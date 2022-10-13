ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

West Virginia officials: Parents are key to teen driving success

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — National Teen Driver Safety Week is Oct. 16-22, the perfect opportunity to talk with teens about safe driving habits, officials said. This year, the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program is partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to empower parents to discuss safe driving habits with their young drivers. Make sure your teen driver knows the Rules of the Road before you hand over the keys. Ultimately, parents are in control, officials said.
Postal worker holdup leads to muscle car theft ring arrests

DETROIT (AP) — Thieves are using cloned key fobs to steal Dodge muscle cars and other high-powered vehicles directly from dealerships and even automakers in Michigan, then selling them for tens of thousands of dollars less than their value, according to authorities and court records. For one Ohio-based theft...
COVID report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on …
West Virginia officials to adjust COVID hospital benchmark due to flu season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Officials are currently in the process of re-evaluating the benchmark used to monitor and gauge the status of COVID-19 in the state’s hospitals, according to James Hoyer. The state’s health care systems, already overburdened by staffing shortages, supply issues and logistical concerns, could...
Smith Island leans on faith, neighbors in tornado cleanup

SMITH ISLAND, Md. (AP) — The aftermath of the tornado that struck Smith Island is still visible two months after it carved a destructive path through the sparsely populated Chesapeake Bay archipelago. The EF1 tornado began as a waterspout that continued on land, damaged a number of piers and...
West Virginia, Virginia leaders join for nuclear energy collaboration

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Legislative leaders in West Virginia and Virginia have joined forces to develop “next generation” energy policies. West Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, recently met Virginia Speaker of the House Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, for a discussion on small modular nuclear reactors, or SMRs.
Editorial Roundup: Ohio

Cleveland Plain Dealer. October 15, 2022. Editorial: President Biden’s marijuana pardons – should Ohio follow suit?
Amazon faces off with union in fight for a second warehouse

NEW YORK (AP) — The startup union that clinched a historic labor victory at Amazon earlier this year is slated to face the company yet again, aiming to rack up more wins that could force the reluctant retail behemoth to the negotiating table. This time, the Amazon Labor Union...
This Week in West Virginia History

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Oct. 16, 1859: John Brown and his raiders captured the arsenal at Harpers Ferry, but they were soon besieged by the...
Deadline to register to vote in West Virginia is Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The deadline has almost arrived to register to vote in the Nov. 8 General Election in West Virginia. A voter registration form must be in the county clerk's possession by Tuesday for people who register in person, Secretary of State Mac Warner's office said. Registration may also be completed by mail, and that must be received or postmarked by Tuesday. Voters may also register online by the close of business of their county clerk's office.
Coffin Hollow: The prevailing folklore of North Central West Virginia

The vengeful ghost. The restless spirit. A warning from the other side. Many people are familiar with at least one story that falls into these motifs, whether it was told to them by a close friend or relative, a tale that's been passed down through the generations or even an experience they've had themselves.
WVa sisters use printing company to show state's beauty

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — Base Camp Printing highlights the beauty of West Virginia, without leaving the state. The two sisters behind the letterpress printing company, Emily and Betsy Sokolosky, recently joined community members and Fairmont State University students and professors for a closing ceremony of their first exhibit. The exhibit has been on display in Wallman Hall at Fairmont State since August, and it concluded on Oct. 7.
West Virginia Education Summit looking at Pathways to the Future

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia’s continued economic growth requires the presence of a talented local workforce. That is why members of The Education Alliance, a Charleston-based non-profit, will bring together over 200 business leaders, innovators, policy makers and educators from across West Virginia to share strategies on how to develop that talent during the upcoming “Pathways to the Future–Strategies to Grow Your Own” West Virginia Education Summit.
CHARLESTON, WV

