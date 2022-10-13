Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Looking for the Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market? Here's Warren Buffett's Advice
Since buying his first stock at age 11, Warren Buffett has amassed $90 billion in wealth and become one of the best-known figures in finance. Buffett's ability to pick winning investments is nothing short of extraordinary, and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) has achieved immense success under his leadership. In fact, Berkshire stock skyrocketed more than 3,600,000% between 1964 and 2021, and Buffett had racked up more than $177 billion in unrealized gains through Berkshire's portfolio as of June 30, 2022.
NASDAQ
The Market Crashed My Portfolio. 3 Things That Taught Me
When the stock market crashed, it took my portfolio down faster than a heavyweight wrestler. This brutal experience taught me three unforgettable lessons in stock market investing: invest consistently, limit investing on margin, and invest for the long term. 1. Invest consistently. The post-pandemic market plunge took many investors by...
NASDAQ
Why CTI BioPharma Stock Crushed the Market Today
The stock market as a whole had a fine Monday, but CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ: CTIC) had a particularly good time of it. The China-based biotech's shares leaped nearly 5% on the back of not one but two positive analyst initiations. So what. The two institutions launching their coverage of CTI...
NASDAQ
Should I Buy Roblox Stock?
Hey everybody, Dave Bartosiak with Trending Stocks at Zacks.com. Back in the day, when you used to be able to make money in the stock market, one of the hottest stocks out there was Roblox RBLX. It’s online entertainment platform is the sort of thing that captivates the minds and hearts of kids all over the world. The growth numbers were eye-popping, the engagement was astronomical, and the stock was going parabolic. All good things come to an end, and Roblox, which went from the $70s to $140 in one month, came crashing back down to Earth.
NASDAQ
A Mixed Day for Financial Stocks Has Investors Hopeful Yet Concerned
The stock market continued its topsy-turvy behavior on Monday, bouncing back from a tough week with broad-based gains. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) enjoyed the biggest gains, with the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) following suit with advances that were still extremely strong. Index.
NASDAQ
3 Tips From Warren Buffett to Get You Through Any Bear Market
The stock market has been on a steady decline since January, and investors are feeling the pinch. The S&P 500, the Nasdaq, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are all in bear market territory after falling more than 20% from their peaks earlier this year. That can be unnerving for even the most seasoned investors, especially when nobody knows for certain how long this downturn will last.
NASDAQ
Why Cloudflare Stock Was on Fire Monday
Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) were sharply higher on Monday, surging as much as 15.7%. By 3:33 p.m. ET today, the stock was still up 13.3%. A broad uptrend in the overall market no doubt added fuel for its ascent, but the cloud computing company was also on the receiving end of an upgrade and some bullish commentary courtesy of a Wall Street analyst.
NASDAQ
Can Kraft Heinz Stock Rise After Earnings?
Trading 20% from its highs, another food retailer investors will be watching this earnings season is Kraft Heinz KHC. The company is set to report its Q3 earnings on October 26. Kraft Heinz is one of the largest consumer packaged food and beverage companies in North America. The company’s popular...
NASDAQ
Why Okta Stock Was Up on Monday
Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) investors trounced the market early Monday as the stock gained 7% by 12:30 p.m. ET, compared to a 2.7% spike in the S&P 500. That boost erased some of the identity management software specialist's recent losses, but shares remain in deeply negative territory for the year. Okta is down 77% since the start of 2022, in fact.
NASDAQ
Why Meta Platforms Stock Was Up Today
Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) are rising today, up by 4.9% as of 11:41 a.m. ET. The gains came despite a report from The Wall Street Journal that claimed Meta is falling short of internal company projections for user growth in its metaverse platform, Horizon Worlds. Investors shrugged off...
NASDAQ
Monday 10/17 Insider Buying Report: FRD, LOVE
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
NASDAQ
Why Roblox Stock Skyrocketed Today
Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) soared on Monday after the popular video game development company reported encouraging growth metrics for September. As of 1:35 p.m. ET, Roblox's stock price was up more than 22%. So what. Roblox's daily active users (DAUs) jumped 23% year over year to 57.8 million. Importantly,...
NASDAQ
These 3 Cash-Generating Machines Pay Investors Nicely
Everybody loves dividends. After all, few things in life are sweeter than payday. Dividends help cushion drawdowns in other positions, provide a passive income stream, and provide more than one way to profit from an investment. Of course, free cash flow is a vital metric to analyze when seeking dividend-paying...
NASDAQ
Why Tesla Started Trading This Week Up 8%
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shareholders had a rough day Friday with the stock dropping 7.5%. But the electric vehicle leader's shares rose more than 8% on Monday morning to kick off the new trading week. As of 1:35 p.m. ET, the stock was still up by 7.2%. So what. Last week's...
NASDAQ
Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Consumer Products
In afternoon trading on Monday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, up 1.5%. Within the sector, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a gain of 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.3% on the day, and up 50.82% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 35.80% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp. is up 66.81% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and MRO make up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
NASDAQ
Nasdaq Logs Best Day Since Late July
Stocks started the week strong, with the Dow adding 551 points and reclaiming the psychologically significant 30,000 level. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq racked up big wins as well, the latter logging its best single-session gain since July 27. Investors are unpacking the opening salvo of earnings season; Bank of America (BAC) was among the first to report, with tech giants and blue-chip names to follow later this week.
NASDAQ
Is SoFi Stock a Buy Right Now?
This fintech stock is gaining customers quickly but has yet to deliver profits consistently on the bottom line. The banking industry is ripe for disruption, which creates a $6 trillion opportunity for SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) stock. In this video, I will tell you if it is a buy. Stock prices...
NASDAQ
Technology Sector Update for 10/17/2022: SPLK,NET,GFS,WATT
Technology stocks were finishing near their intra-day highs Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 3.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 2.3% in late trading. In company news, Splunk (SPLK) climbed 5.5% following reports Starboard Value was pressing the data analytics firm to increase its share...
NASDAQ
Nutanix (NTNX) Rises 25% as It Reportedly Explores Sale
Nutanix NTNX shares jumped 24.6% on Friday after the Wall Street Journal reported that the company is exploring its sale after receiving a takeover interest. Citing sources familiar with the matter, the WSJ stated that the company is likely to aim at private equity and strategic buyers who are willing to pay a significant premium over its current valuation, which is around $5 billion. However, the deal stands uncertain amid the ongoing broader market sell-off in the United States.
NASDAQ
Will Elevance Health (ELV) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Elevance Health (ELV). This company, which is in the Zacks Medical Services industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
Comments / 0