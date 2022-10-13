Read full article on original website
CVS lowering period product prices by 25%, absorbing ‘tampon tax’
Customers in some states will have "tampon tax" paid for.
Why New Abortion Bans Are Keeping Some People From Getting Essential Medication
As abortion bans continue to go into effect, women, girls, and people capable of pregnancy continue to lose access to life-saving medications that have nothing to do with ending pregnancies. Patients with Crohn's, colitis, lupus, and many forms of arthritis — including the incredibly debilitating rheumatoid — are being denied medications that help with daily living because, in this new post-Roe era, there's no clear understanding of what is legal for who (via Healthline).
CVS is officially cutting prices and eliminating the ‘menstrual tax’ on pads and tampons
Major pharmacy CVS Health is officially lowering the price of menstrual products in 12 states—this includes CVS Health and Live Better tampons, menstrual pads, cups and liners. Menstrual products are already tax-free in 24 states. Consumers still pay tax on those products in Arkansas, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Missouri, South...
A Pennsylvania diner has been ordered to hand $1.35 million to workers after it used tips to pay wages
A Pennsylvania diner has been ordered to pay its staff $1.35 million after it used a portion of servers' tips to pay bussers' wages in a string of labor law violations. The Department of Labor ruled that Empire Diner, in Landsdowne, would have to pay back wages and damages to 107 servers at the restaurant.
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are the major companies that have announced cuts so far, from Gap to Peloton.
Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
Upworthy
Manager asks employees to not discuss wages; they respond by sharing wages on company notice board
Corporate life can be tough, especially with every company having its own set of rules and using these rules to make employees toe the line. One particular misunderstanding that keeps coming up is the notion that employers may just dismiss workers for discussing salaries with co-workers. Although it is the legal right of workers to discuss salaries with co-workers, it is often frowned on in workplaces by employers. According to Donna Ballman, an employee-side employment attorney, "Employers hate it when employees discuss salaries because it exposes discrimination and other unfair pay practices."
Companies are ‘hanging on to workers for dear life’ as employees continue to wield their power over bosses
Workers may not need to worry about layoffs as much as they think. Some employers are acting like John Cusack outside your door with a boombox, as they try to hold on to the good thing that they have. “Companies are still confronting this enormous churn and losing people, and...
seniorresource.com
How Much Does A Nursing Home Cost In Ohio?
If you’re searching for a nursing home in Ohio, then start here!. For seniors who are in need of full-time health and personal care, a nursing home may be the perfect option. It’s estimated that over 1.3 million people in the US currently reside in nursing homes and that number could double by 2030. If you or a loved one have decided that it’s time to transition to this type of care, it can be useful to know what to expect. So, here is everything you need to know about the cost of nursing homes in Ohio!
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Hospital Corporations ‘Bleeding Families Dry,’ New Report Claims
Powerful hospital corporations in the United States — even nonprofit ones — have adopted practices to maximize revenue that hurt patients and contribute to out-of-control health care costs, according to a new report from the health care advocacy group Families USA. “This paper exposes how the corporate hospital...
Instacart CEO Fidji Simo says independent contractor gig work helps moms earn money on their own schedules
Speaking at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit, Simo said that 80% of its gig workers don't want to be employees.
What A Second Baby Formula Recall Means For New Mothers Across The US
Solely breastfeeding their babies may not be an option for every mother, and the replacement or the supplement is found with baby formula. Baby formula, which Chrissy Teigen wants to help normalize, was first patented in the 1860s by a chemist who created a liquid and powdered form of cow's milk, potassium bicarbonate, wheat, and malt flour, per The Journal of Perinatal Education. Baby formula has now grown into a multi-billion dollar business, according to Globe News Wire, but in 2022, the U.S. faced a devastating baby formula shortage.
PopSugar
You Can Now Expect to Pay 25 Percent Less For CVS Health Brand Period Products
People who have periods need access to period products every month. But have you ever wondered why they're taxed as "nonessential" items in some states, while other essential health products, such as toilet paper, are usually tax exempt? It's called the menstrual tax, or tampon tax, and it's time to put an end to it. And CVS agrees — because nobody should pay an unfair tax on products they may need every month.
The Cleaning Lady Star Martha Millan On Her Own Struggles With Healthcare In The US - Exclusive
"The Cleaning Lady" on Fox deftly handles the twists and turns in the lives of two mothers who are dealing with issues of immigration and healthcare, all while working to provide for their families. In an exclusive interview with The List, actress Martha Millan, who plays Fiona, reflected on her...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Senior living’s elephant in the room
For most senior living operators, it’s a frightening, dangerous and terrifying thought. One that most wish would go away. I’m referring of course to the possible arrival of federal oversight. The subject came up again Tuesday at an American Health Care Association/’National Center for Assisted Living press conference,...
NASDAQ
Humana (HUM) Brings Affordable MA Plan to U.S. Veterans
Humana Inc. HUM recently joined forces with USAA Life Insurance Company (USAA Life), the life insurance subsidiary of the diversified financial services provider USAA. With the help of the USAA unit, HUM will roll out a Medicare Advantage plan to address the diversified healthcare needs of U.S. veterans and their families.
beefmagazine.com
Gender differences in food choices surprisingly small
Whether buying organic, checking nutrition labels or recycling, men and women display strikingly similar preferences, according to the monthly Consumer Food Insights Report. The survey-based report out of Purdue University’s Center for Food Demand Analysis and Sustainability assesses food spending, consumer satisfaction and values, support of agricultural and food policies, and trust in information sources.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Census Bureau: Older adults on the move, with those 85+ among most mobile
More than 3 million older adults move every year, with those 85 and older among the most mobile, according to a new US Census Bureau report. Warmer climates, amenities, proximity to family and disabilities were among the factors affecting moves by older adults between 2015 and 2019, according to data from the bureau’s American Community Survey. Those migration estimates and patterns may be important for businesses; federal, state and local governments; and policymakers, according to the Census Bureau.
beckerspayer.com
Centene expanding ACA marketplace offerings
Centene's Ambetter Health will expand its ACA exchange offerings to Alabama and 60 new counties in 12 states where it already offers plans, the insurer said Oct. 17. Centene also said it is renaming the marketplace carrier, previously known as Ambetter, to Ambetter Health. The insurer will also expand its...
TODAY.com
‘Best by’ dates are confusing and leading to waste. How to know if your food is still good
From eggs and orange juice to our upcoming holiday meals, food prices are up and with people around the country facing record inflation, every dollar counts. Now, the federal government says that confusion over the date labels on food packaging could be a major reason that people across the country are tossing perfectly good food in the trash and money down the drain.
allnurses.com
Changes in the World of Diverticulitis
Specializes in Gastrointestinal Nursing. Has 30 years experience. Diverticulosis is the outpouching of the inner mucosa in the GI tract. Most are found in the large colon, specifically the sigmoid area. For more detailed information on diverticulosis, see the following article: Taking the Mystery Out of "Tics" (Diverticulosis) Diverticulosis isn’t...
