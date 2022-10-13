ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler USD board candidates outline views on discipline

Daily Independent
 3 days ago

This is the fourth in a series of questions asked of Chandler USD Governing Board candidates. Voters will decide among five candidates for the two open four-year seats on the board.

As a school board member, how will you approach your role in student & employee discipline?

Lara Bruner, incumbent, teacher

Board members generally are not involved in discipline unless a long appeals process has been sought. If you hire the right leadership as we have, there is a culture of pride, respect and fairness that prevents the vast majority of issues from escalating that far. In the few instances that discipline has risen to the level of the board, I seek to hear all sides of the issue, gain expertise in the legal issues from our legal team, and follow the procedures built in our policy.

Charlotte Golla, mother

Escalated discipline is in the purview of the school board. The ultimate goal is for the safety and protection of students, teachers, and administrators alike and as a board member you must act accordingly.

Kurt Rohrs, independent financial advisor

The board sets policy for student or employee discipline. The district administration pursues actions based on those policies. Many of those policies are derived from Arizona state statutes passed by the Legislature. The board usually only gets involved with individual cases through the appeal process or ratification of district decisions. In general, disruptive behavior in the classroom that interferes with the rights of all students to have a safe and productive learning environment should be strongly discouraged. Political activity by any staff member should also be strongly discouraged.

Patti Serrano, academic research professional – project director and coordinator

I will seek expert input, encourage our board to follow expert input and follow best practice based on the latest evidence. As a board member I am not here to play the role of policing our students, but I am here to ensure we create a safe, inclusive learning environment for all of our students and employees in order to provide the best whole-child education possible for all of our students. Discipline should be approached very carefully. As a district mom, I want to know that my child is safe, and that means that they also are safe from any form of targeting that may knowingly or unknowingly occur. That's why it is so important that all of our schools carry out discipline in the same, best practice, trained form. My experience and that of many other families right now is that we have much room for improvement on this sensitive topic that is dramatically impacting for our students, families and teachers. We want everyone safe and welcome in our schools. We must carry out an honest dialogue about what safety means and offer safe space for students, families and teachers to share their experiences and what they would like to see improved on; what resources are needed; are we over penalizing behavior problems that may be related to mental health, acute problems at home like becoming houseless, health issues or other? Are we penalizing behaviors with academic consequences resulting in almost double penalty? These are important questions to ask, review and address directly to do better.

Note: Candidate Marilou Estes did not respond to the questionnaire.



