. The steel structure is in place — and makes up the bones of what will be Maine’s tallest building, at 18 stories and 201 feet.
These Are the Most Common Last Names in Maine; Is One Yours?
As the famous Destiny's Child sang to all of us, "Say My Name, Say My Name." If you don't know what a surname is, I will tell you. a hereditary name common to all members of a family, as distinct from a given name. When I moved to Maine from...
2 of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in the World Can Be Found in Maine
More accolades are coming our way for Maine's incredible food scene. However, this is a little different than your standard list about food or cocktails. Iconic travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller recently released its list of the most beautiful restaurants in the world. The 40 restaurants can be found worldwide, and that includes right here in the great state of Maine.
WPFO
Gov. Mills to promote $34 million investment in Sanford downtown
SANFORD (WGME) – Governor Janet Mills will be promoting a partnership meant to revitalize Sanford's downtown area Monday. Mills will visit businesses to promote the $34 million Downtown Sanford Village Partnership between the city of Sanford and the Maine DOT. The investment hopes to make downtown Sanford more attractive...
Eastern Maine Emergency Vet is Forced to Go Down to 5 Days A Week
Thing were looking up over the summer. A while back, I remember seeing that Eastern Maine Emergency Vet Clinic posting to their Facebook that they were elated to share that they were now once again fully staffed, and that they could go back to being open 7 days a week. I imagine there was much rejoicing all across the area, knowing we could get care for our pets 24/7.
Studded Tires Now Permitted On Maine Roads
It's snow tire season in Maine. Although fall has just begun, Mainers are reminded that winter is coming. From October 1, through May 1, snow tires are permitted on Maine roads. Winter tires are not required by law in Maine. Remember to take them off by May 1. Studded tires...
Stunning Uninhabited Maine Island for Sale & Ready for Development
Maine is a remote state, and I'm not sure there's a person who minds that. Heck, even the most extroverted person can enjoy the fact that peace and serenity is just a short drive away. It's one of Maine's best qualities. How could it possibly get better than that? Easily. Go somewhere even more remote, like an island. Everyone knows we have enough of them.
Thousands of Lights illuminate the Woods on This Mystifying Walk in Lebanon, Maine
One of the fastest-growing attraction ideas in the northeast is utilizing wooded area and unused trails and turning it into something that lights up the night and fascinates the minds of both children and adults alike. The pandemic forced many businesses into creating new and novel ideas with their outdoor space, and as it turned out, people really enjoyed outdoor walks. A new outdoor walk has opened in Lebanon, Maine, and its creations will blow your mind.
wagmtv.com
Moose Hunt Good for Local Businesses
ASHLAND, Maine (WAGM) - The second week of the state’s moose hunt is well underway, and both local hunters, and those from away are eager to take their shot at one of Maine’s most coveted big game. Onlookers gather at the weigh station at Gateway Variety in Ashland...
5 of The Most Terrifying Ghost Sites in Maine That You Must Visit
I can't tell you how excited I get when October comes around. It is my favorite month of the year, not only because my son and niece were born this month but because of ghosts!. There's nothing I love more than finding out the haunted history of a certain spot,...
MAINE SCAM ALERT: Scammers Pretending to Be Maine Police Officer Asking For Money, Info
If I had a dollar for every time I had report on another scam being committed by the losers of society, I wouldn't have to be writing this article right now. But, alas, here we are. It's not uncommon to hear of phone scams not just here in Maine, but...
WPFO
Bike ride raises thousands for Autism Society of Maine
KENNEBUNK (WGME) - About 100 cyclists met in Kennebunk Saturday for the 16th Annual Ride for Autism. Riders could take three different routes that put them on a 50, 25, or 10 mile ride. The ride has bonded cyclists in southern Maine over the years, helping raise thousands for the...
What The Heck Is That In The Middle Of Maine’s Kennebec River?
Earlier today (October 16th), on my way home from church, I crossed the Kennebec River in Augusta using the Memorial Bridge. The "big bridge", as my daughters call it, provides people in all but the smallest (lowest) vehicles great views up and down the river. Looking north you can see the Calumet Bridge and, at the right angle, Mill Park. Looking south you can see beyond the Kennebec Arsenal.
The Bittersweet Feeling of Seeing the Piscataqua River Bridge on the Road
If you’ve traveled to or from Maine then you are familiar with our infamous bridge, the Piscataqua River Bridge. This river bridge is the iconic link between Portsmouth, New Hampshire and the stateline of Maine in Kittery. This bridge is the sign of being on the move; Instagram stories,...
These Maine Teens Have Recently Gone Missing In Maine
While Maine law enforcement does frequently need to deal with reports of missing children and teens, they generally do not remain missing for long. They are often located within a matter of hours or within a few days. Sadly, this is not always the case. According to the website for...
WPFO
Maine Cabin Masters lend a hand for Naples food drive
NAPLES (WGME) -- A food drive in Naples had some added star power Friday. Great Northern Docks hosted the event for "Crosswalk Community Outreach" in Naples. Stars of the reality show Maine Cabin Masters were on hand as well. "We love helping the community; we feel grateful that we're in...
Open Letter to the Lady in the Make-Up Aisle at Walmart in Auburn, Maine
As you walk into Walmart, you do not expect to be confronted with raw truth and honesty. A fleeting moment that goes right through you and you are impacted by it for the rest of the day. Dear Lady in Aisle 10,. As I walked down to the make up...
WPFO
Gas prices continue upward trend in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Gas prices continue to rise in Maine. The average price of gas has risen 2.8 cents per gallon over the last week, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,228 stations in Maine. GasBuddy says the average price for a gallon of gas in Maine is $3.64. Prices are...
newscentermaine.com
VERIFY: Yes, Maine is experiencing a shortage on K1 kerosene heating fuel
PORTLAND, Maine — Heating oil prices are near record highs according to Maine's Governor's Energy Office with just weeks until winter. Staff do not see those prices dropping before the snow flies and temperatures plummet. More than 60 percent of homes in Maine rely on heating oil. Maine is...
Comments / 0