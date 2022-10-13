ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath County, OR

oregontoday.net

Coos Bay Male Killed in Hwy. 97 Accident, Klamath Co., Oct. 17

On Thursday, October 13, 2022 at approximately 2:35 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 235. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Eric Johnson (64) of Coos Bay, crossed over into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a white Freightliner, operated by Benjamin Rohner (48) of Warrenton. Johnson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Rohner sustained minor injuries. Hwy 97 was affected for approximately 3 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Chiloquin Fire and Rescue and ODOT.
COOS BAY, OR
Klamath Alerts

Arrest Made In Sprague River Kidnapping And Attempted Murder Incident

On October 8, 2022 Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 32000 block Klamath Forest Dr near Sprague River, OR on a report of menacing. Upon arrival deputies were initially unable to locate the victim. The follow up investigation revealed one victim reported being kidnapped and shot at. The responsible person was later identified as Clinton Edward Bimemiller, age 51. An additional victim also reported Bimemiller shot at them.
SPRAGUE RIVER, OR
clayconews.com

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Klamath Alerts

Eric Koon, the person of interest in a recent kidnapping, has been apprehended

At approximately 6:00AM on Thursday October 6, 2022 Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies working with multiple agency partners, responded to a home in the 600 block of S. Park Ave in Chiloquin. Law enforcement officers surrounded the residence and initially took several individuals into custody. Deputies, knowing Eric Patrick Koon, age 19, was still inside the residence, made numerous attempts over the course of several hours to give himself up.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Klamath man arrested after overnight standoff with law enforcement.

LAPINE — A 54-year-old man was arrested after an overnight standoff with law enforcement after he reportedly shot his neighbor. On Tuesday, Oct. 4 at approximately 5:30 p.m. Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 153000 block of Derri Court near LaPine, after a resident reported that his neighbor, Jason Funk, had shot him amid an argument.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Zimmerman, Terry

Terry Zimmerman, 72, passed away October 10, 2022 in Klamath Falls, OR. She is survived by her daughter Mariah Woodfork and sister Mervilyn Penwell. She was preceded in death by her ex husband Terry L. Woodfork and sister Gail Yepez. Services will be held at a later date. Leave condolences and full obituary at www.cascadecremations.com.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR

