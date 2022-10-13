Read full article on original website
Students on school bus that caught fire at local high school
A school bus was on fire Monday morning, according to Cardinal Joint Fire District.
Stark County high school student dies in car accident
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A junior at Canton Central Catholic High School was killed in a car accident Sunday evening, according to school officials. The victim has been identified as Jacob Brown. “Our community is very sad to have to share the news of the loss of Jacob. Central...
New Castle Area High School will not allow cell phones in the classroom
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) - Beginning next week, New Castle Area High School students will have to comply with a new cell phone policy. There will be no phones allowed in the classroom and students will be required to turn them in before the start of each class. According to a report from the New Castle News, students will have to put their phones in a caddy and keep it there until the bell rings. Students will be permitted to use phones between classes and at lunch.
Bestselling author comes to library in 1st big event since remodel
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Book lovers will be happy to know that a national bestselling author is coming to the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County on Thursday. Elin Hilderbrand is most commonly known for her romance novels. Some of her popular titles include “Endless Summer,” “28 Summers” and “The Hotel Nantucket.” Most of her books take place around Nantucket Island.
YSU celebrates homecoming with parade
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown State University held its homecoming parade Saturday. The marching band, Greek life members, and many others paraded up Fifth Avenue past the stadium. The floats entered a competition. The first place winner receiving $3,000. This years’ winners were members of Theta Chi and Black...
Austintown Schools’ fundraiser includes school lunch favorite
A picture of the meal posted online generated a huge positive response from people remembering it as their favorite meal, so the food service organized a fundraiser around it.
YSU community celebrates Hispanic heritage
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Saturday marks the last day of Hispanic Heritage Month. Youngstown State University celebrated Hispanic cultures with a free festival for everyone in the community. There was food, music, performers and vendors. Anna Torres is on the Hispanic Heritage Planning Committee. She said the event showcases...
Scaregrounds hosts fill-the-truck event
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Scaregrounds hosted a fill the truck event on Sunday. The collected non-perishable items, clothes and household supplies will go to Florida for Hurricane Ian relief efforts. Cheerleaders and football players from Canfield High School volunteered to support the cause. Mr. Mange is the...
Boardman trustees dismayed over ambulance tangle
BOARDMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman Township trustees did not mince words in a response to surrounding communities’ unwillingness to support ambulance services in the township. Canfield and Poland have both said that they will stop offering their ambulance services to Boardman, citing the volume of calls. They...
‘Chaotic,’ ‘triggering’: Pitt band, protestors address Cathedral of Learning demonstration
Protesting is not meant to be palatable, according to Sharon Bennett. “For a protest to be a protest, you can’t do something that makes everyone happy,” Bennett said. “Because then, why would anyone care?”. Bennett, a junior neuroscience major, was one of more than 100 Pitt community...
Ohio School District Launches Investigation After Alleged School Bus Segregation
Stow-Munroe Falls City Schools in Summit County, Ohio launched a full investigation after a a parent alleged her and other black children was separated from white students on the school bus because of their races, reported Cleveland19 News. The mother claims that the school bus driver forced black students to...
Canfield community attends 'Good Evening, Canfield'
Dozens of Canfield residents celebrated their cardinal pride Thursday at the annual 'Good Evening, Canfield' event. City, township and school representatives provided progress updates on current projects and what's to come for the area. "This is kind of showing the public and letting the public know that we do communicate,...
Reminder: Wet leaves can be troublesome for drivers
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Leaves will be accumulating on Valley roads in the next few weeks. With rain and wind in the forecast, Monday is a good day for a reminder about wet leaves on the road. Meteorologist Jim Loboy has the science and some advice to get you...
Masquerade Ball to benefit underprivileged children
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Brightside Project in Columbiana County works tirelessly to serve children in the community. They’re making lives a lot brighter by making sure kids’ basic needs are met with food and personal care items. Saturday night, the nonprofit is holding its sixth annual...
Shelter blankets needed for local facilities
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local organization is doing its part to make sure people seeking shelter in the Mahoning Valley have something to help keep warm this winter. The ORRIN Collaborative to End Human Trafficking is collecting new and gently used blankets now through November 1. ORRIN stands for the Ohio Response, Recovery and Intervention Network.
Poland joins Canfield in not offering ambulance services to Boardman
(WKBN) – There’s one less community tonight willing to help Boardman Township with ambulance service in non-emergency situations. As of 7 a.m. Saturday, Canfield will no longer respond. Plus, on Friday, an official with the fire district that services Poland reiterated their ambulances cannot respond either. In a...
Long-time local car business closing after 83 years
The business is closing November 1.
Safe sleep at center of SIDS awareness
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – October is Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) Awareness Month, and there are several steps parents and caregivers can take to try to reduce risks. According to Mercy Health, prevention starts with good prenatal care that limits premature births and low birth weight. Sleep environment is also key.
Vatican: Local church to officially close after parishioners’ appeal
The Youngstown Diocese has officially confirmed the closing of a Campbell church.
Newton Falls driver dies in Warren Twp. crash
State Troopers suspect that alcohol may have been a factor in a crash that claimed the life of a Newton Falls man early Monday. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 64-year-old Richard Martin died when the car he was driving went off North River Road, west of North Park Road in Warren Township shortly before 3 a.m.
