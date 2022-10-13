ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Related
TheStreet

BofA Likes Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley Among Bank Stocks

Bank stocks have stumbled in 2022, with the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index dropping 30% year to date, outdoing the S&P 500’s slide. Bank stocks have struggled in 2022 amid soaring interest rates, with the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index dropping 30% year to date, exceeding the S&P 500’s 25% slide.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Berkshire, Nike Among Best Stocks to Own: Morningstar

With the S&P 500 dropping 25% year to date, you may be looking for buying opportunities in the stock market. Morningstar came up with a list of the “best companies to own.” The companies are ones to which Morningstar analysts assign a wide moat. That means the analysts think they have competitive advantages that will help them produce returns that outweigh their costs for the next 20 years.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Coca-Cola Looks Like a Screaming Buy Near Its 52-Week Low

Coca-Cola has shined as a defensive stock, down only modestly even as major indexes have tanked. The company's stability is reflected in its dividend, which it has increased for 60 years in a row. But it's also launching new products, notably in the ready-to-drink cocktail category. You’re reading a free...
DRINKS
Markets Insider

Investors shouldn't get bullish on the stock market until 3 things happen, and should use any rally to rotate out of growth names ahead of a stagflationary recession, BofA says

Investors should hold off on buying the dip in stocks until earnings begin to decline, according to Bank of America. The bank said the risk of a stagflationary recession means investors should use rallies to sell growth stocks. "Higher discount rates reward firms that produce high profits today, not speculators...
STOCKS
beefmagazine.com

Beyond Meat cuts staff, guidance

Beyond Meat Inc. shares tumbled after the maker of alternative burgers lowered its full-year sales outlook and said it will cut about a fifth of its global workforce, including several top executives. The company, which has been hit by a shift away from plant-based eating as inflation surges, said it...
AGRICULTURE
The Hill

Bank CEOs increasingly turning pessimistic on economy

NEW YORK (AP) — The outlook for the U.S. economy from Wall Street’s biggest banks is getting gloomier, with many top executives saying they’re preparing for a potential downturn or a recession. Following the short but potent pandemic recession in 2020, many bank CEOs have spent the...
BUSINESS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Stocks surge on Wall Street; UK tax retreat welcomed

Stocks are marching higher on Wall Street in afternoon trading Monday, in the latest about-face for a market that has been unsteadily lurching between gains and losses. The S&P 500 was up 2.9% as of 2:01 p.m. Eastern. Nearly every stock in the benchmark index rose, with the gains more than making up for its losses last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 636 points, or 2.2%, to 30,270 and the Nasdaq rose 3.6%.
STOCKS

