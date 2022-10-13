Read full article on original website
DOJ calls for six-month sentence for Trump ally Steve Bannon
The Justice Department is recommending that Steve Bannon, a former Trump adviser, be sentenced to six months in jail and a $200,000 fine after he defied a subpoena to testify before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack. Monday's court filing by the DOJ argues that...
The Jan. 6 committee has done its job, but its impact depends on others
When a dramatic development punctuates a long-running narrative, people ask: Is this it?. Is it the turning point or the tipping point, the moment we will remember?. This week, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol took a shot at providing such a moment in the saga of former President Donald Trump.
How quotation marks turned a story about a clerical error into one about voter fraud
A clerical mistake by Colorado election officials weeks ahead of the November election has taken on a conspiratorial spin, researchers found via Twitter data. The Colorado Secretary of State's office, which oversees the state's elections, accidentally mailed about 30,000 postcards to non-citizens who were not eligible to vote containing instructions for how to register. At least some of the people who received the postcards are living in the country without authorization.
Trump's Israel Comments Divisive and Antisemitic, Jewish Groups Say
Jewish Americans are more likely to vote Democrat, with more than three quarters that voted in 2020 voting for Joe Biden instead of Trump.
Russia-Ukraine war live: fresh Russian strikes hit ‘critical infrastructure’ in cities across Ukraine
Attacks hit Kyiv, Kryvyi Ri, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv, damaging infrastructure including energy facility
Alex Jones has been ordered to pay $1 billion over his Sandy Hook lies. Will he?
For years, the conspiracy theorist and provocateur Alex Jones spread lies about the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary, falsely claiming on his InfoWars broadcasts that none of the 20 children and six adults killed had actually died and that their relatives were crisis actors. Now, he has been ordered...
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman is floating a peace plan for Ukraine that, like Elon Musk's, requires giving major concessions to Russia
Ackman's plan comes two weeks after Tesla CEO Elon Musk drew ire for tweeting out a peace proposal of his own that parroted Kremlin talking points.
Biden gave young voters a win on student debt, but abortion tops midterm motivations
When Erin Moore started college, she knew she'd take on student debt. But years later, as she walks around a market in Bucks County, Pa., making loan payments feels much more within reach. Student loan relief "actually will make it feasible for me to pay," said Moore, a teacher in...
These families were adopting Ukrainian orphans. Now they have to wait out Russia's war
KYIV, Ukraine — When Katie-Jo and Christian Page decided last winter to host a Ukrainian orphan in their home through the nonprofit Host Orphans Worldwide, adoption wasn't actually on their minds. "We decided it wasn't something that we were going to be able to do just based on the...
Eight died in a fire at Iran's Evin prison, which holds political prisoners
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's judiciary raised the death toll Monday in a blaze at Tehran's notorious Evin prison, saying that at least eight prisoners were killed as protests continue nationwide. Details still remain scarce over the fire at Evin prison, which broke out on Saturday night...
The capital of Ukraine reels from second Russian attack this month
The capital of Ukraine was left in smoke and rubble after five Russian drones struck the city early Monday. The explosions crumbled residential buildings and energy facilities near a busy train station in central Kyiv. At least four people were killed in the attack and at least four others have been hospitalized, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a top emergency response adviser to Ukraine's president.
Column: The last word on trans rights belongs to voters, not Dixon
If you wanted a snapshot of what a Tudor Dixon governorship might look like, Thursday night’s debate and her subsequent cheap shot against an entire segment of our state’s population may have provided a disturbingly accurate depiction of just that. For nearly 60 minutes, the LGBTQ+ community sat anxiously in front of their computers and […] The post Column: The last word on trans rights belongs to voters, not Dixon appeared first on Michigan Advance.
A pair of Levi's that sold for $76K reflects anti-Chinese sentiment of 19th century
A pair of Levi's jeans sold for more than $75,000. Don't worry. Inflation hasn't gotten that bad. The (really, really) old pair of jeans hails from the 19th century. The jeans were put up for bid at an auction in New Mexico. Two vintage-clothing collectors teamed up to put down the cash in order to bring this piece of history back to California.
