1 dead, 7 hurt in shooting at house party in Adams County
A house party turned violent in Adams County over the weekend. One person was killed and seven hurt following a shooting at a home on the 900 block of Dakin Street. Neighbors called 91 after hearing gunfire at 3 a.m. Saturday. Deputies arrived to find multiple victims shot at the scene, one of them was dead. Police believe the shooting may have stemmed from a drive-by and trash talking. So far, no arrests have been made.
Woman convicted of robbing Poudre HS student gets 8 years in prison
Fort Collins police said a woman convicted of robbing a high schooler at gunpoint last year is heading to prison. Kayla Dreiling, 27, was sentenced to eight years behind bars. She was arrested in August of last year after they say she asked to borrow the victim’s phone at Poudre High School. A short time later, Dreiling pointed a gun at the student and tried to steal her car keys. A brief struggle ensued, and Dreiling fled on foot. The victim reported the crime to a school resource officer, and surveillance helped police nab Dreiling, who they said had a replica gun on her persons.
Longmont man arrested after 13 hour stand off
The Longmont Police Department arrested a man on suspicion of pointing a gun and threating area residents after a 13-hour standoff Sunday. Travis Jensen, 37, was arrested early Sunday morning on suspicion three counts of felony menacing. During the standoff, police gave Jensen several orders to exit his home, threatening...
Westminster students involved in deadly house party shooting, school district says
Westminster Public Schools said students from its district were involved in a deadly Adams County house party shooting early Saturday morning.
Charges beefed up for man who reportedly plowed into Golden bar crowd
The Denver man accused of plowing into an after-hours Golden bar crowd is facing 17 counts — including first-degree murder — the number of which has been beefed-up from the original six which were recommended by law enforcement. Ruben Marquez, 29, appeared via Webex in Jefferson County court Friday morning to answer to those charges recommended by 1st Judicial District Attorney Alexis King.
Greeley-Evans SD under investigation for allegd campaign violations
The Greeley-Evans School District is under investigation for potential campaign and political finance violations. The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office said its elections division is investigating to determine whether the district made prohibited expenditures in its efforts to get voters to approve a mill levy override. The Greeley Tribune reports the two complaints were filed recently by district resident Stacey Casteel, who claims the district improperly used school email systems, logos, printers and computers to persuade the public to vote yes. A district spokeswoman said it’s not been found they did anything wrong, and they’ll await the decision from the elections division. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Colorado judge finds "sea of unreliability" in company's cell phone mapping data police and prosecutors use to convict criminal defendants
Police and prosecutors in Colorado and throughout the nation are relying on a company’s cell phone location mapping data to help them convict criminal defendants, but a Larimer County judge’s recent ruling cast doubt on the technology when he barred its use in his courtroom after finding it unreliable and prone to error.
Neighbors react to Adams County house party shooting that left 1 dead, 7 others injured
The search continued Sunday for suspects linked to an early Saturday shooting that left one dead and several injured at a house party near Dakin Street and Greenwood Boulevard, Denver. Adams County Sheriff's Office investigators asked Sunday for the public's help in locating a blue Chevrolet Tahoe seen leaving the...
7 injured, 1 killed in Adams County house party shooting
Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting outside of a house party early Saturday morning that left one person dead and seven others injured.
Appeals court upholds dismissal of gun group's lawsuit against Larimer sheriff
Colorado's Court of Appeals has agreed a dispute in Larimer County over the adequacy of a gun group's concealed carry training appears to have resolved itself, and the lawsuit against Sheriff Justin Smith must be dismissed. Guns For Everyone, based in Jefferson County, offers safety classes for people seeking concealed...
Arrest made after suspicious package found outside Wheat Ridge pub
A suspicious package caused officials to jump into action on Saturday afternoon when it was found near a pub in Wheat Ridge, and now the man they suspect is responsible is now in custody.
‘It’s really rough’; teenage girl among those hospitalized after Adams County shooting
David Bodnar said his 16-year-old daughter was leaving that house party when shots rang out.
Fugitive that ran from jail courtroom still at large
Boulder police are seeking information on the whereabouts of a wanted fugitive.
Mother of teenager found dead on High Line Canal Trail reacts to her son’s death
The mother of a man found dead along the High Line Canal Trail last Friday spoke exclusively with FOX31.
Denver likely to pay photographer $350,000 to settle police lawsuit
The George Floyd protests in downtown Denver.Colin Lloyd/Unsplash. CORRECTION: A previous version of this story misidentified Trevor Hughes as working for USA Today. The Trevor Hughes in the settlement is an independent photographer, not a newspaper reporter. NewsBreak regrets the error.
Snowboarder involved in Eldora skier's death pleads not guilty
The case against a snowboarder who collided with and caused the death of a legendary Colorado skier, is finally moving forward after two delays. Nicholas K. Martinez, 28, entered a plea of not guilty during his arraignment Friday in Boulder County Court. Judge Zachary Malkinson scheduled a court hearing in January 2023 for Martinez.
Boulder County veterinarian accused of fraudulently obtaining fentanyl
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A Boulder County veterinarian is facing federal charges after she allegedly used her Drug Enforcement Administration registration number to fraudulently obtain fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Denver said. Prosecutors said Lindsay Oklesh, 37, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday. She is...
Colorado Man Stopped For Speeding Arrested For Marijuana and Cocaine
A Denver, Colorado man was pulled over by an officer with the Caney Police Department for speeding. In the course of the traffic stop the officer arrested 27-year-old Franklin Atwater of Denver earlier this week for driving while his license is either suspended or canceled, alleged possession of marijuana, and alleged possession of cocaine.
2 arrested, accused of firing shots into Centennial homes
CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Two suspects have been arrested after shots were fired into multiple homes in Centennial last month, narrowly missing a 7-year-old boy. The shots were fired around 8:30 p.m. Sept. 18 in the area of East Progress Circle and South Flanders Court, south of Quincy Reservoir in Centennial.
No, Northern Colorado Police Departments Aren’t Selling Shirts — It’s a Scam
As evidenced by a recent Facebook post from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), our local police departments are busy — way too busy to be selling T-shirts. Still, this hasn't stopped scammers from trying to steal your information under the guise of selling fake law enforcement merch. According...
