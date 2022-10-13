ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KFVS12

People flock to see low river levels in Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With the dry conditions lately and the river levels in the Heartland dropping, many people are making their way to see the current conditions. The Mississippi River is one of the rivers that has seen steady water decrease even with levels dropping below historic low levels in New Madrid and at Caruthersville over the weekend.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Traffic on I-24 returned to normal flow following dump truck accident

PADUCAH — A dump truck blew a hydraulic line on eastbound I-24, causing fluid to spray on the roadway, according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation cabinet. One of the eastbound lanes of I-24 will be closed while crews work to clean up the fluid, near the 29 mile marker between the U.S. 62 Calvert City Exit 27 and the Tennessee River Bridge.
CALVERT CITY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Multiple field fires cause damage in several western KY counties

Several grass and field fires flared up across western Kentucky Friday, including one that consumed a home in Caldwell County. Princeton firefighters were dispatched to a bean field fire on Maple Street shortly before 3:15. More than two dozen firefighters from several fire departments were eventually involved, along with U.S....
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Drought impact on the Mississippi River in Portageville

The Arena Building hosted it's Haunted Hall of Horror in Cape Girardeau. Carbondale police searching for armed and dangerous suspect. Police in Carbondale are searching for a suspect they say is considered armed and dangerous. SIH promoting Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Southern Illinois Healthcare in...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Crews fought multiple fires in west Kentucky Friday amid red flag warning, burn bans

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Fires broke out in multiple locations throughout the Local 6 area Friday afternoon. McCracken, Graves and Livingston counties each had field fires, and a large fire also broke out in Princeton. This, amid a statewide burn ban from the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the fire hazard season and local, round the clock burn bans remain in place in many local counties.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Cairo water supplier temporarily changes its source to groundwater

CAIRO, IL — To continue reliable water service in Cairo, Illinois American Water is temporarily changing its source water from the Ohio River to groundwater due to historic low river levels, according to a release from the company. Illinois American Water's Cairo District will be using groundwater supplied by...
CAIRO, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Semi crash site blocking KY 94 in Fulton County now cleared

FULTON COUNTY, KY — Fulton County sheriff's department reports a semi crash is blocking KY 94 near the Kentucky-Tennessee state line in Fulton County. The crash is near the 2 mile marker and involves an overturned grain truck and a passenger vehicle. The estimated duration is four hours. A...
FULTON COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Adopt a duck, save a life: viewer challenge

PADUCAH — As of about 5:30 a.m. Monday, the Merryman House had adopted out 12,464 ducks as part of their Paducky Derby campaign. Local 6 challenged our viewers to get that number up to 12,500 — and you delivered — exceeding that goal in a mere 20 minutes! Can we get to 13,000 by the end of the day?
PADUCAH, KY
radionwtn.com

Calvert City Angler Catches Day One ‘Big Fish’ At Paris Landing

Buchanan, Tenn.–Austin Brown of Calvert City, Ky. caught the “Big Fish” on Day One of the CrappieUSA Classic at Paris Landing State Park today. Brown’s catch weighed 2.81 pounds. In second place in the ‘Big Fish’ category is the team of Michael Fussell and Justin Bell, with 2.21 pounds. The tournament concludes Saturday with another weigh-in starting at 3 p.m. Weigh-in lines close at 4 p.m. The public is always invited. (Monte Starks photo).
CALVERT CITY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Expired registration stop becomes drug arrest in Paducah

Expired registration on a motorcycle led to the arrest of a Paducah man on drug charges. Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office stopped the motorcycle on Bridge Street. During the stop, the driver, 55-year-old Michael Young of Paducah, allegedly was found to be in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Young...
PADUCAH, KY
wkdzradio.com

Woman Injured In Cadiz Wreck

A wreck on US 68 in Cadiz sent a woman to the hospital Saturday night. Cadiz Police say an SUV driven by Deborah Trowbridge of Cadiz was turning onto US 68 from North Rocky Ridge Road and pulled into the path of Sherry Clinton of Illinois who was westbound on US 68.
CADIZ, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Playground update coming to Paducah's Langstaff Park

PADUCAH — Langstaff Park is getting a big upgrade for the kiddos today, with crews beginning installation of new playground equipment and rubber surfacing. Parks and Recreation Department Director Amie Clark said in the release, "Langstaff Park is a small neighborhood park on the northside of town with one of the oldest play spaces in the community. We are excited to have this opportunity to improve the space and provide an updated playground that better serves the neighborhood."
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

KY 121-Business in Mayfield to close for Halloween parade

MAYFIELD, KY — Motorists should be aware of temporary traffic changes in Mayfield because of the FNB Bank Glowing Graves Halloween Parade on Saturday, Oct. 15. The parade will run south along KY 121-Business/South 6th Street/Paris Road from Walnut Street to turn east onto East Douthitt Street. It will end at Mayfield High School.
MAYFIELD, KY

