Denver voters will consider investing $2 billion in sidewalksDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Aurora council, getting along better, tackles homelessness againDavid HeitzAurora, CO
I-70 paving project moves to westbound lanesHeather WillardDenver, CO
STAR alternative to Denver police response may expand servicesDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver Residents To Get Cash Up To $1000 Per MonthCadrene HeslopDenver, CO
Westminster students involved in deadly house party shooting, school district says
Westminster Public Schools said students from its district were involved in a deadly Adams County house party shooting early Saturday morning.
1310kfka.com
Pedestrian struck, killed after crash on I-25 in Thornton
A pedestrian has died after being struck on I-25. It happened Saturday afternoon on the northbound side of the highway in Thornton. Police say a man on a motorcycle had been involved in a crash on the southbound side of the interstate and ran across the northbound lanes when he was hit by a car transport truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash closed the highway for about two hours.
Driver cited in crash that burned other driver and new overpass
Friday's crash involving two semi-trucks resulted in one of them being engulfed in flames.The driver of that truck suffered burn injuries, but they did not appear life-threatening. Also burned in the crash was an overpass built just months earlier.The crash happened Friday afternoon on Interstate 25 between CO 402 and US 34 in Loveland at Mile Marker 257.Traffic on the overpass was diverted as a precaution but engineers and inspectors with CDOT say the burns on the overpass were only superficial and didn't appear to result in any structural damage."A power washing is in the future," said Matt Inzeo, CDOT Communications director. "You never want to see a fire under and overpass. (But) they checked above and below, and then did girder soundings."Construction on that overpass was completed in March of this year.The driver of the truck responsible for the crash was cited, although CSP did not immediately have details as to what he was cited for. That driver was 31 years old and from Panama City, Florida, but was not otherwise identified.
Washington Examiner
Shooting kills one and injures several more at Colorado house party
Colorado police are searching for a car involved in what they say was a shooting at a house party early Saturday morning that killed one and injured seven others. The Adams County Sheriff'S Office shared that it is requesting help in identifying an early-2000s dark blue Chevrolet Tahoe and that it was unclear how many suspects were in the vehicle. A screenshot of the vehicle, taken from the footage of a neighbor's security camera, was shared to the sheriff's Facebook page.
Carjacking, police chase cause major traffic backup
According to city crime data, there have been at least 102 carjackings this year in Aurora, compared to at least 97 for the same time period last year.
Impaired driver kills two on I-25 in DougCo, highway patrol says
(Clark Van Der Beken / Unsplash) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 13, 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Two people died after their vehicle lost a wheel and stopped on the side of I-25. Another vehicle entered the shoulder and struck their vehicle, the Colorado State Patrol said.
Northbound Interstate 25 in Thornton reopened after deadly crash
The northbound traffic for a portion of Interstate 25 is currently closed due to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.
KKTV
2 semis crash along Colorado highway, 1 catches fire
LOVELAND, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver was injured following a crash between two semis on a Colorado highway Friday. Colorado State Patrol is reporting the crash happened at about 12:20 p.m. along Highway 34 near I-25 in the Loveland area. CDOT announced both directions of Highway 34 were closed at about 12:35 p.m. One of the semis caught fire.
Arrest made after suspicious package found outside Wheat Ridge pub
A suspicious package caused officials to jump into action on Saturday afternoon when it was found near a pub in Wheat Ridge, and now the man they suspect is responsible is now in custody.
1310kfka.com
1 dead, 7 hurt in shooting at house party in Adams County
A house party turned violent in Adams County over the weekend. One person was killed and seven hurt following a shooting at a home on the 900 block of Dakin Street. Neighbors called 91 after hearing gunfire at 3 a.m. Saturday. Deputies arrived to find multiple victims shot at the scene, one of them was dead. Police believe the shooting may have stemmed from a drive-by and trash talking. So far, no arrests have been made.
High school student killed in crash honored at soccer game
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Broomfield community honored a high school student who died after a car crash in July at a soccer game Thursday night. Dominic DePalma, 17, was about to begin his senior year when he lost his life in a crash on July 28. He had recently earned a spot on Broomfield High School's varsity soccer team.
Woman missing in Northglenn found safe
Officials are asking for the public's help locating a missing elderly woman with severe dementia.
‘It’s really rough’; teenage girl among those hospitalized after Adams County shooting
David Bodnar said his 16-year-old daughter was leaving that house party when shots rang out.
Mother of teenager found dead on High Line Canal Trail reacts to her son’s death
The mother of a man found dead along the High Line Canal Trail last Friday spoke exclusively with FOX31.
CBS News
Westminster pursuit suspect crashes stolen car, shoots self
A gun fired as the driver of a stolen car crashed while being pursued by police Friday evening in Westminster. The juvenile male driver was hospitalized following the incident.
TMZ.com
Bull Elk Attacks Tourist in Colorado Park, Crazy Video Shows
Some pesky tourists got exactly what they had coming to them after getting way too close to a huge elk ... prompting it to put its antlers to good use by charging right at one of 'em!!!. The bull elk was just doing its thing in Estes Park, CO, and...
Driver kills two on I-25 near Castle Rock
A driver reportedly hit and killed two people who were trying to repair their car on I-25 near Castle Rock Wednesday, according to the Colorado State Patrol. Colorado State Patrol responded to a call-for-help at 10:30 p.m. from four Aurora residents whose car had broken down on northbound I-25 near Castle Rock.
Colorado Girl Found Safe Days after She Disappeared from High School Football Game
Police said a 14-year-old girl from Colorado was found safe 10 days after she went missing during a high school football game. Police in Boulder, Colorado, said Monday night that a 14-year-old Colorado teen who had been missing for more than a week had been found safe. According to police, the teen, Chloe Campbell, appears to have fled her home and was not being held against her will.
Lakewood police search for gas station shooting suspect
The Lakewood Police Department is looking for a man wanted in a deadly shooting. Detectives say the suspect got into a vehicle at a gas station at Wadsworth and Hampden last Friday.He stayed for about 25 seconds then left in a gray Audi. Later, someone found the victim dead in his car at the gas station.Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.
KRDO
Two people standing along I-25 in Castle Rock die after being hit by a vehicle
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two people are dead after they were struck by a vehicle while standing along I-25 in Castle Rock. Colorado State Patrol told 9News the two people were standing on the shoulder of the northbound lanes near their disabled car. They were hit by a vehicle by 10:30 p.m.
