WILLIAMS RUNS FOR RECORDS AS FITCH SMACKS SPARTANS
The Fitch football team’s goal at the start of the week was to make sure the traveling trophy that goes to the winner of their annual game with rival Boardman was staying in Austintown. Like any rivalry game, the game was back and forth before the Falcons pulled away late in the second half en route to a 42-20 victory at Greenwood Chevrolet Falcon Stadium.
AAC ANNOUNCES BOYS SOCCER AWARDS
The AAC boys soccer scene was thriving during the 2022 season. It was a highly contested conference race, but in the end Howland came out on top of AAC yet again. Now that the regular season is over, the AAC put out its postseason awards to recognize the great players in the conference. Howland’s Vasili Gentis won the Player Of The Year.
CANFIELD EASILY GRABS FIRST PLAYOFF WIN
CANFIELD OH- Canfield got their tournament run started on Saturday, and they didn’t slow down at all. The Cardinals won the first round playoff game over Ravenna by a score of 6-0 to advance to next round. Canfield was able to receive goals from Lexi Toporcer, and Rachel Lamb,...
VALLEY WIGGLES FREE OF WELLSVILLE
WELLSVILLE OH- Valey Christian learned all too well on Friday night how hard it is to win a football game, no matter who you play. Coming in to their matchup with Wellsville, they were the heavy favorites. But the Tigers didn’t want to hear about it. They pushed and shoved Valley Christian all night. However, 12 unanswered points to close out the game would let the Eagles escape the upset 24-18.
SALEM TAKES MOMENTUM INTO RIVALRY WEEK
ALLIANCE OH- Looking to bounce back after their 3rd loss of the season the week prior, the Salem Quakers made quick work of 1-7 Marlington on the road last night 41-7. The Quakers would roll out 21 unanswered 1st quarter points on touchdowns to Cletis Monroy (one rush, one receiving) and the other on a Jackson Johnson 30 yard scamper, and would never look back. They would tack on another touchdown, this time from the arm of Ross Davidson into the hands of Jackson Johnson, as well as two Hayden Tomidajewicz field goals to take a 34-7 lead into the intermission.
EAGLES DOMINATION OF NILES CONTINUES
HUBBARD, Ohio – Niles started off throwing their best punch right to the chops of Hubbard much like they did a year ago at Bo Rein. After forcing a three and out on the Eagles’ opening drive of the night, a great return from Nathan Coots set the Red Dragons up with just 9 yards to pay dirt. After four straight gives to Antuan Gardner, the Niles star would finally find the endzone on his final attempt from two yards out to give the Dragons an early lead.
SPRINGFIELD COMES BACK ON THE RAIDERS TO MOVE ON
NEW MIDDLETOWN OH- Springfield got their quest for a District championship started on Saturday as they battled a tough South Range team in a 2-1 victory. Springfield went down 1-0 early to the Raiders as Julienna Koller had a wind aided goal that bounced over Tiger keeper,Caitlin Cappelli’s. head. Springfield responded off an assist over the top from Sami Shafer to Maddie Page. Page put the ball in the lower right corner to tie the game at 1-1.
EAGLES AREN’T SLOWING DOWN ONE BIT
HANOVERTON OH- When you start the night with a school record, a 45 yard field goal from Luke Courtney, signs point to a positive result. That is exactly what United saw as they stormed Lisbon 45-6. After the Courtney field goal, the United offense found the end zone with two...
Watch: Valley boxer Vic Toney takes WBF title by TKO
Vic Toney (6-2-1) faced off against Sam Wilderhaus (5-2-0) for a vacant belt.
WEST BRANCH WINS BATTLE OF WARRIORS
CARROLLTON, OH- The 7-1 West Branch Warriors traveled down to Carrollton Friday looking to clinch at least a share of the EBC title. They were able to do that coming away with a 42-20 victory over Carrollton. West Branch can clinch the EBC title outright with a win against Salem next week. The Warriors currently sit at 1st in the division 4 region 13 standings and they have already clinched a top 4 seed and 2 home playoff games.
Warren, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
POTTERS GRAB FIRST WIN ON PATTERSON FIELD
EAST LIVERPOOL OH- East Liverpool got their first win on their brand new field on Friday night as they toppled Oak Glen 44-12. It was the run game that dominated the night for the Potters. They ran for a total of 443 yards and had two players eclipse the 100 yard mark. Quintin Conrad led the way in that category as he tumbled on to 177 yards with just 11 attempts. That’s a stunning average of almost 16 yards per run. Trent Davis also ran wild for 125 yards on 10 Carrie’s to add to the Potters onslaught. The Potters will stay home on Friday as they conclude the regular season hosting Weir.
WEEKEND MATTERS | Comedian Bill Engvall making ‘Farewell’ stop in Warren
Here are some of the events happening around the Mahoning Valley this weekend. For more events, check out our Events Calendar. Actor and comedian Bill Engvall of the Grammy-nominated “Blue Collar Comedy” concert films will take the stage twice at Robins Theatre in Warren on Saturday. Engvall’s “Farewell...
Crowd gathers after two shot in Canton
CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Canton Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured a woman. According to police, at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Oakmont Street N.W. When police arrived, they say officers found two people had been shot in the […]
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Ohio
A big winning ticket was sold in Ohio in Saturday night's Powerball drawing.
Students on school bus that caught fire at local high school
A school bus was on fire Monday morning, according to Cardinal Joint Fire District.
UPDATE: Missing endangered Akron man found
A missing Akron man whom police said was endangered has been found.
Box truck tips over on Madison Ave. Expressway
A man is in the hospital after tipping the box truck he was driving in Youngstown.
KEEPING THE FAITH | Remember to trust God even if you don’t trust the process
I am sure there are some families concerned about the rising costs of everything while household resources are stagnate. I have used the space of “Keeping the Faith” to share my personal faith, witness and trust in God. Like David expressed in Psalms 37:25: “Once I was young, and now I am old. Yet I have never seen the godly abandoned or their children begging for bread.” Remember to trust God even if you don’t trust the process.
200 owners, pugs gather for 1st-ever Valley Pug Fest
Saturday was the first-ever Mahoning Valley Pug Fest.
