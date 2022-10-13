ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

fox29.com

Watch: 'Stressed' bull elk charges at photographer in Estes Park, Colorado

ESTES PARK, Colo. - A stressed bull elk with large antlers was seen charging toward a man photographing the animal in Colorado. The event unfolded on September 24 during elk rutting season in Estes Park. Megan Foster recorded a video showing the elk walking toward a group of tourists before setting sights on a man who, she said, had been making a noise to get a response from the animal.
ESTES PARK, CO
CBS Denver

Cloudy, cooler with sprinkles heading into Sunday.

DENVER(CBS)-  A weak cold front has dropped in over most of Colorado to kick off the weekend. This front pulled high temperatures down by about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than Friday. Lower elevations were in the 60s and 70s for Saturday afternoon Denver's high only made it to 62 degrees at Denver International Airport.There is a little moisture with the cooler air. Enough to provide good cloud cover over the state along with a chance for a few evening sprinkles over the Front Range and Eastern Plains overnight into Sunday morning.The added cloud cover may keep overnight low temperatures above...
COLORADO STATE
K99

I-25 and Highway 34 Shutdown in Both Directions Due to Semi Fire

A semi-truck that has been engulfed in flames has shut down both Highway 34 and Interstate 25 in Loveland on Friday afternoon. Traffic on both major arteries in Northern Colorado has been diverted in all directions. Facebook user, Esther Zander, was commuting in the area and driving onto northbound Interstate...
KKTV

2 semis crash along Colorado highway, 1 catches fire

LOVELAND, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver was injured following a crash between two semis on a Colorado highway Friday. Colorado State Patrol is reporting the crash happened at about 12:20 p.m. along Highway 34 near I-25 in the Loveland area. CDOT announced both directions of Highway 34 were closed at about 12:35 p.m. One of the semis caught fire.
LOVELAND, CO
1310kfka.com

Larimer Co. pledges $1.5M for homeless shelter in Fort Collins

Larimer County will pony up $1.5 million to help construct a new 24/7 shelter in Fort Collins for those experiencing homelessness. The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports commissioners approved the expenditure of American Rescue Plan Act funds at their meeting this week. The funds will be given to Fort Collins Rescue Mission, which has reached capacity at its existing site. Last year, the mission served 71,000 meals. It has just 48,000 beds. Construction on the new shelter is slated to start in 2025, but the funds won’t be distributed until the rescue mission secures all of the money it needs and has a design in place. For more on this story, check out https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
FORT COLLINS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado city ranked as 3rd 'best place for sleep' nationwide

According to Sleep Foundation, three Colorado cities are among the best spots to get a good night's sleep in the country. In order to make the determination, Sleep Foundation partnered with Sleep Cycle, which is a sleep tracking device, to literally quantify quality of sleep by looking at factors like time spent in bed, time spent in deep sleep, and snoring. They also considered data from the CDC and US Census, including factors like health insurance rates and doctor visitation.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

