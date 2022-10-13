Read full article on original website
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee pastor killed, 1st service since crash brings 'profound sorrow'
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee pastor killed by a reckless driver was remembered Sunday, Oct. 16 at Grace Lutheran Church downtown, the first service since Pastor Aaron Strong's death. Healing and hope were the themes of the message at Grace Lutheran Church on Sunday. "This is what church is about," said...
CBS 58
Congregation mourns pastor killed in reckless driving accident
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Pastor Aaron Strong -- a father and husband -- is being remembered today by the Congregation at Grace Lutheran Church in Downtown Milwaukee. 40-year-old Aaron Strong was killed Wednesday morning when a speeding driver blew a red light. Police say the suspect, 22-year-old Jose Manuel Silva,...
WBAY Green Bay
How to support victims of bonfire explosion
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Letters are welcome for victims of a bonfire explosion in Shawano County. A family member of one of the victims says people can write messages of support and send them to:. Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Regional Burn Center. 2301 N Lake Drive 5th Floor. Milwaukee...
WISN
Milwaukee charity honored with bench
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee resource center, Repairers of the Breach, was honored with a bench Saturday morning. The bench serves as a celebration for the center's 20th year of service. The Epsilon Kappa Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated donated the bench and 200 cases of water...
WISN
'Bullets everywhere': Shots fired at Milwaukee apartment building, arson followed
MILWAUKEE — Saturday night, Milwaukee Police said they were investigating shots fired into four apartments and an arson. Police said nobody was shot, but Armani Ellis told WISN 12 News she was home when bullets flew through her window. "God please don't let me get shot or anybody else...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee south side controversial video: 'Let go of his neck'
MILWAUKEE - A viral video taken on Milwaukee's south side Monday, Oct. 10 has led to protests and online outrage. The video shows one man grabbing another man by the neck and accusing him of theft. Deangelo Wright said as a father, he felt compelled to intervene and protect the...
WISN
Two teenagers shot, one in critical condition
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a double shooting near 65th and Congress Street. A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were both shot and sent to the hospital. The 16-year-old is in critical condition and the 17-year-old is expected to survive. Milwaukee police have not released additional details and...
WISN
LIVE: Waukesha Parade suspect Darrell Brooks trial Day 11: Testimony resumes
DAY 11 - Testimony continues as the third week of the Waukesha Parade suspect trial begins. Prosecutors expect to wrap up their case against defendant Brooks early this week. Day 10 Recap: On Friday, Brooks cross examined a Waukesha police officer, who shot at the driver of the red SUV as it barreled through the parade 9:55 a.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks trial: Waukesha police detective testifies
Lukas Hallmark, Waukesha police detective, testified for the state in the Darrell Brooks trial. Hallmark was at the parade with the Catholic Community of Waukesha with his wife and four kids. At time, their ages were 3, 5, 7 and 9. He said they were walking in a group of about 45. Hallmark said at one point while marching with the group on Main Street, "my attention was directed towards large amounts of screaming coming behind us."
WISN
Milwaukee Fire Department: 8 fires in 3 days
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Fire Department reported eight structure fires and eight vehicle rollover accidents, in the span of three days, viaTwitter. The structure fires included multiple displaced residents and one fatality. Multiple injuries in the vehicle accidents, one rollover crash had a fatality. A 2.5-story fire had multiple people...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee death investigation near 75th and Kiehnau
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating a death near 75th and Kiehnau early Saturday, Oct. 15. This is on the city's northwest side. Police had an apartment complex taped off. When police provide more information on this incident, FOX6 News will update this...
Milwaukee’s First Tornado Event in Over 20 Years Hits with 4 Simultaneous Twisters
For the first time in 22 years, a tornado has touched down in as touched down in parts of Milwaukee. On Wednesday, severe weather prompted a tornado in the Wisconsin city. According to the National Weather Service, the twister then moved and dissipated about five miles from the city’s downtown.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chase; 4 teens arrested
MILWAUKEE - Four teenagers were taken into custody Sunday morning, Oct.16, following a police chase that began near 28th and Melvina – and ended near 14th and Vliet in Milwaukee. Officials say the chase began around 2 a.m. after the vehicle was stolen in an armed robbery about three...
CBS 58
Late Friday crash near 4th & Holt leaves 28-year-old man dead
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- According to Milwaukee police, a crash between two cars near 4th St. and Holt Ave. killed a 28-year-old driver at around 11:11 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. Police say a 38-year-old male from Greenfield was driving east on Holt, alone in his vehicle, when he collided with another vehicle containing four occupants.
On Milwaukee
A reader's question on Milwaukee's "secret sidewalks" answered
Recently I got this question from reader Mark Grauer: “What's the story behind the ‘secret’ sidewalk that connects 13th to 20th Streets between Morgan and Wilbur? I've not seen this kind of passage before. I suspect that it was created partially for kid traffic to Morgandale School.”
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee apartment arson, shots fired: police
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee apartment was the scene of a shots fired incident and arson Saturday night, Oct. 15. The Milwaukee Police Department said shots were fired into four apartments at a building near 40th and Florist shortly before 9 p.m. No one was hit. One of the apartments caught...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha attempted carjacking, police chase; 4 teens charged
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Four Milwaukee teens are accused of attempted armed carjacking and other crimes after a Waukesha incident led to a police chase on Oct. 12. Police were called to a gas station near West Avenue and Sunset Drive around 5:30 p.m. that day for a reported armed robbery in progress. A customer asked an employee to call 911 because two people had "tried to steal his car at gunpoint," according to a criminal complaint.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
6th and Reservoir homicide, Milwaukee man found guilty
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been found guilty on all charges – including first-degree reckless homicide – for a 2021 shooting. Prosecutors accused Vincent White, 58, of shooting two people near 6th and Reservoir. A jury found him guilty on Oct. 13; he had pleaded not guilty earlier this year.
wlip.com
Man Injured in Rural Mt Pleasant Crash
MT PLEASANT, WI (WLIP)–A 52 year old Racine man suffered severe injuries after a rollover crash. It happened Friday night in a rural stretch of Highway 20 in Mt Pleasant between Oak Hills Dr and Weber Road around 10:45 PM. According to police reports an SUV driven by the...
Comments / 2