Minnesota State

Minnesota now offering bivalent COVID boosters for kids ages 5-11

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota children ages 5 to 11 can now get an updated bivalent COVID booster at state-run vaccination sites. “We're glad this younger age group can now benefit from the added protection of this updated booster to fight COVID-19,” says Governor Tim Walz. “Making sure our kids are vaccinated can help them safely enjoy the school year, spend time with friends and family, and participate in all of the fun fall and winter activities our state has to offer.”
18 Reasons Why People in Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois and Wisconsin Despise Winter

You can feel it, can’t you? The wet, dark, and dampness of W-I-N-T-E-R. Did I Just See Snow in Southeast Minnesota...in mid-October?. I was driving back to Rochester, Minnesota on Friday from Wisconsin, and on I-90, coming straight at my windshield was the horrible white flakes we know as snow. I almost stopped my car because I was in shock that it was happening already on October 14th.
Winterlike Feeling Within a Day Unfolds Across Minnesota and Wisconsin

A recent weather forecast reported that parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin felt winterlike within a day, having the coldest air and snow of the season. It resulted in beautiful winter sights for the lover of the winter season. According to AccuWeather's recent winter update on October 15, the report noted...
Minnesota Secretary of State believes voters are engaged

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Secretary of State Steve Simon is predicting a large number of Minnesotans will vote in the first non-presidential election since the COVID pandemic. Simon said November midterms usually draw fewer voters to the polls. “I’m sensing out there, as many others are, that people are...
Governor kicks off 2022 pheasant hunting season, announces 2023 opener host

WORTHINGTON, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Governor Tim Walz kicked off the 2022 pheasant hunting season in Worthington Saturday morning. At a breakfast earlier in the morning, Walz announced Owatonna will host the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener. “As a former member of Congress representing Owatonna and southern...
Minnesota Gov. Walz receives $6.3 million, with $8,000 donations topping list

In Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz is the number one fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board, the governor received $6,310,606 in total contributions and spent $2,642,137 between Jan. 1, 2021 and July 18, 2022. Walz is running for re-election in 2022.
Person accused of threats at several Minnesota, North Dakota schools arrested

(Barnesville, MN) -- Authorities in Minnesota say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a swatting incident at Barnesville High School. The arrest came after several schools in Minnesota and North Dakota were hit Thursday with false threatening messages that brought a large police response. School officials at all...
Minnesota DNR asks state to conserve water at home

MINNEAPOLIS – Parts of the state, including Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota, are experiencing extreme drought. To help combat this, the Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to conserve water at home. "Whether it's the height of the summer, or dead of winter, we can have drought conditions here in Minnesota," DNR Climatologist Luigi Romolo said. Right now, parts of southern Minnesota need to see 11 to 15 inches of precipitation before the end of the year. "Everybody thinks that water availability here in Minnesota is a bottomless pit, but we soon realize that it's not the case when we are faced these...
Minnesota to kick off 2023 pheasant hunting season in Owatonna

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Owatonna will be the host of the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opening. Governor Tim Walz made the announcement Saturday morning in Worthington just before officially starting the 2022 pheasant hunting season. “I want to thank the community of Owatonna for their graciousness and...
5 takeaways from the MPR News attorney general debate

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Republican nominee Jim Schultz went head-to-head Friday in their first debate, disagreeing on crime, abortion, fraud and more. Their race is one of the closest, if not the closest, in the state, according to recent polls. And Minnesota voters will decide whether to send...
Minnesotans – Do You Know How You Are Receiving Your Frontline Worker Pay?

DO YOU KNOW IF YOU'RE GETTING FRONTLINE WORKER PAY?. My friend applied for Frontline Worker Pay in Minnesota in early June. They sent my friend an email notification on June 23rd, that they were still being considered for Frontline pay, and that they should watch their email for future correspondence regarding their application.

