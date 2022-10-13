Read full article on original website
Related
Klamath County Sheriffs Office reports dramatic increase phone scams
KCSO has seen a dramatic increase in reports of phone scams. Some of these scams reference current or former Klamath County Sheriff’s Office employees and make statements about failure to appear for grand jury and demand money or the target would be arrested. To avoid becoming a victim of...
oregontoday.net
Coos Bay Male Killed in Hwy. 97 Accident, Klamath Co., Oct. 17
On Thursday, October 13, 2022 at approximately 2:35 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 235. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Eric Johnson (64) of Coos Bay, crossed over into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a white Freightliner, operated by Benjamin Rohner (48) of Warrenton. Johnson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Rohner sustained minor injuries. Hwy 97 was affected for approximately 3 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Chiloquin Fire and Rescue and ODOT.
Arrest Made In Sprague River Kidnapping And Attempted Murder Incident
On October 8, 2022 Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 32000 block Klamath Forest Dr near Sprague River, OR on a report of menacing. Upon arrival deputies were initially unable to locate the victim. The follow up investigation revealed one victim reported being kidnapped and shot at. The responsible person was later identified as Clinton Edward Bimemiller, age 51. An additional victim also reported Bimemiller shot at them.
clayconews.com
FATAL HEAD-ON COLLISION ON HIGHWAY 97 IN KLAMATH COUNTY, OREGON
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (October 14th, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at approximately 2:35 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near milepost 235. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver Chevrolet Silverado, operated by...
KTVL
Crews with the Oregon Department of Forestry respond to new fire near Butte Falls Highway
SOUTHERN OREGON — UPDATED at 4:35 P.M. Crews with the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) are battling a quarter-acre wildfire east of Butte Falls Highway. The spokeswoman for the ODF, Natalie Weber said the fire is not near town and crews were close to completely controlling the new fire start.
Eric Koon, the person of interest in a recent kidnapping, has been apprehended
At approximately 6:00AM on Thursday October 6, 2022 Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies working with multiple agency partners, responded to a home in the 600 block of S. Park Ave in Chiloquin. Law enforcement officers surrounded the residence and initially took several individuals into custody. Deputies, knowing Eric Patrick Koon, age 19, was still inside the residence, made numerous attempts over the course of several hours to give himself up.
KTVL
Klamath man arrested after overnight standoff with law enforcement.
LAPINE — A 54-year-old man was arrested after an overnight standoff with law enforcement after he reportedly shot his neighbor. On Tuesday, Oct. 4 at approximately 5:30 p.m. Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 153000 block of Derri Court near LaPine, after a resident reported that his neighbor, Jason Funk, had shot him amid an argument.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Christmas Valley readies for solar farm boom, may bring hundreds of workers
Lake County is building a reputation as the Oregon’s solar power capital. Major projects already approved and in the planning pipeline could bring big changes to the town of Christmas Valley as hundreds of workers flood the area to build those solar farms. That growth is welcomed by some...
Herald and News
Zimmerman, Terry
Terry Zimmerman, 72, passed away October 10, 2022 in Klamath Falls, OR. She is survived by her daughter Mariah Woodfork and sister Mervilyn Penwell. She was preceded in death by her ex husband Terry L. Woodfork and sister Gail Yepez. Services will be held at a later date. Leave condolences and full obituary at www.cascadecremations.com.
Comments / 0