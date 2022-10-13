Man Utd news LIVE: Paul Scholes on Europa win, Cristiano Ronaldo LATEST, United tracking Ivan Toney

MANCHESTER UNITED left it late to defeat Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League.

Scott McTominay scored the only goal of the game with a injury-time strike, finally beating Omonia 'keeper Francis Uzoho.

And United legend Paul Scholes has given his view of the game on punditry duty.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is 'p****d off' with not playing regularly for Manchester United, according to former team-mate Rio Ferdinand.

Ferdinand told Vibe with Five: “When I’ve spoken to him during this period of not playing… Obviously there’s an undertone of p* off.

“There’s no doubt in my mind he’s upset. But then it’s about what you do after and when you’re given the opportunity.

“You don’t go in and sulk. He’s the quickest one off the bench when he’s being asked to go on the pitch.”

HOW TO GET FREE BETS ON FOOTBALL

Get all the latest news, updates and transfer gossip here...

Aaron is Wan good option

An outside candidate, the Manchester United defender was tipped for an England call up before falling out of form in recent months.

But Wan-Bissaka is now well down the pecking order at Old Trafford, playing just four minutes of action in all competitions this season.

The 24-year-old has represented both England and DR Congo at youth level, with suggestions last year that he could snub the chance to represent the Three Lions in favour of the African nation.

Let’s see who his competition is…

Right-back to square one

Gareth Southgate has gone from being spoilt for choice at right-back to an injury crisis in the position.

The England gaffer has been rocked by the news that Reece James could MISS the tournament after suffering a knee injury in the week.

James is the third Three Lions right-back in two weeks to be struck down – following Kyle Walker and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Manchester City star Walker had groin surgery following the 6-3 win over Manchester United at the start of the month and is a major doubt for the tournament.

While Liverpool ace Alexander-Arnold is set for two weeks on the sidelines after picking up an ankle injury in the 3-2 loss to Arsenal – and he is horrendously out of form.

With Southgate’s three first-choice right-backs currently out of action, there is the chance for an unexpected name to book their ticket on the plane to Qatar…

How did DC United fare under Rooney?

The former England international took charge of the Washington based side in July half way through the season but he has been unable to change the fortunes of the club.

DC United finished bottom of the Eastern Conference missing out on a play-off spot by 21 points.

They also scored the fewest goals and conceded the most in the division.

The former England star has managed 14 games in the MLS winning two and losing nine.

Rooney back in town

Wayne Rooney was back in Cheshire to see his wife and children after the MLS season ended without success for his DC United team.

The Manchester United legend returned to the UK to be with Coleen and his kids Kai, Klay, Cass and Kit, who remain living in England while he is based in the United States.

Rooney, 36, was pictured out walking in Alderley Edge, Cheshire on Friday afternoon.

He wore a tracksuit, puffer jacket, trainers and cap for the stroll.

Let's talk about Bruno

Newcastle are ready to offer midfielder Bruno Guimaraes a bumper wage increase to keep him at the club, according to reports.

The Magpies plan to build a team around the South American ace but it's no secret the 24-year-old is itching for some Champions League football.

Head coach Eddie Howe recognises the need for the club to break into Europe's top competition saying: "We desperately want Bruno to be happy here, to see a long-term vision here.

"As long as player sees ambition in the club and progression in the club we can fulfil his need."

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that a new deal will be offered "very soon".

It comes after Newcastle chiefs earlier this week admitted that they may have to cash in on big names like Guimaraes to fund their title dreams.

What England fans can expect from the matchday experience

It has also been reported elsewhere that individuals that end up in the “sobering tent” will have to remain there until they are judged to be OK to be released with a warning.

Fans heading to Qatar will be able to drink for up to 19 HOURS a day a the official fan festival.

There will also be a fan zone curated by Arcadia, hosts of the spectacular arena which features at the Glastonbury Festival.

But a pint won’t come cheap – with a beer expected to cost £8.

‘Sobering up tents’ to be used at Qatar World Cup

England supporters and other nations fans will have special zones at the World Cup to sober up.

Alcohol will move from just hotel bars in Qatar to fan zones and will also be sold outside stadiums during the tournament

The Middle East nation is a predominantly Muslim country which has restricted public drinking laws.

Now it has been decided that authorities will control public drunkenness at the World Cup by having an alternative to arrests or jail time for those fans that have one too many.

Qatar’s World Cup chief Nasser Al Khater told Sky News: “There are plans in place for people to sober up if they’ve been drinking excessively.

“It’s a place to make sure that they keep themselves safe, they’re not harmful to anybody else.”

Casemiro highlights defensive role

Manchester United star Casemiro has been clear about his role within the team.

The midfielder told manutd.com that there are plenty of others around to score goals.

He said: “Everybody knows my work. My role is defensive – to help my team-mates and bring the ball out from the back with quality.

