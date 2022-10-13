SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A 14-year-old was killed in a crash in Spartanburg Saturday night, according to Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger. The Spartanburg Police Department said the crash happened on W.O. Ezell Blvd. near the intersection of Chester Street around 11 p.m. According to police, the vehicle went off the road and hit a concrete light pole base to avoid another vehicle in the intersection.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO