KPVI Newschannel 6
ICYMI: CPSO deputy fired following allegation of exploiting elderly woman
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator fired a 10-year deputy after an investigation indicated he participated in the exploitation of an elderly person. "I’m extremely disappointed in this person's criminal behavior," said Sheriff Prator. “He is an embarrassment to the brave men and women who work tirelessly to gain the trust of those we serve."
Texas man arrested with hatchet at Texarkana Walmart
TEXARKANA, Texas – A man carrying a hatchet in the front of his pants on Friday rushed up to and scared shoppers in the parking lot of the Texarkana Walmart, yelling and making no sense, authorities said. Jerry Toney, 25, of Texarkana, Texas never took the hatchet out of...
Frost and a freeze forecast for Tuesday night
SHREVEPORT, La. - Winter-like temperatures in the 20s-30s are forecast for Tuesday night. Many locations across the ArkLaTex could set record lows and see record first freezes according to the Shreveport National Weather Service!. Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com and the KTBS 3 Now...
Catholic Charities of North Louisiana hosting free home buyers series
SHREVEPORT, La. - Catholic Charities of North Louisiana is hosting a free first time home buyers series that starts Tuesday. There are four classes that are two hours long. Participants must go to all four classes to receive a certificate that helps home buyers get easier access to various loans and grants to get down payments and closing costs covered.
Bossier Parish Schools hoping information for parents will protect kids
BOSSIER CITY, La - Protecting our kids, it’s something all parents want to do. But it’s becoming more and more difficult in this technology age. Bossier Parish Schools had an event Monday to inform parents about the dangers facing students right now. It is an adults only conversation...
DPSO gives 6-month update on illegal firearms arrests
MANSFIELD, La. – Three people were arrested this past week are among the 35 arrests made in the past six months where a crime was committed with a firearm or the suspect was found to be in illegal possession of a firearm. Those arrests resulted in 107 criminal charges,...
More Shreveport mayoral candidates file finance reports
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Candidates for Shreveport mayor had until Oct. 11 to file their first round of campaign finance reports for the Nov. 8 election. KTBS featured the top five in terms of money generated last week. Here's a look at the remaining five. LeVette Fuller. Fuller reported $44,824 in...
