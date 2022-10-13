ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Centre Daily

NBA Team Shows What the Future of Sports Broadcasting Could Be

Despite the major changes to the television landscape since cord cutting transformed the industry, sports broadcasting on the national level has remained relatively steady. National viewers can still find most of the sports they love on the same channels they've been on for decades. But it's viewers at the local...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Cowboys WATCH: Rookie TE Jake Ferguson Snags 1st Career TD vs. Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys are trying to mount a second-half comeback Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. After trailing 20-3 headed into the half, any hope at a comeback for the streaking Cowboys (4-1) seemed bleak. But thanks to the early fourth-quarter efforts of rookie tight...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Dak Prescott WATCH: Injured Cowboys QB 50-Throws Pregame Warmup at Eagles

Cooper Rush has exceeded expectations ... which has, caused the expectations of Dak Prescott, healing from fractured thumb injury, to rise. Now, after four games and four wins, there have been calls to make Rush the starter over Dak, especially if Rush somehow helps the Dallas Cowboys win tonight in Philadelphia, where Prescott is warming up as part of his rehab ... but "warming up'' is all he will do.
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Eagles Make a Statement, Prove a Few Things in Beating Cowboys

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles hadn’t played anybody. Wait’ll they get a look at this “great" Dallas defense, Jalen Hurts hasn't played anything like this before. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has never lost an NFL game. Has never even thrown an interception. Well, now the “best backup...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy