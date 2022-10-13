ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Woman shot, man found dead on Elyria street

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – Sunday afternoon, a 911 call to Elyria police reported a man laying in the roadway. When officers arrived in the 100 block of Denison Avenue, they say they found a man dead in the street with a firearm next to him. At the same time, police say, a 19-year-old female arrived […]
ELYRIA, OH
whbc.com

Accused Killer of 18-Year-Old Akron Woman Arraigned

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The long-sought suspect in the shooting death of an 18-year-old Akron girl has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge with a gun specification. 19-year-old Adarus Black remains jailed on $100,000 bond. Nakia Crawford was driving with her grandmother near the downtown...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Elyria police identify victims of murder-suicide

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were found dead in an Elyria home on Saturday night, according to Elyria police, with initial investigations revealing the incident as a murder-suicide. Police responded to the 200 block of Kenny Brook Lane at around 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 15 after receiving a...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Man, woman shot inside Canton apartment

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man was killed and an 18-year-old woman was injured in a shooting early Monday. Canton police said officers were called out to an apartment in the 1600 block of Oakmont Ave. N.W. around 3:15 a.m. When officers arrived, they said both victims were...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

1 killed, 1 wounded during ‘related’ shootings in Elyria, police say

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police are investigating two shootings that left a man dead and a woman wounded on Sunday, according to Cpt. Phillip Hammonds of the Elyria Police Department. The shooting happened at around 3:32 p.m. on Oct 16th in the 100 block of Denison Avenue, according to...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron man shot, suspect remains unknown

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 39-year-old Akron man was shot by an unknown suspect Saturday, according to Akron police, who continue to search for the suspect. Police said they responded to the 1000 block of Wilbur Avenue around 1:25 p.m. When they arrived, they reported finding the victim on the...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Unknown suspect robs Woodmere PNC, reward offered

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The FBI Cleveland and Woodmere police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of a bank robbery. According to the FBI Violent Crime Task Force, Saturday around 10:04 a.m. a man with a noticeable limp walked into the PNC in the 27300 block of Chagrin Boulevard.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Incident that left 1 dead, 1 injured under investigation by Elyria police

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police are investigating two shootings that left a man dead and a woman wounded on Sunday, according the Elyria Police Department. Officers said they responded to the 100 block of Denison Avenue around 3:32 p.m. on Sunday to a report of a man laying in the road.
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were found dead in an Elyria home on Saturday night, according to Elyria police. Police responded to the 200 block of Kenny Brook Lane at around 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 15 after receiving a 911 call, according to a department press release. Police...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron police: Have you seen this endangered missing man?

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: James Bell has been found and is safe. Akron Police are looking for a missing, endangered man who was last seen Friday around 10:00 p.m. leaving his home in the 1900 block of Northgate Circle. James Bell, 73, left his home on foot, according to...
AKRON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Crowd gathers after two shot in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Canton Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured a woman. According to police, at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Oakmont Street N.W. When police arrived, they say officers found two people had been shot in the […]
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Lakewood residents find car windows broken over the weekend

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lakewood police took roughly a dozen reports of car windows being broken out overnight. Police said the spree of vandalism happened overnight between Saturday and Sunday. The streets involved in the reports include Wyandotte Avenue, Parkway Drive and Lewis Drive. No suspect(s) have been identified...
LAKEWOOD, OH

