Read full article on original website
Related
Woman shot, man found dead on Elyria street
ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – Sunday afternoon, a 911 call to Elyria police reported a man laying in the roadway. When officers arrived in the 100 block of Denison Avenue, they say they found a man dead in the street with a firearm next to him. At the same time, police say, a 19-year-old female arrived […]
Victim identified in Wallace Lake drowning
Berea police and firefighters responded to Wallace Lake on Sunday afternoon after a call about a person in the water.
Details released on apparent murder-suicide in Elyria
Elyria Police are investigating after a man called 911 and told police he killed his family and was going to kill himself.
whbc.com
Accused Killer of 18-Year-Old Akron Woman Arraigned
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The long-sought suspect in the shooting death of an 18-year-old Akron girl has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge with a gun specification. 19-year-old Adarus Black remains jailed on $100,000 bond. Nakia Crawford was driving with her grandmother near the downtown...
cleveland19.com
Elyria police identify victims of murder-suicide
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were found dead in an Elyria home on Saturday night, according to Elyria police, with initial investigations revealing the incident as a murder-suicide. Police responded to the 200 block of Kenny Brook Lane at around 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 15 after receiving a...
cleveland19.com
Man, woman shot inside Canton apartment
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man was killed and an 18-year-old woman was injured in a shooting early Monday. Canton police said officers were called out to an apartment in the 1600 block of Oakmont Ave. N.W. around 3:15 a.m. When officers arrived, they said both victims were...
cleveland19.com
1 killed, 1 wounded during ‘related’ shootings in Elyria, police say
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police are investigating two shootings that left a man dead and a woman wounded on Sunday, according to Cpt. Phillip Hammonds of the Elyria Police Department. The shooting happened at around 3:32 p.m. on Oct 16th in the 100 block of Denison Avenue, according to...
cleveland19.com
Akron man shot, suspect remains unknown
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 39-year-old Akron man was shot by an unknown suspect Saturday, according to Akron police, who continue to search for the suspect. Police said they responded to the 1000 block of Wilbur Avenue around 1:25 p.m. When they arrived, they reported finding the victim on the...
cleveland19.com
Unknown suspect robs Woodmere PNC, reward offered
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The FBI Cleveland and Woodmere police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of a bank robbery. According to the FBI Violent Crime Task Force, Saturday around 10:04 a.m. a man with a noticeable limp walked into the PNC in the 27300 block of Chagrin Boulevard.
cleveland19.com
Incident that left 1 dead, 1 injured under investigation by Elyria police
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police are investigating two shootings that left a man dead and a woman wounded on Sunday, according the Elyria Police Department. Officers said they responded to the 100 block of Denison Avenue around 3:32 p.m. on Sunday to a report of a man laying in the road.
cleveland19.com
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were found dead in an Elyria home on Saturday night, according to Elyria police. Police responded to the 200 block of Kenny Brook Lane at around 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 15 after receiving a 911 call, according to a department press release. Police...
UPDATE: Missing endangered Akron man found
A missing Akron man whom police said was endangered has been found.
1 dead, 1 injured in early morning Canton shooting
Canton Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured early Monday morning.
cleveland19.com
Akron police: Have you seen this endangered missing man?
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: James Bell has been found and is safe. Akron Police are looking for a missing, endangered man who was last seen Friday around 10:00 p.m. leaving his home in the 1900 block of Northgate Circle. James Bell, 73, left his home on foot, according to...
Family of 4 found dead in Elyria home after apparent murder-suicide
ELYRIA, Ohio -- Four people were found dead in their Elyria home Saturday night shortly after a man called 911 saying he had killed his family and was about to kill himself, Elyria police said in a press release. Elyria police arrived at the home in the 200 block of...
Crowd gathers after two shot in Canton
CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Canton Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured a woman. According to police, at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Oakmont Street N.W. When police arrived, they say officers found two people had been shot in the […]
Detroit muscle car theft ring tied to Cleveland
Thieves are using cloned key fobs to steal Dodge muscle cars and other high-powered vehicles directly from dealerships and even automakers in Michigan, then selling them for tens of thousands of dollars less than their value, according to authorities and court records.
cleveland19.com
Akron police use pepper spray to break up large fight after Firestone-Ellet football game
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple police officers were called out to Firestone High School for a large fight near the locker rooms after Friday’s football game against Ellet High School. Akron police said players, students and fans were involved in the altercation. Officers added while gaining control of the...
cleveland19.com
Lakewood residents find car windows broken over the weekend
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lakewood police took roughly a dozen reports of car windows being broken out overnight. Police said the spree of vandalism happened overnight between Saturday and Sunday. The streets involved in the reports include Wyandotte Avenue, Parkway Drive and Lewis Drive. No suspect(s) have been identified...
Akron Police find 73-year-old man
Akron Police found a missing 73-year-old man safe in Hinckley, Ohio, just after 3 p.m. this afternoon, according to Lieutenant Michael A. Miller.
Comments / 6