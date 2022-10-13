ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Man dies from wounds after being found shot in crashed car

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 20-year-old man died after being shot earlier this month in the south Linden area. Josiah Montgomery was found shot in a car that had crashed into a sign along Duxberry Avenue on Oct. 8. Columbus police said they were alerted to the shooting by...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

17-year-old shot, killed near Ohio State campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed in a shooting Sunday night near the Ohio State University campus. Police said Aniyah Elie was taken to the hospital by family members after she was shot along North High Street around 9:45 p.m. Elie died just after...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Police: Columbus officers shoot at man with rifle during traffic stop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police said no one was injured after officers fired at a man with a rifle during a traffic stop early Saturday morning. Officers were in the area of Watkins Road and Bluefield Drive when they heard gunshots. While searching the area the officers witnessed an SUV driving fast and initiated a traffic stop.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

17-year-old shot at east Columbus club dies from injuries

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 17-year-old girl who was shot inside an east Columbus club last month has died from her injuries this morning. Khaterra Griffin, who was referred to as the 17-year-old victim in all previous reporting, was shot and critically injured at The Queen Of Hearts Pub on East Livingston Avenue on Sept. 25.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Police searching for serial cigarette thief

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Grove City, Bexley, Pickerington, and Westerville have all reported a man swiping cartons of cigarettes from gas stations. The man struck three times at Grove City-area gas stations on Sept. 18. Crime Stoppers said the suspect requests a couple of cartons, then attempts payment with a credit card that declines.
GROVE CITY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Police searching for 2 different suspects caught on camera using stolen credit cards

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for two suspects that were caught on camera attempting to use stolen credit cards in two different cases. On Aug. 2, a Columbus woman reported multiple credit cards stolen from her unlocked car. She was notified by her credit card company that transactions had been made with the stolen cards, police said.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus police, fire teaming up to host trunk or treat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police and Columbus Division of fire are partnering to host a free trunk-or-treat event on Saturday, Oct. 30. From 4-6 p.m., both agencies will be handing out candy in a safe, family-friendly event along Marconi Boulevard. Trunk or Treat by WSYX/WTTE...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after medical emergency on roadway near Polaris Mall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police blocked off a section of Polaris Parkway Monday morning after a substance was found in a truck during a fatal medical emergency. One person was pronounced dead, and another person was hospitalized after a box truck stopped on the road facing westbound in the eastbound lane on Polaris Parkway near an Olive Garden restaurant just before 10 a.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

1 dead, 2 injured in northeast Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person died, and two others were injured in a crash overnight in northeast Columbus. Police said a car flipped over on its top around 1:35 a.m. near Morse Road and Sunbury Road. One person died in the crash, police said. Medics took a person...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

AEP: Crash in northeast Columbus leaves thousands without power

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car accident in northeast Columbus resulted in nearly 2,000 people being without power Sunday night. According to a social media post from AEP Ohio, some equipment was damaged in a vehicle accident. Crews are currently trying to restore power to customers in the area.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Dublin asking for community's help in naming snow plows

Dublin, Ohio (WSYX) — As it prepares for winter, the City of Dublin is asking for the community's help in naming its snow plows. After naming the plows, residents will be able to follow them in real-time on the city's SnowGo dashboard. Residents will be able to see which plow is on which street, according to its name.
DUBLIN, OH
WSYX ABC6

HighBall Halloween & Goodwill Columbus Partnership and Costumes

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Halloween is almost here and two organizations are partnering to get you the perfect costumes at an affordable price. Betsy Pandora from Short North Alliance and Goodwill Columbus Director of Marketing Simone Attles talk the new partnership between HighBall Halloween and Goodwill. To purchase tickets...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Public Health offering COVID-19 bivalent boosters to children 5-11

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Beginning Monday, Columbus Public Health said it is offering COVID-19 bivalent boosters for children ages 5-11. Children can get the boosters at all of Columbus Public Health's free walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic locations. To find your nearest Columbus Public Health vaccine clinic, click here.
COLUMBUS, OH

