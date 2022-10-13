Read full article on original website
Related
KDVR.com
Sun, 60s before weekend snow
Monday starts off the workweek under a frost advisory before the sun comes out and heats temperatures up into the 60s in the Denver weather forecast. Chris Tomer forecasts. Monday starts off the workweek under a frost advisory before the sun comes out and heats temperatures up into the 60s in the Denver weather forecast. Chris Tomer forecasts.
KDVR.com
Top 10 vehicles stolen in Denver metro
Colorado continues to lead the nation in motor vehicle thefts and new data shows things aren't slowing down. Colorado continues to lead the nation in motor vehicle thefts and new data shows things aren't slowing down. Sunny and 60s for rest of Monday. The frost advisory is long gone and...
KDVR.com
Frost advisory in effect Monday
Grab those chains, a frost and freeze advisory is in effect across some parts of the state on Monday. Carly Cassady reports. Grab those chains, a frost and freeze advisory is in effect across some parts of the state on Monday. Carly Cassady reports. Sunny and 60s for rest of...
KDVR.com
Celebrating National Seafood Month with ‘The Water Grill’ in Denver
October is a month jam packed with fun things to celebrate, one being ‘National Seafood Month’! GDC Host Spencer Thomas, teamed up with Chef Jessica Biedermann from ‘The Water Grill’ in Denver to learn more about how they plan to celebrate with their prized California Spiny Lobster and King Crab! The Water Grill brought in a special guest, an 8-pound King Crab named Butterscotch who totally stole the show.
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Sunshine to return along with above-normal temperatures
A cold front brought more clouds and cooler highs in the 60s on Saturday. But, sunny days ahead will allow temperatures to warm back into the pleasant 70s. Denver weather: Sunshine to return along with above-normal …. A cold front brought more clouds and cooler highs in the 60s on...
KDVR.com
Video shows police hog-tie man
Video shows Colorado police hog-tie a man, but is the dangerous maneuver even legal? Joshua Short reports. Video shows Colorado police hog-tie a man, but is the dangerous maneuver even legal? Joshua Short reports. 7 injured, 1 killed in Adams County house party shooting. That shooting happened on Dakin Street...
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Cooler weekend ahead
Above-average temperatures in the Denver weather forecast will give way to a quick cooldown over the weekend as winds move through the area. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Above-average temperatures in the Denver weather forecast will give way to a quick cooldown over the weekend as winds move through the area. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast.
KDVR.com
‘Brad B Jammin’ Features Tasty Locally Crafted Jams
Sandwiches are a staple for back to school season, and if you’re looking up to spice up the boring PB&J, there’s one local shop who prides themselves on their huge inventory of jams. From the signature ‘pepper jam jelly’ to ‘bananas foster’, you can find just about any unique and flavorful combinations at ‘Brad B Jammin’ in Littleton, Colorado.
KDVR.com
One-of-a-kind coincidence during Denver twins’ birth leaves eyebrows pleasantly raised
DENVER (KDVR) – When serendipity occurs, it can be easy to sidestep or write it off entirely, but a coincidental occurrence that happened during the birth of twins in early October is raising some eyebrows in the best of ways. Earlier this month, Lauren Meehan arrived at the Rose...
KDVR.com
Family honors couple killed in East Troublesome fire
The East Troublesome Fire claimed the lives of two people, Lyle and Marylin Hileman, who tried to shelter in their basement. Evan Kruegel spoke with their family two years after the tragedy. Family honors couple killed in East Troublesome fire. The East Troublesome Fire claimed the lives of two people,...
KDVR.com
Police searching for man who caused multiple collisions on Sheridan
Jim Hooley is on the scene of a chaotic incident after a man in a stolen truck caused multiple crashes along Sheridan Boulevard. Police searching for man who caused multiple collisions …. Jim Hooley is on the scene of a chaotic incident after a man in a stolen truck caused...
KDVR.com
Memorial ride to honor officer killed on duty
Greg Nieto reports on a memorial ride set to honor Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff, who was shot and killed responding to a call. Greg Nieto reports on a memorial ride set to honor Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff, who was shot and killed responding to a call. 7 injured,...
KDVR.com
1 dead, multiple victims reported at Adams County house party shooting
1 is reported dead and multiple victims were shot as they were trying to leave an Adams County house party after a fight erupted into shooting, officials said. FOX31 Reporter Courtney Fromm shares what we've learned. 1 dead, multiple victims reported at Adams County …. 1 is reported dead and...
KDVR.com
Twin baby girl names ‘were meant to be’
DENVER (KDVR) — Rose Medical Center in Denver had a sweet surprise Wednesday after a set of twin babies were delivered with help from two nurses with identical names. “We got on shift and twins were being born and typically two nurses have to be in delivery,” Julia Vanmarter, a nurse at Rose Medical Center said.
KDVR.com
Warnock dodges debate question on Biden 2024 run
SAVANNAH, GA. – Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) declined to say on Friday whether President Biden should run for a second term, saying that he’s focused only on his own reelection efforts. Asked during a debate sponsored by The Hill parent company Nexstar whether he would support Biden for...
Comments / 0