FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Talon Falls is Still the Best Haunt We Have SeenLucinda GunninPaducah, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
BBQ on the River is in full swing! Officers will be roving the area and doing their part keep everyone safe.deacon920Paducah, KY
The Marshall County Sheriff’s office and Benton Police is now equipped with sensory bagsdeacon920Marshall County, KY
25 years after Kentucky school shooting, a chance at parole on Mondaydeacon920Paducah, KY
KFVS12
People flock to see low river levels in Heartland
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With the dry conditions lately and the river levels in the Heartland dropping, many people are making their way to see the current conditions. The Mississippi River is one of the rivers that has seen steady water decrease even with levels dropping below historic low levels in New Madrid and at Caruthersville over the weekend.
wpsdlocal6.com
Traffic on I-24 returned to normal flow following dump truck accident
PADUCAH — A dump truck blew a hydraulic line on eastbound I-24, causing fluid to spray on the roadway, according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation cabinet. One of the eastbound lanes of I-24 will be closed while crews work to clean up the fluid, near the 29 mile marker between the U.S. 62 Calvert City Exit 27 and the Tennessee River Bridge.
wpsdlocal6.com
Wake Up Weather: 10/17/2022
PADUCAH — Elevated fire risk today, with a freeze warning in effect tomorrow morning. Highs in the mid 50s.
KFVS12
SEMI crash cleared at KY 94 near Kentucky-Tennessee border in Fulton County, Ky.
FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department reports a SEMI crash that was blocking KY 94 near the KY-TN State Line in Fulton County has been cleared. This crash near the 2 mile marker in Kentucky involved an overturned grain truck and a passenger vehicle. The...
westkentuckystar.com
Multiple field fires cause damage in several western KY counties
Several grass and field fires flared up across western Kentucky Friday, including one that consumed a home in Caldwell County. Princeton firefighters were dispatched to a bean field fire on Maple Street shortly before 3:15. More than two dozen firefighters from several fire departments were eventually involved, along with U.S....
KFVS12
Drought impact on the Mississippi River in Portageville
wpsdlocal6.com
Crews fought multiple fires in west Kentucky Friday amid red flag warning, burn bans
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Fires broke out in multiple locations throughout the Local 6 area Friday afternoon. McCracken, Graves and Livingston counties each had field fires, and a large fire also broke out in Princeton. This, amid a statewide burn ban from the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the fire hazard season and local, round the clock burn bans remain in place in many local counties.
wpsdlocal6.com
Cairo water supplier temporarily changes its source to groundwater
CAIRO, IL — To continue reliable water service in Cairo, Illinois American Water is temporarily changing its source water from the Ohio River to groundwater due to historic low river levels, according to a release from the company. Illinois American Water's Cairo District will be using groundwater supplied by...
wpsdlocal6.com
Semi crash site blocking KY 94 in Fulton County now cleared
FULTON COUNTY, KY — Fulton County sheriff's department reports a semi crash is blocking KY 94 near the Kentucky-Tennessee state line in Fulton County. The crash is near the 2 mile marker and involves an overturned grain truck and a passenger vehicle. The estimated duration is four hours. A...
wpsdlocal6.com
Adopt a duck, save a life: viewer challenge
PADUCAH — As of about 5:30 a.m. Monday, the Merryman House had adopted out 12,464 ducks as part of their Paducky Derby campaign. Local 6 challenged our viewers to get that number up to 12,500 — and you delivered — exceeding that goal in a mere 20 minutes! Can we get to 13,000 by the end of the day?
kbsi23.com
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet collecting traffic data, urges drivers to slow down
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI)- Earlier this week, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet issued an urgent warning for drivers to slow down around highway crews and emergency vehicles on the side of the road. Wayne Rawls with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in District 1 is a Traffic Count Specialist. He gathers traffic data...
radionwtn.com
Calvert City Angler Catches Day One ‘Big Fish’ At Paris Landing
Buchanan, Tenn.–Austin Brown of Calvert City, Ky. caught the “Big Fish” on Day One of the CrappieUSA Classic at Paris Landing State Park today. Brown’s catch weighed 2.81 pounds. In second place in the ‘Big Fish’ category is the team of Michael Fussell and Justin Bell, with 2.21 pounds. The tournament concludes Saturday with another weigh-in starting at 3 p.m. Weigh-in lines close at 4 p.m. The public is always invited. (Monte Starks photo).
kbsi23.com
Graves County residents near KY 408 warned of spreading field fire
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Kentucky State Police and the Graves County Sheriff’s Department are notifying residents near KY-408 West and Meridian Road in Graves County of a field fire that is spreading toward homes. KSP Post 1 was notified of a field fire on KY 2194 West...
Nearly Two Miles of Tunnels Confirmed Under Large State University in Missori
Many universities around America have urban legends about tunnels. That's certainly the case with Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) in Cape Girardeau. The school's website published a story recently speaking with the Facilities Management department about the legendary tunnels under campus. While they were quick to point out there are...
westkentuckystar.com
Expired registration stop becomes drug arrest in Paducah
Expired registration on a motorcycle led to the arrest of a Paducah man on drug charges. Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office stopped the motorcycle on Bridge Street. During the stop, the driver, 55-year-old Michael Young of Paducah, allegedly was found to be in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Young...
wpsdlocal6.com
Katterjohn owner sent cease-and-desist letter to city of Paducah one day before partial demolition
PADUCAH — There are new details surrounding the partial demolition of the historic but dilapidated Katterjohn building in Paducah. Local 6 has learned that, one day before the emergency demolition of sections of the building, owner Amanda Pool sent a cease-and-desist letter to the city of Paducah, citing possible negligence or collusion from the city.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Cadiz Wreck
A wreck on US 68 in Cadiz sent a woman to the hospital Saturday night. Cadiz Police say an SUV driven by Deborah Trowbridge of Cadiz was turning onto US 68 from North Rocky Ridge Road and pulled into the path of Sherry Clinton of Illinois who was westbound on US 68.
wpsdlocal6.com
Playground update coming to Paducah's Langstaff Park
PADUCAH — Langstaff Park is getting a big upgrade for the kiddos today, with crews beginning installation of new playground equipment and rubber surfacing. Parks and Recreation Department Director Amie Clark said in the release, "Langstaff Park is a small neighborhood park on the northside of town with one of the oldest play spaces in the community. We are excited to have this opportunity to improve the space and provide an updated playground that better serves the neighborhood."
wpsdlocal6.com
MUG MONDAY: WATCH, Inc. accepting aluminum can donations to help fund extensive community-integration program
MURRAY, KY — Murray's WATCH Inc. needs cans. Specifically, the non-profit group is asking community members to save and donate their aluminum cans to the program. WATCH will take the cans to be recycled and earn a little money in exchange — an easy way for them raise extra funds throughout the year.
wpsdlocal6.com
KY 121-Business in Mayfield to close for Halloween parade
MAYFIELD, KY — Motorists should be aware of temporary traffic changes in Mayfield because of the FNB Bank Glowing Graves Halloween Parade on Saturday, Oct. 15. The parade will run south along KY 121-Business/South 6th Street/Paris Road from Walnut Street to turn east onto East Douthitt Street. It will end at Mayfield High School.
