Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
NBA Team Shows What the Future of Sports Broadcasting Could Be
Despite the major changes to the television landscape since cord cutting transformed the industry, sports broadcasting on the national level has remained relatively steady. National viewers can still find most of the sports they love on the same channels they've been on for decades. But it's viewers at the local...
Centre Daily
Tyrese Haliburton says back injury won’t keep him out of regular season action
Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton missed the team's final two preseason games with a back injury, but he expects to be ready to go for the Pacers regular season opener on Wednesday. "No question," Haliburton said on Saturday when asked if he would be ready to go for Indiana's...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Matt Ryan Responds To L.A.’s Decision To Retain Him For Start Of Regular Season
After it was revealed yesterday that 6'7" swingman Matt Ryan would indeed make the 2022-23 regular season cut, at least at first, NBA Twitter appeared to be excited for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga alum. View the original article to see embedded media. After going undrafted out of college...
Centre Daily
Draymond Green Describes Time Away From Warriors After Punching Jordan Poole
View the original article to see embedded media. After Draymond Green had his altercation with Jordan Poole, he had some much-needed time away from the Warriors. Many were wondering where Green had gone during this hiatus, the answer was spending time with family. Draymond addressed the media after he finally...
Centre Daily
Cowboys WATCH: Rookie TE Jake Ferguson Snags 1st Career TD vs. Eagles
The Dallas Cowboys are trying to mount a second-half comeback Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. After trailing 20-3 headed into the half, any hope at a comeback for the streaking Cowboys (4-1) seemed bleak. But thanks to the early fourth-quarter efforts of rookie tight...
Centre Daily
Dak Prescott WATCH: Injured Cowboys QB 50-Throws Pregame Warmup at Eagles
Cooper Rush has exceeded expectations ... which has, caused the expectations of Dak Prescott, healing from fractured thumb injury, to rise. Now, after four games and four wins, there have been calls to make Rush the starter over Dak, especially if Rush somehow helps the Dallas Cowboys win tonight in Philadelphia, where Prescott is warming up as part of his rehab ... but "warming up'' is all he will do.
Centre Daily
Eagles Make a Statement, Prove a Few Things in Beating Cowboys
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles hadn’t played anybody. Wait’ll they get a look at this “great" Dallas defense, Jalen Hurts hasn't played anything like this before. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has never lost an NFL game. Has never even thrown an interception. Well, now the “best backup...
Comments / 0