“That’s my job. If goals come from it, excellent. We have other players whose first thought is to be scoring goals. There’s Cris [Ronaldo], [Jadon] Sancho, [Marcus] Rashford and Bruno [Fernandes]. They’re on the pitch to score goals.

“I defend, first of all, and provide balance to the team. I help my team-mates with defensive work, bring the ball out with quality, that is my job.

“Of course, a goal here or there is nice but doing my job and defending well comes first”

He will make his Marc

Ander Herrera has lavished his ex-teammate Marcus Rashford with praise and defended the Manchester United forward.

The 24-year-old has had a difficult 18 months of bad form and injury issues but appears to be getting back to his best under Erik ten Hag.

His former teammate Herrera, who left United for PSG in 2019, has told ESPN how highly he rates Rashford - and how Cristiano Ronaldo can aid his development.

"He makes a difference when he is fit and in a good moment and now he has the best teacher [Ronaldo] — We are not fair with Rashford. You cannot compare him with Messi and Cristiano."

Martial Boost

Erik ten Hag has said Anthony Martial may be fit for Manchester United's home against Newcastle on Sunday.

The Frenchman limped off against Everton last week but could be set for an unexpected and near-immediate return.

Sanchez's last laugh

Manchester United loanee Eric Bailly reckons former Old Trafford team-mate Alexis Sanchez is making the Red Devils eat humble pie after resurrecting his career at Marseille where they both play.

Bailly said: "Alexis is passionate, he has the grinta, the energy he gives to the people around him.

"This is what he is demonstrating again here at OM. He too had a difficult time in Manchester. I'm glad to find him here.

"On the field, when you see him, it makes you want to go all out, his way of pressing, his grit, his rage, when you're behind it motivates you"

Credit: AFP

Blues want Bell

Chelsea have told Borussia Dortmund they are willing to pay over £87million to land Manchester United target Jude Bellingham.

The Blues have therefore appeared to have taken a shock lead in the race for Bellingham's signature.

The West Londoners are prepared to bid close to a whopping £90m to sign the midfielder, according to Bild.

But new owner Todd Boehly will face competition from the likes of United, Liverpool and Manchester City

Made his Marc

Manchester United are set to battle rivals Arsenal and Tottenham for Santos wonderkid Marcos Leonardo.

Leonardo, 19, has been dubbed the “next Neymar” and is tipped for big things in his career.

The forward has registered 11 goals in 28 top-flight games this season.

The Gunners, United and Spurs are all interested in the talented striker, according Calciomercato.

Recent reports claimed the Brazil youth international was on his way to Liverpool, but there are now multiple teams in the race for his signature

Ode to Ole

Manchester United star Scott McTominay broke a 23-year record after coming off the bench to fire his team to victory over Omonia Nicosia on Thursday.

Omonia goalkeeper Francis Uzoho pulled off an incredible 11 saves to deny the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford.

However, Uzoho was finally beaten in the dying seconds as sub McTominay secured a 1-0 win for United in the Europa League.

That earned the 25-year-old not only a goal bonus but also a little chunk of history.

The midfielder became the first United substitute to score an additional-time winner in a European competition since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's famous Champions League strike in 1999

He's a keeper

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has revealed what he told Omonia Nicosia goalkeeper Francis Uzoho after his stunning display at Old Trafford.

Uzoho made a series of fantastic saves to keep out United's attacking talent.

Ten Hag told reporters: "I said 'well done'. He had many, many saves, so many clear goals were not in, so we kept them in the game.

"So the performance until the box was good and the finishing was not that good tonight. Let's hope we save the goals for the coming week"

Credit: AFP

Man Utd being Frenk

Manchester United transfer target Frenkie de Jong is “disgusted” by his situation at Barcelona and looks set to quit the club.

De Jong, 25, was at odds with Barca in the summer over millions in wages still owed to him.

The midfielder has only appeared as a substitute in the last two matches and Sport is claiming that he is “disgusted” with his role.

The Netherlands international is desperate for more game time before the World Cup in November but has found himself behind the likes of Sergio Busquets, Gavi, and Pedri in midfield

The Mil deal

Lazio have slapped a staggering £105million price tag on Manchester United target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Milinkovic-Savic's contract expires at the end of next season and he is set for crunch talks with the Serie A side to discuss his future.

United, Liverpool and Juventus are all keen on signing the 27-year-old in the summer.

However, Lazio president Claudio Lotito has now insisted that the Serbia international's price will rise every month as he attempts to ward off interest.

Lotito told Il Messaggero: “I have no agreement with his agent [Mateja] Kezman to sell him to Juventus or anyone else in the winter.

“On the contrary, he is now worth €120m [£105m], not €100m [£88m]. Every month the price goes up”

More from Neville

Gary Neville added: "United cannot continue to have a stadium like they have, when the rest of the stadiums in Europe and in the Premier League are improving on the scale that they are.

