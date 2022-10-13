If you wanted a snapshot of what a Tudor Dixon governorship might look like, Thursday night’s debate and her subsequent cheap shot against an entire segment of our state’s population may have provided a disturbingly accurate depiction of just that. For nearly 60 minutes, the LGBTQ+ community sat anxiously in front of their computers and […] The post Column: The last word on trans rights belongs to voters, not Dixon appeared first on Michigan Advance.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 15 MINUTES AGO