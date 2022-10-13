Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
West Virginia reports 6 more COVID deaths, 915 active cases
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Monday reported six more COVID deaths and 915 active cases. The death toll is now 7,476, and there have been 604,788 cases since March 2020.
WVNews
West Virginia officials: Parents are key to teen driving success
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — National Teen Driver Safety Week is Oct. 16-22, the perfect opportunity to talk with teens about safe driving habits, officials said. This year, the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program is partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to empower parents to discuss safe driving habits with their young drivers. Make sure your teen driver knows the Rules of the Road before you hand over the keys. Ultimately, parents are in control, officials said.
WVNews
Postal worker holdup leads to muscle car theft ring arrests
DETROIT (AP) — Thieves are using cloned key fobs to steal Dodge muscle cars and other high-powered vehicles directly from dealerships and even automakers in Michigan, then selling them for tens of thousands of dollars less than their value, according to authorities and court records. For one Ohio-based theft...
WVNews
B. McKay Mignault sworn in as first female chief bankruptcy judge for Southern West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — B. McKay Mignault was formally and historically sworn in recently as the first female chief bankruptcy judge for the Southern District of West Virginia. She was appointed by the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in 2020 and was originally sworn in Sept. 11, 2020....
WVNews
COVID report
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on …
WVNews
West Virginia officials to adjust COVID hospital benchmark due to flu season
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Officials are currently in the process of re-evaluating the benchmark used to monitor and gauge the status of COVID-19 in the state’s hospitals, according to James Hoyer. The state’s health care systems, already overburdened by staffing shortages, supply issues and logistical concerns, could...
WVNews
West Virginia Gov. Justice floats car tax rebate bill in latest Amendment 2 development
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice recently unveiled proposed legislation to effectively remove West Virginia’s personal property taxes on vehicles by providing a rebate to residents — the latest development in the ongoing debate surrounding Amendment 2. Justice, a Republican, opposes the passage of Amendment...
WVNews
Smith Island leans on faith, neighbors in tornado cleanup
SMITH ISLAND, Md. (AP) — The aftermath of the tornado that struck Smith Island is still visible two months after it carved a destructive path through the sparsely populated Chesapeake Bay archipelago. The EF1 tornado began as a waterspout that continued on land, damaged a number of piers and...
WVNews
West Virginia, Virginia leaders join for nuclear energy collaboration
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Legislative leaders in West Virginia and Virginia have joined forces to develop “next generation” energy policies. West Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, recently met Virginia Speaker of the House Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, for a discussion on small modular nuclear reactors, or SMRs.
WVNews
Editorial Roundup: Ohio
Cleveland Plain Dealer. October 15, 2022. Editorial: President Biden’s marijuana pardons – should Ohio follow suit?
WVNews
RCBI Recovery Works offers manufacturing training to formerly incarcerated West Virginians
Marshall University’s Robert C. Byrd Institute Recovery Works program is working to give formerly incarcerated West Virginians a second chance by training them in manufacturing, offering them counseling and aiding them with job placement with companies around the state. Recovery Works is a specialized 15-week program offered exclusively to...
WVNews
Amazon faces off with union in fight for a second warehouse
NEW YORK (AP) — The startup union that clinched a historic labor victory at Amazon earlier this year is slated to face the company yet again, aiming to rack up more wins that could force the reluctant retail behemoth to the negotiating table. This time, the Amazon Labor Union...
WVNews
This Week in West Virginia History
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Oct. 16, 1859: John Brown and his raiders captured the arsenal at Harpers Ferry, but they were soon besieged by the...
WVNews
Deadline to register to vote in West Virginia is Tuesday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The deadline has almost arrived to register to vote in the Nov. 8 General Election in West Virginia. A voter registration form must be in the county clerk's possession by Tuesday for people who register in person, Secretary of State Mac Warner's office said. Registration may also be completed by mail, and that must be received or postmarked by Tuesday. Voters may also register online by the close of business of their county clerk's office.
WVNews
Coffin Hollow: The prevailing folklore of North Central West Virginia
The vengeful ghost. The restless spirit. A warning from the other side. Many people are familiar with at least one story that falls into these motifs, whether it was told to them by a close friend or relative, a tale that's been passed down through the generations or even an experience they've had themselves.
WVNews
WVa sisters use printing company to show state's beauty
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — Base Camp Printing highlights the beauty of West Virginia, without leaving the state. The two sisters behind the letterpress printing company, Emily and Betsy Sokolosky, recently joined community members and Fairmont State University students and professors for a closing ceremony of their first exhibit. The exhibit has been on display in Wallman Hall at Fairmont State since August, and it concluded on Oct. 7.
WVNews
Report highlights West Virginia's long-running economic challenges, opportunities
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia’s economy is expected to grow each year for the next five years, but that growth is expected to be quite small, according to recently released research from West Virginia University’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research. Dr. John Deskins, director...
WVNews
West Virginia Education Summit looking at Pathways to the Future
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia’s continued economic growth requires the presence of a talented local workforce. That is why members of The Education Alliance, a Charleston-based non-profit, will bring together over 200 business leaders, innovators, policy makers and educators from across West Virginia to share strategies on how to develop that talent during the upcoming “Pathways to the Future–Strategies to Grow Your Own” West Virginia Education Summit.
WVNews
West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine celebrates 50 years of educating rural physicians
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — For 50 years, the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine has been helping to train the physicians that work in the rural areas of the nation and West Virginia. The school’s mission is to “educate students from diverse backgrounds as lifelong learners in osteopathic...
WVNews
West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission hopes to improve college going rate
The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission’s (HEPC) focus has shifted to improving the number of high school graduates attending college after a recent drop. “I would say that right now in West Virginia we are laser focused on the college-going rate,” said Dr. Sarah Tucker, chancellor of the West Virginia HEPC.
Comments / 0