1310kfka.com
How a 3rd-party candidate upended Oregon governor’s race and may just spoil Democrats’ streak
(PORTLAND, Ore.) — Oregon has had a Democratic governor for 35 years — but this year’s race could very well break that streak thanks to a potent cocktail of local and national issues but, mostly, because of a boisterous third-party candidate drawing double-digit support from voters. With...
1310kfka.com
NoCo Drug Task Force arrests several in traffic stop blitz
The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force partners with several law enforcement agencies to make a number of arrests stemming from traffic stops. The task force said one person was arrested for possessing meth while another was nabbed for possessing fentanyl Wednesday. One was arrested for DUI, and six people were arrested on outstanding warrants. One stolen vehicle was recovered.
