Waco, TX

WacoTrib.com

Centex roundup: West puts on scoring show in 89-0 blasting of Maypearl

Make way for the West Trojans, folks. The Trojans manhandled Maypearl on their way to an 89-0 romp on Friday night in District 7-3A Div. I action. If anyone was worried about West’s readiness for next week’s huge clash against fellow district leader and third-ranked Grandview, they shouldn’t have fretted.
MAYPEARL, TX
KBTX.com

Franklin powers past Troy for 23rd straight win

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The top-ranked Franklin Lions were able to get past Troy Friday night with a 49-14 win at Hedrick Field. Franklin opened the scoring on their second play from scrimmage thanks to a long Jayden Jackson touchdown run, a missed extra point gave Franklin a 6-0 lead.
FRANKLIN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Baylor's Shapen, Williams uncertain for Kansas game

Reeling from two straight losses, Baylor needs to get back on track immediately to start chipping away toward a strong finish. But whether quarterback Blake Shapen and running back Craig “Sqwirl” Williams will be available for Saturday’s 11 a.m. homecoming game against Kansas is a question mark.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Baylor Bears open up No. 5 in AP men's basketball poll

The Baylor men's basketball team has high expectations for itself, and the Associated Press poll voters agree. The Bears are ranked fifth with defending national champion Kansas in the AP preseason poll that was released Monday. Coming off last year's NCAA championship berth, North Carolina is the preseason No. 1...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Barraez captures Ironman Waco

Cheyenne Barraez wore a big smile and slapped high-fives with fans as he crossed the Suspension Bridge to capture Ironman Waco on a sweltering Saturday afternoon. The 44-year-old didn’t look like he was laboring a bit. It was a triumphant moment for Barraez and quite a different experience than...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Ironman Waco: Pre-race scenes from the 140.6-mile triathlon

Athletes get a little help from Sheriff Parnell McNamara as they get ready for Saturday's 140.6-mile Ironman triathlon in downtown Waco, which ended with runners crossing the Waco Suspension Bridge. An Ironman 70.3 will follow Sunday.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Oct. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Waco: Mostly clear skies. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2022 in Waco, TX

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Waco folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
WACO, TX
gotodestinations.com

The 10 BEST Breakfast Spots in Waco, Texas – (With Photos)

Waco, Texas is home to some of the best breakfast joints in the state. From hearty country cooking to lighter fair, there’s something for everyone in Waco. So whether you’re looking for a leisurely weekend brunch or a quick bite before hitting the town, be sure to check out these top breakfast spots in Waco.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Shrinking Lake Waco: Aerial views on Oct. 14, 2022

Stage 3 water restrictions likely ahead as Lake Waco level falls. From above, land is visible dividing Lake Waco from the rivers and streams that fill it. Small pools appear cut off from the shrunken reservoir that supplies Waco's drinking water.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Stage 3 water restrictions likely ahead as Lake Waco level falls

Lake Waco is at its second-lowest level since it was expanded in 2003, sitting at just 58.1% full Saturday. With little relief in the forecast, water authorities continue to wrestle with widespread effects of a yearlong drought and look toward the possibility they will have to tighten water-use restrictions soon.
WACO, TX
KWTX

10 Things To Do in Central Texas: Oct. 15-17

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here are ten things to do in Central Texas the weekend of October 15-17. Click on the hyperlinks for more information on the events. Gordon Collier Band & Dave Innis of Restless Heart. Pivovar Biergarten. Sunday 5 – 7 PM. Caveat Art & Wine Festival...
WACO, TX

