Lukas Hallmark, Waukesha police detective, testified for the state in the Darrell Brooks trial. Hallmark was at the parade with the Catholic Community of Waukesha with his wife and four kids. At time, their ages were 3, 5, 7 and 9. He said they were walking in a group of about 45. Hallmark said at one point while marching with the group on Main Street, "my attention was directed towards large amounts of screaming coming behind us."

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO