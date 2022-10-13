Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Man dies from wounds after being found shot in crashed car
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 20-year-old man died after being shot earlier this month in the south Linden area. Josiah Montgomery was found shot in a car that had crashed into a sign along Duxberry Avenue on Oct. 8. Columbus police said they were alerted to the shooting by...
WSYX ABC6
'It's an open wound losing her,' Friend of 17-year-old shooting victim shares her sadness
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One week after loved ones buried 30-year-old Shamira Rhodes, they're planning for her younger sister's funeral. Minister Tiara Walton, a close friend of the sisters, said the family is hurting right now. Shamira Rhodes and 17-year-old Kha'terra Griffin were shot at the Queen of Hearts...
WSYX ABC6
17-year-old shot, killed near Ohio State campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed in a shooting Sunday night near the Ohio State University campus. Police said Aniyah Elie was taken to the hospital by family members after she was shot along North High Street around 9:45 p.m. Elie died just after...
WSYX ABC6
Police: Columbus officers shoot at man with rifle during traffic stop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police said no one was injured after officers fired at a man with a rifle during a traffic stop early Saturday morning. Officers were in the area of Watkins Road and Bluefield Drive when they heard gunshots. While searching the area the officers witnessed an SUV driving fast and initiated a traffic stop.
WSYX ABC6
17-year-old shot at east Columbus club dies from injuries
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 17-year-old girl who was shot inside an east Columbus club last month has died from her injuries this morning. Khaterra Griffin, who was referred to as the 17-year-old victim in all previous reporting, was shot and critically injured at The Queen Of Hearts Pub on East Livingston Avenue on Sept. 25.
WSYX ABC6
Police searching for serial cigarette thief
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Grove City, Bexley, Pickerington, and Westerville have all reported a man swiping cartons of cigarettes from gas stations. The man struck three times at Grove City-area gas stations on Sept. 18. Crime Stoppers said the suspect requests a couple of cartons, then attempts payment with a credit card that declines.
WSYX ABC6
Police searching for 2 different suspects caught on camera using stolen credit cards
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for two suspects that were caught on camera attempting to use stolen credit cards in two different cases. On Aug. 2, a Columbus woman reported multiple credit cards stolen from her unlocked car. She was notified by her credit card company that transactions had been made with the stolen cards, police said.
WSYX ABC6
Man pleads guilty to multiple attempted murder counts in I-71 shootout with police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of firing at passing vehicles and police on I-71 changed his plea to guilty Friday after previously seeking an insanity defense. Jonathon Myers, 21, was indicted on 27 counts related to the March gunfire along the busy interstate in Delaware County. Court...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police, fire teaming up to host trunk or treat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police and Columbus Division of fire are partnering to host a free trunk-or-treat event on Saturday, Oct. 30. From 4-6 p.m., both agencies will be handing out candy in a safe, family-friendly event along Marconi Boulevard. Trunk or Treat by WSYX/WTTE...
WSYX ABC6
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after medical emergency on roadway near Polaris Mall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police blocked off a section of Polaris Parkway Monday morning after a substance was found in a truck during a fatal medical emergency. One person was pronounced dead, and another person was hospitalized after a box truck stopped on the road facing westbound in the eastbound lane on Polaris Parkway near an Olive Garden restaurant just before 10 a.m.
WSYX ABC6
1 dead, 2 injured in northeast Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person died, and two others were injured in a crash overnight in northeast Columbus. Police said a car flipped over on its top around 1:35 a.m. near Morse Road and Sunbury Road. One person died in the crash, police said. Medics took a person...
WSYX ABC6
Family members remember loved ones lost in a suspicious fire twelve years ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — On October 15, 2010, a mother, son, and 7-month-old died in a suspicious house fire on Yale Avenue, and their family is honoring them on the anniversary of their deaths. Their loved ones organized a vigil and said they're just as devastated today as they...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Police dealing with officer shortage as marathon preps in full swing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Friday was a historical day for the Columbus Division of Police, as it was the first time ever that CPD swore in ten new lateral transfer officers from other Ohio police departments. “Anytime we get new officers that are trained and ready to go then...
WSYX ABC6
AEP: Crash in northeast Columbus leaves thousands without power
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car accident in northeast Columbus resulted in nearly 2,000 people being without power Sunday night. According to a social media post from AEP Ohio, some equipment was damaged in a vehicle accident. Crews are currently trying to restore power to customers in the area.
WSYX ABC6
Dublin asking for community's help in naming snow plows
Dublin, Ohio (WSYX) — As it prepares for winter, the City of Dublin is asking for the community's help in naming its snow plows. After naming the plows, residents will be able to follow them in real-time on the city's SnowGo dashboard. Residents will be able to see which plow is on which street, according to its name.
WSYX ABC6
Hilliard woman wins female Columbus marathon, Colorado man qualifies for Olympic trials
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In a race packed with competitors from across the country, one of Central Ohio's own took first place in the female race. Sarah Biehl of Hilliard crossed the finish line of the 26.2-mile race with a time of 2:39:01. Hollyann Swann of Huntington, West Virginia,...
WSYX ABC6
HighBall Halloween & Goodwill Columbus Partnership and Costumes
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Halloween is almost here and two organizations are partnering to get you the perfect costumes at an affordable price. Betsy Pandora from Short North Alliance and Goodwill Columbus Director of Marketing Simone Attles talk the new partnership between HighBall Halloween and Goodwill. To purchase tickets...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Public Health offering COVID-19 bivalent boosters to children 5-11
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Beginning Monday, Columbus Public Health said it is offering COVID-19 bivalent boosters for children ages 5-11. Children can get the boosters at all of Columbus Public Health's free walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic locations. To find your nearest Columbus Public Health vaccine clinic, click here.
WSYX ABC6
Preparations replaced by anticipation hours before the Columbus marathon kicks off
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Preparations for the Nationwide Children's Hospital Columbus Marathon are finishing up as anticipation for the race sets in. Runners take off from the starting line at 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Thousands of participants have signed up for the run and ABC6/ FOX 28 has been told...
WSYX ABC6
75 people referred to Ohio AG over possible election fraud, secretary of state says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 75 people are being investigated for possible election fraud after a new round of reviews, the Ohio secretary of state says. Sec. LaRose said his office has referred a total of 630 cases of election fraud since he took office. It's unclear how many of...
