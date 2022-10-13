Read full article on original website
Missouri auditor finds areas of concern in Conservation Department's IT practices
(The Center Square) – A report released by Democrat Auditor Nicole Galloway gave the Missouri Department of Conservation’s data security a rating of “good” and recommended changes to improve its system. The rating is the second-highest and is given when audit results find the organization is...
Concerns raised Amendment 1 could open door to public safety strikes
(The Center Square) – Amendment 1 on the November ballot has some opponents concerned codifying collective bargaining in the Illinois Constitution could lead to public safety unions looking to reclaim the right to strike. Supporters say Amendment 1 aims to codify collective bargaining rights in Illinois for wages, work...
Elections chief: No, you can't challenge another voter's eligibility at polls
ATLANTA — A state elections office bulletin sent out this week further inflamed charges of voter suppression and showcased some of the confusion surrounding Georgia’s voter challenge rules that state that any person can question the eligibility of an unlimited number of voters. Turns out you can’t lodge...
Nebraska legislative races key to fate of abortion, concealed carry, other issues
Whether Nebraska bans abortions, allows permitless concealed carry or promotes private school scholarships with tax dollars next year will depend on who gets elected to the Legislature this fall. All three issues failed this year when supporters fell a few votes short of getting the 33 needed to overcome a...
Pritzker receives failing grade for fiscal policy from Cato
(The Center Square) – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker got a failing grade in a public policy organization’s fiscal policy report card on governors. The Cato Institute examined the tax and spending choices made by governors since 2020. Governors receiving an A grade are those who have cut taxes and spending the most, while governors receiving an F, like Pritzker, have increased taxes and spending the most.
Gubernatorial candidates offer Nebraskans a choice
In a few short weeks, Nebraska voters will choose the successor to Gov. Pete Ricketts, who is stepping down at the end of his current term because of term limitations. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Nebraskans will have three candidates on the ballot, each of whom offers significantly different stances from their opponents on a wide variety of issues facing voters.
Indiana lieutenant governor tests positive for COVID-19
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch tested positive Monday for COVID-19. The 70-year-old Republican said she's experiencing mild coronavirus symptoms and is not planning to take any time off to recover from her infection. "(I) will continue to work for Hoosiers from home while following all of Indiana's COVID guidelines," Crouch said.
Colorado ballots mailing out this week
(The Center Square) – Ballots for Colorado's upcoming general election are headed out to mailboxes this week. County clerks across the state are required to mail ballots out by Friday, the secretary of state's office said in a statement Monday. Secretary of State Jena Griswold urged people to “start...
Measure 111 would make Oregon the first state to guarantee access to health care
In November, Oregon voters will decide whether to amend the state’s constitution to create a new fundamental right for everyone living here: access to affordable health care. The language of the measure is simple. It states: “It is the obligation of the state to ensure that every resident of...
Craig, Kistner vie for Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District
(The Center Square) – Political candidates are fighting for political advantage in Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District in the Nov. 8 election. The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan group that analyzes elections, ranks the 2nd Congressional District as a Democrat "toss up." The seat is up for grabs between incumbent Democrat U.S. Rep. Angie Craig and Republican Tyler Kistner.
How best to serve Iowa students drives school choice debate
It was a major topic among Iowa lawmakers earlier this year during the legislative session. It was a significant factor in the June primary elections in Republican legislative campaigns. It’s one of the top issues in Iowa’s gubernatorial campaign. And it is sure to be one of the...
California to end pandemic state of emergency in February
(The Center Square) – California’s COVID-19 state of emergency will end Feb. 28. 2023, nearly three years after it was declared, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday. The governor’s decision to lift the state of emergency in February means California will phase out the final 27 of nearly 600 directives enacted during the pandemic that still remain in effect.
Delaware funding new school safety measures
(The Center Square) – Bolstering school security is part of a new initiative in Delaware. The state’s Emergency Management Agency announced Monday morning that nearly $1 million will be invested the Comprehensive School Safety Program to create maps of schools in the state’s 19 school districts and charter schools. The maps will be made available to law enforcement and first responders who respond to emergencies at school facilities.
Nebraska September tax receipts $110 million over projections
Nebraska’s net tax collections were up nearly 18% from what was expected for September, according to a Nebraska Department of Revenue report released Friday. The net revenue receipts for the state were $110 million more than the projected figures for September, continuing a trend of higher-than-predicted figures for the fiscal year that began in July, the report shows.
Some NY lawmakers want gas tax holiday extended
ALBANY — With a state gasoline and diesel fuel tax "holiday" slated to expire Jan. 1, several lawmakers are proposing it be extended to help New Yorkers cope with elevated prices at the pump and higher costs for necessities such as energy, food and clothing. The state suspension on...
WaWa plans to expand into southern, coastal Georgia
In addition to continued growth throughout its current Florida market areas and adjacent markets, including the Florida Panhandle, South Alabama, Wawa has announced plans to spread its wings to southern and coastal Georgia. Current plans are for Wawa to open its first Georgia store in 2024 with the potential for up to 20 stores in the market in the future.
OLS officers apprehend over 700 people in one night, catch a man wanted by Interpol
(The Center Square) – Texas law enforcement officers working through Operation Lone Star are continuing to thwart criminal activity at the southern border, making record numbers of apprehensions including human smugglers. On one night, for example, Texas National Guard soldiers assisted with apprehending a group of 717 people who...
USDA leadership visits cotton producers
ATHENS – The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing up to $2.8 billion in 70 selected projects under the first pool of the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities funding opportunity, including the U.S Climate Smart Cotton Program. Ultimately, USDA’s anticipated investment will triple to more than $3 billion in pilots that will create market opportunities for American commodities produced using climate-smart production practices.
Dry conditions help speed the combines
DES MOINES — Harvest continued with 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork included harvesting row crops, fall tillage, and applying fall fertilizer and manure. “The generally dry conditions statewide have allowed farmers to make steady progress...
Nebraska's latest wildfire dealt devastating blow to sense of community
Slender shoots of green poke through the charred floor of the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey. Hope, people say, in an area traumatized by a deadly wildfire that burned nearly 30 square miles of central Nebraska earlier this month. But the future for this special area — where the Sandhills...
