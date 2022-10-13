Read full article on original website
14 Stocks 'About To Pop' According To Jim Cramer: Yum! Brands, Domino's, Bank Of America And More
CNBC host and financial television personality Jim Cramer is known for his stock-picking capabilities — or to some, a lack thereof. With the market down in 2022, Cramer found several stocks trading at 52-week lows he thinks could be set to bounce. What Happened: Love him or hate him,...
BofA Likes Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley Among Bank Stocks
Bank stocks have stumbled in 2022, with the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index dropping 30% year to date, outdoing the S&P 500’s slide. Bank stocks have struggled in 2022 amid soaring interest rates, with the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index dropping 30% year to date, exceeding the S&P 500’s 25% slide.
Berkshire, Nike Among Best Stocks to Own: Morningstar
With the S&P 500 dropping 25% year to date, you may be looking for buying opportunities in the stock market. Morningstar came up with a list of the “best companies to own.” The companies are ones to which Morningstar analysts assign a wide moat. That means the analysts think they have competitive advantages that will help them produce returns that outweigh their costs for the next 20 years.
Coca-Cola Looks Like a Screaming Buy Near Its 52-Week Low
Coca-Cola has shined as a defensive stock, down only modestly even as major indexes have tanked. The company's stability is reflected in its dividend, which it has increased for 60 years in a row. But it's also launching new products, notably in the ready-to-drink cocktail category. You’re reading a free...
Investors shouldn't get bullish on the stock market until 3 things happen, and should use any rally to rotate out of growth names ahead of a stagflationary recession, BofA says
Investors should hold off on buying the dip in stocks until earnings begin to decline, according to Bank of America. The bank said the risk of a stagflationary recession means investors should use rallies to sell growth stocks. "Higher discount rates reward firms that produce high profits today, not speculators...
Beyond Meat cuts staff, guidance
Beyond Meat Inc. shares tumbled after the maker of alternative burgers lowered its full-year sales outlook and said it will cut about a fifth of its global workforce, including several top executives. The company, which has been hit by a shift away from plant-based eating as inflation surges, said it...
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Ford, Las Vegas Sands, Nvidia, Kraft Heinz and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of Ford and GM fell 7% and 5% respectively, after UBS downgraded both stocks. The firm lowered Ford to a sell rating from neutral and cut GM to a neutral from a buy. The auto industry is moving toward vehicle oversupply following three years of unprecedented pricing power, UBS said.
Citigroup, Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Climb. Is It Time To Buy Bank Stocks Now?
Bank stocks C, WFC and JPM are all up after earnings, pointing to strength in the beaten-down sector.
Stocks have further to fall after the market's 'bear hug' rally as the Fed isn't ready to pivot from its aggressive rate policy, Bank of America says
The Thursday rally in US stocks was a "bear hug" and not yet the start of a sustainable upswing in equities, Bank of America said Friday. The firm said the rally was ignited in a market that's oversold and where investors are holding high levels of cash. The "Big Low"...
Trading Bank Stocks on Earnings Reports: JPMorgan, Citi, Wells Fargo
What a whirlwind of a few days in the stock market. On Thursday, a hotter-than-expected CPI report initially sent the S&P 500 down to its lowest level of the year. Stocks then put together a massive reversal that saw the S&P rally almost 200 points off the session low. Now...
What Cramer is watching Friday — Wells Fargo crushes it, bond yields sink on flat retail sales
Capitulation; short squeeze, wrong side of the trade? You sure don't hear anyone say the Federal Reserve is fooling around anymore. U.S. stock futures rise after mixed bank earnings. Bond yields drop after unexpectedly flat September retail sales. Thursday's huge turnaround rally saw the. swing about 5% from its session...
Is Now the Right Time to Buy PepsiCo Stock?
With its array of beverages and packaged foods, PepsiCo makes for a great, safe-haven play.
Bank CEOs increasingly turning pessimistic on economy
NEW YORK (AP) — The outlook for the U.S. economy from Wall Street’s biggest banks is getting gloomier, with many top executives saying they’re preparing for a potential downturn or a recession. Following the short but potent pandemic recession in 2020, many bank CEOs have spent the...
Stocks surge on Wall Street; UK tax retreat welcomed
Stocks are marching higher on Wall Street in afternoon trading Monday, in the latest about-face for a market that has been unsteadily lurching between gains and losses. The S&P 500 was up 2.9% as of 2:01 p.m. Eastern. Nearly every stock in the benchmark index rose, with the gains more than making up for its losses last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 636 points, or 2.2%, to 30,270 and the Nasdaq rose 3.6%.
Bank Of America Spikes, Schwab Slides: 'Strong 3Q Results May Be Tough For Bears To Pick On': Analyst
Bank of America Corp. BAC and The Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW both printed a third-quarter earnings beat on Monday before the market opened. The bank's reported revenue of $24.61 billion beat the $23.6 billion consensus estimate. Earnings per share were 81 cents, beating the 77-cent consensus estimate. The earnings beat...
Chipotle Mexican Grill Could Benefit From The Fall In Chicken Prices, Says Analyst
Oppenheimer analyst Brian Bittner reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG with a price target of $1,800. Bittner's analysis suggested an attractive setup for same-store sales, while consensus still overly discounted the equation for margins and EPS power through 2023. He further supports his...
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: JPMorgan Chase, Albertsons, Tesla, Beyond Meat, Delta and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Friday. — Shares of the Safeway owner dropped 7% on news that Kroger has agreed to purchase Albertsons in a deal valued at $24.6 billion, or $34.10 a share. - Shares of US Bancorp rose 3.7% after the bank's third-quarter earnings...
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
Tesla, Netflix earnings, Spirit Airlines shareholder vote, existing home sales top week ahead
FOX Business takes a look at the upcoming events that are likely to move financial markets in the coming days.
BofA profits fall as bank sets aside money for downturn
NEW YORK (AP) — Bank of America’s profits fell by 8% in the third quarter as the bank set aside cash to cover potential loan losses. It’s the latest bank to start socking away money for a potential recession, as Wall Street’s biggest banks have become increasingly gloomy on the U.S. economy going into the winter.
