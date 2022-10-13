ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NoCo Drug Task Force arrests several in traffic stop blitz

The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force partners with several law enforcement agencies to make a number of arrests stemming from traffic stops. The task force said one person was arrested for possessing meth while another was nabbed for possessing fentanyl Wednesday. One was arrested for DUI, and six people were arrested on outstanding warrants. One stolen vehicle was recovered.
