Cooper Rush has exceeded expectations ... which has, caused the expectations of Dak Prescott, healing from fractured thumb injury, to rise. Now, after four games and four wins, there have been calls to make Rush the starter over Dak, especially if Rush somehow helps the Dallas Cowboys win tonight in Philadelphia, where Prescott is warming up as part of his rehab ... but "warming up'' is all he will do.

DALLAS, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO