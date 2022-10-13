The Greeley-Evans School District is under investigation for potential campaign and political finance violations. The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office said its elections division is investigating to determine whether the district made prohibited expenditures in its efforts to get voters to approve a mill levy override. The Greeley Tribune reports the two complaints were filed recently by district resident Stacey Casteel, who claims the district improperly used school email systems, logos, printers and computers to persuade the public to vote yes. A district spokeswoman said it’s not been found they did anything wrong, and they’ll await the decision from the elections division. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.

