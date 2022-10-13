ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severance, CO

1310kfka.com

1 dead, 7 hurt in shooting at house party in Adams County

A house party turned violent in Adams County over the weekend. One person was killed and seven hurt following a shooting at a home on the 900 block of Dakin Street. Neighbors called 91 after hearing gunfire at 3 a.m. Saturday. Deputies arrived to find multiple victims shot at the scene, one of them was dead. Police believe the shooting may have stemmed from a drive-by and trash talking. So far, no arrests have been made.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Woman convicted of robbing Poudre HS student gets 8 years in prison

Fort Collins police said a woman convicted of robbing a high schooler at gunpoint last year is heading to prison. Kayla Dreiling, 27, was sentenced to eight years behind bars. She was arrested in August of last year after they say she asked to borrow the victim’s phone at Poudre High School. A short time later, Dreiling pointed a gun at the student and tried to steal her car keys. A brief struggle ensued, and Dreiling fled on foot. The victim reported the crime to a school resource officer, and surveillance helped police nab Dreiling, who they said had a replica gun on her persons.
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Longmont man arrested after 13 hour stand off

The Longmont Police Department arrested a man on suspicion of pointing a gun and threating area residents after a 13-hour standoff Sunday. Travis Jensen, 37, was arrested early Sunday morning on suspicion three counts of felony menacing. During the standoff, police gave Jensen several orders to exit his home, threatening...
LONGMONT, CO
The Denver Gazette

Charges beefed up for man who reportedly plowed into Golden bar crowd

The Denver man accused of plowing into an after-hours Golden bar crowd is facing 17 counts — including first-degree murder — the number of which has been beefed-up from the original six which were recommended by law enforcement. Ruben Marquez, 29, appeared via Webex in Jefferson County court Friday morning to answer to those charges recommended by 1st Judicial District Attorney Alexis King.
GOLDEN, CO
1310kfka.com

Greeley-Evans SD under investigation for allegd campaign violations

The Greeley-Evans School District is under investigation for potential campaign and political finance violations. The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office said its elections division is investigating to determine whether the district made prohibited expenditures in its efforts to get voters to approve a mill levy override. The Greeley Tribune reports the two complaints were filed recently by district resident Stacey Casteel, who claims the district improperly used school email systems, logos, printers and computers to persuade the public to vote yes. A district spokeswoman said it’s not been found they did anything wrong, and they’ll await the decision from the elections division. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado judge finds "sea of unreliability" in company's cell phone mapping data police and prosecutors use to convict criminal defendants

Police and prosecutors in Colorado and throughout the nation are relying on a company’s cell phone location mapping data to help them convict criminal defendants, but a Larimer County judge’s recent ruling cast doubt on the technology when he barred its use in his courtroom after finding it unreliable and prone to error.
COLORADO STATE
kggfradio.com

Colorado Man Stopped For Speeding Arrested For Marijuana and Cocaine

A Denver, Colorado man was pulled over by an officer with the Caney Police Department for speeding. In the course of the traffic stop the officer arrested 27-year-old Franklin Atwater of Denver earlier this week for driving while his license is either suspended or canceled, alleged possession of marijuana, and alleged possession of cocaine.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

2 arrested, accused of firing shots into Centennial homes

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Two suspects have been arrested after shots were fired into multiple homes in Centennial last month, narrowly missing a 7-year-old boy. The shots were fired around 8:30 p.m. Sept. 18 in the area of East Progress Circle and South Flanders Court, south of Quincy Reservoir in Centennial.
CENTENNIAL, CO

