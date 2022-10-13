Read full article on original website
Landmark trial begins over Arkansas' ban on trans youth care
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The nation's first trial over a state's ban on gender-confirming care for children began in Arkansas on Monday, the latest fight over restrictions on transgender youths championed by Republican leaders and widely condemned by medical experts. U.S. District Judge Jay Moody is hearing evidence...
1st day of early voting in Georgia as Kemp, Abrams to debate
ATLANTA (AP) — Early in-person voting began in Georgia on Monday, hours before the candidates for governor meet in the first of two scheduled debates. Democrats in particular are trying to push their supporters to cast ballots early in races that include a pivotal U.S. Senate seat. Republican incumbent...
Where some N.C. candidates stand on combatting gun violence
Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin issued a plea after Thursday’s shooting that left five people dead. Rep. Ted Budd voted against bipartisan gun safety bill. Cheri Beasley wants to keep combat-style guns off street, doesn't specify whether she supports ban. N.C. District 13 candidates differ on how on gun safety.
Hochul signs bill to strengthen benefits for older LGBTQ people
A nearly 60-year-old law is getting an update that is meant to benefit older New Yorkers in the LGBTQ communities. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday signed a bill that will expand a program for older New Yorkers to provide funding and services based on "greatest social need" that includes barriers or isolation created by racial and ethnic status, as well as sexual orientation, gender identity or expression and HIV status.
New COVID-19 booster: Why a UNC disease professor says it’s a game changer
RALEIGH, N.C. – New COVID-19 booster shots for kids ages 5 to 11 are rolling out across North Carolina, according to state health officials. Only 7% of people in North Carolina have received the new booster shot. Updated COVID-19 booster shots are now approved and available for kids ages...
