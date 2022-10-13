A nearly 60-year-old law is getting an update that is meant to benefit older New Yorkers in the LGBTQ communities. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday signed a bill that will expand a program for older New Yorkers to provide funding and services based on "greatest social need" that includes barriers or isolation created by racial and ethnic status, as well as sexual orientation, gender identity or expression and HIV status.

POLITICS ・ 53 MINUTES AGO