Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 millionMargaret JacksonFort Collins, CO
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
The elk are mating in Colorado, and it’s a sight to seeClaire ClevelandEstes Park, CO
New site lets NoCo utility customers determine electric vehicle costsMatt WhittakerFort Collins, CO
New CSU Spur partnership focuses on global food securityMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
fox29.com
Watch: 'Stressed' bull elk charges at photographer in Estes Park, Colorado
ESTES PARK, Colo. - A stressed bull elk with large antlers was seen charging toward a man photographing the animal in Colorado. The event unfolded on September 24 during elk rutting season in Estes Park. Megan Foster recorded a video showing the elk walking toward a group of tourists before setting sights on a man who, she said, had been making a noise to get a response from the animal.
Cloudy, cooler with sprinkles heading into Sunday.
DENVER(CBS)- A weak cold front has dropped in over most of Colorado to kick off the weekend. This front pulled high temperatures down by about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than Friday. Lower elevations were in the 60s and 70s for Saturday afternoon Denver's high only made it to 62 degrees at Denver International Airport.There is a little moisture with the cooler air. Enough to provide good cloud cover over the state along with a chance for a few evening sprinkles over the Front Range and Eastern Plains overnight into Sunday morning.The added cloud cover may keep overnight low temperatures above...
ksl.com
Have You Seen This? Looks like a new family just moved into the neighborhood
COLORADO — I live in a part of Lehi that seems to be constantly under construction. While it's annoying to navigate around all the cement trucks in the neighborhood and get the occasional roofing nail stuck in our tires, it's also fun to meet the families moving in. There's...
I-25 and Highway 34 Shutdown in Both Directions Due to Semi Fire
A semi-truck that has been engulfed in flames has shut down both Highway 34 and Interstate 25 in Loveland on Friday afternoon. Traffic on both major arteries in Northern Colorado has been diverted in all directions. Facebook user, Esther Zander, was commuting in the area and driving onto northbound Interstate...
$1.6 Million Fort Collins Home Has Been Called Functional Art
Take A Peek Inside Tom Cruise’s Colorado Mansion Up For Sale. This $2.25 Million Boyd Lake House in Loveland is Super Baller. The garage on this property makes me super jealous. Check out this amazing Loveland home on Boyd Lake.
KKTV
2 semis crash along Colorado highway, 1 catches fire
LOVELAND, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver was injured following a crash between two semis on a Colorado highway Friday. Colorado State Patrol is reporting the crash happened at about 12:20 p.m. along Highway 34 near I-25 in the Loveland area. CDOT announced both directions of Highway 34 were closed at about 12:35 p.m. One of the semis caught fire.
Missing at-risk 16-year-old reunited with his family
Officials across Larimer County who were trying to locate a missing 16-year-old boy have found him and he is now back with his family.
Did you know? 18 interesting facts about Colorado
1. Denver lays claim to the invention of the cheeseburger - The trademark for the name Cheeseburger was awarded on March 5, 1935 to Louis Ballast. His Humpty Dumpty restaurant at 2776 North Speer Blvd. is pictured. It’s now a Key Bank. Photo Courtesy of Rocky Mountain News. 2....
2 Colorado towns named to top 10 best U.S. towns for slumber
The experts focused on slumber over at the Sleep Foundation have ranked the 10 best cities when it comes to supporting healthy sleeping habits.
Denver weather: Frost advisory on Thursday
The Denver weather forecast stays mild and mostly dry for the next seven days, but there is a frost advisory ahead and a cold front on the way.
Shelter-in-place ordered for neighborhood in south Denver
Authorities ordered a shelter-in-place for an area in south Denver. The Denver Police Department said law enforcers attempted to contact a wanted person in the 4100 block of W. Florida Avenue at 7:10 p.m. Thursday night. There is a large police presence in the immediate area, and drivers are advised...
Is The Drive To Colorado’s Only Whataburger Worth It? We Didn’t Think So
The only Colorado location for the famous Whataburger is down in Colorado Springs. Is it worth the 1-2 hour drive from Northern Colorado and Denver? Our experience says no. Is Whataburger In Colorado Springs Worth The Drive?. There are many famous burger joints around the country, with two of the...
When does Denver start seeing snow?
The average date of first snow for Denver is just six days away, yet the Pinpoint Weather team doesn't have any snow in the seven-day forecast
1310kfka.com
Larimer Co. pledges $1.5M for homeless shelter in Fort Collins
Larimer County will pony up $1.5 million to help construct a new 24/7 shelter in Fort Collins for those experiencing homelessness. The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports commissioners approved the expenditure of American Rescue Plan Act funds at their meeting this week. The funds will be given to Fort Collins Rescue Mission, which has reached capacity at its existing site. Last year, the mission served 71,000 meals. It has just 48,000 beds. Construction on the new shelter is slated to start in 2025, but the funds won’t be distributed until the rescue mission secures all of the money it needs and has a design in place. For more on this story, check out https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
Snowboarder involved in Eldora skier's death pleads not guilty
The case against a snowboarder who collided with and caused the death of a legendary Colorado skier, is finally moving forward after two delays. Nicholas K. Martinez, 28, entered a plea of not guilty during his arraignment Friday in Boulder County Court. Judge Zachary Malkinson scheduled a court hearing in January 2023 for Martinez.
No, Northern Colorado Police Departments Aren’t Selling Shirts — It’s a Scam
As evidenced by a recent Facebook post from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), our local police departments are busy — way too busy to be selling T-shirts. Still, this hasn't stopped scammers from trying to steal your information under the guise of selling fake law enforcement merch. According...
Colorado city ranked as 3rd 'best place for sleep' nationwide
According to Sleep Foundation, three Colorado cities are among the best spots to get a good night's sleep in the country. In order to make the determination, Sleep Foundation partnered with Sleep Cycle, which is a sleep tracking device, to literally quantify quality of sleep by looking at factors like time spent in bed, time spent in deep sleep, and snoring. They also considered data from the CDC and US Census, including factors like health insurance rates and doctor visitation.
Remains of man found 23 years ago near river in Colorado finally identified
A man found near a river in Colorado in 1999 has been identified 23 years later, and authorities hope his loved ones can find closure.
1 dead in Thornton motorcycle accident just after midnight
Thornton police reported crash between a motorcycle and a car that left one adult male dead just after midnight Saturday.
Owner Of Iconic Colorado Diner Passed Away: Is His Famous Diner Closing Now?
While it wasn't built in the 1950s, this fun classic-themed Colorado restaurant has brought people great food with a side of nostalgia for decades. Sadly, the amazing owner of this historic Diner has passed away... What does this mean for this Colorado classic?. Is This Famous Colorado DIner Closing Down?
