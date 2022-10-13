Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: fresh Russian strikes hit ‘critical infrastructure’ in cities across Ukraine
Attacks hit Kyiv, Kryvyi Ri, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv, damaging infrastructure including energy facility
Russian Su-34 fighter jet crashes into a residential building near Ukraine
Russian authorities cite engine malfunction for the mishap.
The capital of Ukraine reels from second Russian attack this month
The capital of Ukraine was left in smoke and rubble after five Russian drones struck the city early Monday. The explosions crumbled residential buildings and energy facilities near a busy train station in central Kyiv. At least four people were killed in the attack and at least four others have been hospitalized, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a top emergency response adviser to Ukraine's president.
Explosive suicide drones rock Ukraine's capital, hitting residential buildings
KYIV — Explosions rang out across Ukraine's capital early Monday, a week after nationwide strikes rocked the city for the first time since June. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said five drones struck central Kyiv in the morning attack and appeared to be targeting energy infrastructure. A four-story residential building and energy facilities near Kyiv's busy train station were damaged in the attack.
Opinion: The specter of nuclear Armageddon
Small notes in the news can sometimes shake you the most. This week, Newsweek ran one of those, "Best Places in the U.S...." articles, but it wasn't about the best local barbecue, towns for retirement, or trips to see fall foliage. It was: "Best Place to Survive Nuclear War." For...
EU faces battle to keep energy prices from tanking economy
BRUSSELS — (AP) — European Union leaders enter a crucial stretch this week to make sure runaway energy prices and short supplies do not further tank their struggling economies and foment unrest. At the same time, they need to keep all 27 members united in their opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
A Russian warplane crashes near an apartment building and kills at least 13
MOSCOW — A Russian warplane crashed Monday into a residential area in a Russian city on the Sea of Azov after suffering engine failure, leaving at least 13 people dead, three of whom died when they jumped from upper floors of a nine-story apartment building to escape a massive blaze.
Russia and China are in a battle with the U.S. over control of an obscure tech agency
The U.S. and Russia are facing off again, but this time it's not over Ukraine. It's over leadership of a little-known international tech agency that's been around since the mid-1800s. The International Telecommunication Union was created to help standardize the telegraph, but it could be the place where the future of the internet is decided. NPR cybersecurity correspondent Jenna McLaughlin has the story.
Iran tries to crack down on protests, even online. Here's how activists are evading those efforts
Protests in Iran over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini have reached their fourth week. Mahsa, also known by her Kurdish name, Jina, died in police custody after being arrested for violating Iran's strict Islamic dress code. Dozens are estimated to have been killed so far in the fierce government crackdown. And that crackdown is being felt online, too. To try to make it harder for people on the ground to organize, authorities have rolled out high-tech tools to limit mobile phone connections, to block social media sites and cut demonstrators off from the rest of the world.
Trump's Israel Comments Divisive and Antisemitic, Jewish Groups Say
Jewish Americans are more likely to vote Democrat, with more than three quarters that voted in 2020 voting for Joe Biden instead of Trump.
Four people died in a fire at Iran's Evin prison, which holds political prisoners
CAIRO — A towering blaze at a notorious prison housing political prisoners and anti-government activists in Iran's capital killed four inmates, the country's judiciary said Sunday. Flames and smoke rising from Tehran's Evin Prison had been widely visible Saturday evening, as nationwide anti-government protests triggered by the death of...
A rare Roman-era mosaic is uncovered during the excavation of an old building in Syria
RASTAN, Syria — Syria uncovered a large intact mosaic that dates back to the Roman era, describing it Wednesday as the most important archaeological discovery since the country's conflict began 11 years ago. Journalists were shown the mosaic in the central town of Rastan near Homs, Syria's third largest...
WWII munitions hinder Nord Stream pipeline probe
Investigations into the suspected sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines linking Russia with Europe are "progressing well", despite World War II munitions on the seabed, Denmark said Thursday. The two Nord Stream pipelines were damaged by two explosions under the Baltic Sea at the end of September, causing major gas leaks.
Worry grows for Iran woman athlete who climbed without hijab
An Iranian female competitive climber has left South Korea after competing at an event in which she climbed without her nation's mandatory headscarf covering
The U.K. prime minister fires her finance chief and changes course on taxes
LONDON — British Prime Minister Liz Truss fired her finance minister and close ally Kwasi Kwarteng. Then hours later, she announced a U-turn on their economic package, attempting to calm financial markets and reinforce her shaky leadership position little more than a month after taking office. The government said...
Xi signals continuity in his China Communist Party congress speech
BEIJING — Chinese leader Xi Jinping signaled Sunday that his government would maintain policies that have put it at odds with the U.S. and other nations and deepened Communist Party control of the economy and society. Xi, speaking at the opening of a twice-a-decade party congress that is expected...
The Jan. 6 committee has done its job, but its impact depends on others
When a dramatic development punctuates a long-running narrative, people ask: Is this it?. Is it the turning point or the tipping point, the moment we will remember?. This week, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol took a shot at providing such a moment in the saga of former President Donald Trump.
DOJ calls for six-month sentence for Trump ally Steve Bannon
The Justice Department is recommending that Steve Bannon, a former Trump adviser, be sentenced to six months in jail and a $200,000 fine after he defied a subpoena to testify before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack. Monday's court filing by the DOJ argues that...
Australia says it will end its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital
CANBERRA, Australia — Australia has reversed a previous government's recognition of west Jerusalem as Israel's capital, the foreign minister said Tuesday, prompting consternation from Israel. The center-left Labor Party government agreed to again recognize Tel Aviv as the capital. The Cabinet also reaffirmed that Jerusalem's status must be resolved...
