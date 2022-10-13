ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

LOOK: Michigan State features old tradition, new helmets for Homecoming uniforms vs. Wisconsin

By Matthew Lounsberry
SpartanNation
SpartanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nk8RQ_0iYAPaX800

Michigan State welcomes Wisconsin to East Lansing for Homecoming Week this Saturday, and the Spartans will be bringing the heat with their uniform threads...

Michigan State football will debut a brand new helmet design this weekend for their Homecoming matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers.

For the first time in school history, the Spartans will don the 'State' script logo on Green helmets. The helmets also feature white faskmasks and a solid, white stripe running from front to back.

Michigan State once again knocked the ball out of the park with its uniform reveal video, this one captioned "On the banks of the Red Cedar..." and voiced by Spartans head men's basketball coach Tom Izzo. The MSU player featured this week was sophomore linebacker Cal Haladay.

The video also features audio from past Michigan State victories, including the infamous "Trouble With The Snap" game and Fox Sports' Gus Johnson's call when MSU defeated Michigan last season in a matchup of Top 10 unbeatens.

In addition to these incredible new helmets, Michigan State will don their traditional home uniform look — green jerseys with white pants.

I love this look for the Spartans. The white 'State' script appears to be a bit larger than other variations we've seen previously, and it really pops on the green helmets. I'm also a big fan of the white faskmask on the green helmet, and the thin white stripe is a nice touch as well.

Michigan State has the unique ability to be able to pull off multiple combinations and logos, due to their rich history and tradition. You can tell that the Spartans were saving a special one for Homecoming this year, and I'm looking forward to seeing it on the field.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 58

Badgers WR Markus Allen enters the transfer portal

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Badgers have lost another player to the transfer portal. Wide receiver Markus Allen announced he was entering the transfer portal tonight via Twitter. This comes after the Badgers lost to Michigan State yesterday in double overtime. This is now the third player the Badgers...
MADISON, WI
big10central.com

Badgers safety John Torchio on play against Michigan State tight end

Badgers safety John Torchio addresses his failure to bring down Michigan State's tight end on a big gain, among other topics after the loss to the Spartans. The Badgers' 20-year bowl streak is in jeopardy after another loss, and it's probably time to accept that this team has more flaws than strengths.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Four-star committed elsewhere back on Michigan's campus

Per TMI's own Brice Marich, West Bloomfield (MI) 2024 four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain was back on Michigan's campus on Saturday for the team's 41-17 win over Penn State. Davis-Swain, who is verbally committed to Notre Dame, has now been to two Michigan games so far this season as the Wolverines continue to keep tabs on the in-state standout.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh explains importance of naming Michigan Stadium tunnel after longtime HC Lloyd Carr

Jim Harbaugh recognized how important it was for the program to have the Michigan Stadium tunnel named after former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr. Carr last coached Michigan in 2007, but he remained a fixture at the university. He coached Michigan for 13 seasons and won a national championship in 1997. Even 25 years after that championship, Carr continued to be recognized for his accomplishments at the school.
ANN ARBOR, MI
msu.edu

DeWitt homecoming goes on despite loss of football game

This year, DeWitt High School had to take a different approach to its Oct. 7 homecoming festivities. Heading into week eight of the boys varsity football season, the DeWitt Panthers were matched up against the Okemos Wolves at Memorial Stadium for the homecoming game. Okemos, however, had to cancel the remainder of its varsity football season because of injuries and a young team.
DEWITT, MI
nbc15.com

UW athletes honor Sarah Shulze at competition with green ribbons

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Participants and spectators at the 2022 Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational wore green ribbons Friday to honor their former teammate. The ribbons are in remembrance of Sarah Shulze, a former UW-Madison track star who took her own life in April of 2022. Shulze, originally from Oak Park, California,...
MADISON, WI
SpartanNation

SpartanNation

East Lansing, MI
949
Followers
1K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

SpartanNation is a FanNation channel covering the Michigan State Spartans

 https://www.si.com/college/michiganstate

Comments / 0

Community Policy