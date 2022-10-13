Read full article on original website
University of Connecticut
No. 13 FH Wins In Thrilling Shootout vs BC
STORRS, Conn - The No.13 UConn field hockey team (10-4) beat Boston College (6-8) in an exciting shootout on Sunday afternoon, amid a large crowd of alumni. Julia Bressler opened early for the Huskies, scoring her seventh goal of the season. The two sides remained tied at 1 through the second half and during both overtime periods.
University of Connecticut
UConn Dedicates Nancy Stevens Field on Diane Wright Way
STORRS, Conn. - Former University of Connecticut head field hockey coaches Diane Wright and Nancy Stevens combined to win five NCAA Division I National Championships, over 900 games, and most importantly, made a positive impact on the lives of countless UConn student-athletes. The duo were trailblazers in collegiate athletics, and tirelessly and effectively advocated for a more equitable experience for women in sports throughout their hall of fame careers.
University of Connecticut
WSOC Loses Against Bulldogs
STORRS, Conn. - The UConn women's soccer team (7-6-1, 3-4 BIG EAST) lost 2-0 to the Butler Bulldogs (7-7-1, 4-3 BIG EAST) on Sunday afternoon at Morrone Stadium. The Bulldogs jumped on the Huskies in the first half with a goal at the 11:08 mark from Abigail Isger and then got an own goal five and a half minutes later to take the two-goal lead.
University of Connecticut
Dailey, Penders Honored With Gold Key Awards
STORRS, Conn. - The present and past of UConn Athletics were part of the celebration on Sunday as the Connecticut Sports Media Alliance presented its prestigious Gold Key awards at the 80th Annual Gold Key Dinner in Southington. Chris Dailey, the current associate head coach of the UConn women's basketball...
University of Connecticut
UConn Sweeps Georgetown, 3-0
STORRS, Conn. – Senior Jasmine Davis had 14 kills on .565 hitting to lead the UConn volleyball team (9-10, 3-5 BIG EAST) beat Georgetown (4-15, 2-6) in three sets (25-15, 25-9, 25-12) Saturday afternoon in Gampel Pavilion. The Huskies hit .414 in the match while holding the Hoyas to...
University of Connecticut
UConn Men's Basketball To Hold Blue/White Night On Oct. 24
STORRS, Conn. -- UConn men's basketball fans will get the chance to catch a glimpse of the 2022-23 Huskies as they prepare for the upcoming season at Blue/White Night on Monday, Oct. 24, starting at 7 p.m. at Gampel Pavilion. The event is open to the public and free of...
University of Connecticut
Huskies Overpower #11 Ohio State, Secure Best Start in Program History
STORRS, Conn. - The UConn Huskies dominated The Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday afternoon to improve to 5-0-1 on the season for the programs best start in team history. Graduate Student Ty Amonte finished with two goals, while freshman Matthew Wood finished with one goal and two assists. From first puck...
University of Connecticut
Huskies 6th at UVA Invite
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - The UConn women's cross country team ran at the Panorama Farms XC 23 Invitational hosted by the University of Virginia and turned in a strong performance in their final tune-up before the conference championship race in two weeks. The Huskies took home a sixth place finish in...
University of Connecticut
Huskies Fall to #15 Vermont
Burlington, VT. - The No.15 Vermont Catamounts scoured four unanswered goals on the way to a 6-1 win over No.14 UConn Huskies at Gutterson Field House in Burlington Vermont Saturday afternoon. Vermont (4-1-1) got a pair of goals from Ellice Murphy to lead the Catamounts to victory. Vermont outshot the...
