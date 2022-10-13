(The Center Square) – Illinois has taken the No. 10 spot on Oxfam's Best and Worst States to Work in America 2022. But some say it doesn’t paint a full picture. The index of all data is based on laws and policies in effect as of July 1, 2022, across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia. The index consists of three dimensions: wage policies, which comprise 40% of the overall score; worker protection rights, which comprise 35% of the overall score; and rights to organize, which comprise 25% of the overall score. Illinois received index scores of 67.77 overall, 63.17 for wages, 53.57 for worker protection, and 95.00 for the right to organize.