"It would just be absolute negligence to not get that stadium up to the level it needs. That is half a billion on a refurb, a billion plus on a new stadium. Then you've got the training ground investment.

"You see what Chelsea are spending, what Arsenal have spent this year, what City have got. United need to spend big money every single year and what they spent in this summer was well above the budget that they wanted to spend - they said that on the investor call last week.

"And it leaves them perilously low on cash, with a loan that they have to continue to keep paying. The debt market isn't strong, the investment market is weak… so they are going to have to do something and they will be working on something.

"So I was a little bit frustrated that the conversation with Jim Ratcliffe wasn't extended but on the other hand they must be up to something"

Smell a rat

Manchester United star Gary Neville has once again slammed the Glazers' "negligent" ownership after Sir Jim Ratcliffe admitted that he doesn't think he'll be able to buy his beloved club from the American family.

Neville told the Mail: "I think they will be frustrated - but I think they will also recognise that Jim Ratcliffe was very respectful towards the family.

"I think if you're going to be disrespectful to the family, they're not going to do business with you in the future.

"What he did felt like to me 'look, the owners don't want to sell but they were very decent with me' and if that changes in the future, then maybe he'll be there.

"I can't see how this is sustainable, how they can't bring in investment, or a partner or sell. I just can't see it. They haven't got the money to be able to do what Manchester United need"

Credit: EPA

Casemiro's "annoyed" wife

Manchester United star Casemiro admitted his wife "gets a bit annoyed" as he only watches football at home but he says it's a key component to his success.

The midfielder said: "I watch a lot of football. I love it. My wife gets a bit annoyed, as there is only football on at home!

"Football is my passion, it's my soul and I believe that's been the key to my success.

" I love football. I love watching football"

Casemiro on Ronaldo

Manchester United star Casemiro has named four players who can improve with him on the pitch, including former Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo.

The midfielder told manutd.com: "Everybody knows my work. My role is defensive - to help my team-mates and bring the ball out from the back with quality.

"That's my job. If goals come from it, excellent. We have other players whose first thought is to be scoring goals. There's Cris [Ronaldo], [Jadon] Sancho, [Marcus] Rashford and Bruno [Fernandes]. They're on the pitch to score goals.

"I defend, first of all, and provide balance to the team. I help my team-mates with defensive work, bring the ball out with quality, that is my job.

"Of course, a goal here or there is nice but doing my job and defending well comes first"

All bar none

Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has been spotted meeting Barcelona chiefs at a restaurant in Catalonia.

Barca club president Joan Laporta and sporting director Mateu Alemany met with Menses in the city.

Journalist Gerard Romero shared footage of the pair separately entering a restaurant.

Ronaldo’s hot shot representative was also spotted heading into the eatery.

However, the men are said to have chatted about a possible return of Nico Gonzalez, who is currently on loan at Valencia.

But it is more than possible, Ronaldo and Silva were still topics of that conversation too

Kar flies in

Tarik Karic has arrived for a Manchester United trial, just a month after his 17th birthday.

Bosnian club Zeljeznicar "proudly" agreed to give the Under-19 international a dream opportunity to impress.

Manager Erik ten Hag is keen to build up a batch of young players for the future.

And Ten Hag has also been casting an eye for a long-term successor to first-choice stopper David de Gea.

But even if the Red Devils eventually take Karic on, he would be unlikely to get near the senior squad any time soon

Credit: FK Željezničar

Scholes on Ten Hag

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes believes manager Erik ten Hag has been using the Europa League games to rest some of his key players for the Premier League.

Scholes told BT Sport: "I think it's still very early days. As I said before, I still think he's trying to find that right blend in his team.

"I think he'd almost like to rest a few of his players on the Thursday night games for the Sundays.

"Cause he's not quite sure what his best team is, [he is] not totally thrilled with the performances. The winning games, yeah, but I don't think he's got the right blend of what he actually wants.

"I think he's using these games for almost practice as far as Premier League games.

"Look it's very difficult to predict what team he's gonna pick with resting players but he seems to play his strongest team all the time and trying to find the right blend has been difficult.

"There's been injuries as well, it's been difficult. But I think the signs are looking promising. The longer he goes, the more confident he'll become in his team"

Hargreaves on United squad

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has yet to find his best team and only has five guaranteed starters so far this season, claims Owen Hargreaves.

Hargreaves told BT Sport: "Luke Shaw came into the side against Everton, [Victor] Lindelof came into the side, Casemiro came into the side. So he's still trying to find the blend.

"You could argue the only people that are guaranteed to start really are Martinez, De Gea, Dalot, Bruno [and] maybe Eriksen.

"But the rest of the positions are up for grabs, so I think there are auditions for these players to go on and play well.

"I think they've got a big squad but I still think he's getting to know it. I think considering where they were he's doing a good job. If they can be top four then I think they've had a heck of a season"