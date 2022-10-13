Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
'Young' person shot at fair in South Carolina, fair officials say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Fair officials in South Carolina released a statement about a young person being shot at the fair in Spartanburg on Saturday night. Spartanburg police said the shooting was reported at about 9 p.m. at the Piedmont Interstate Fair. Officers said one person was shot and taken...
FOX Carolina
Upstate student arrested after gun found in car
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Spartanburg County said a student was arrested after an incident on a school campus Monday morning. District officials said a female student arrived at Daniel Morgan Technology Center (DMTC) smelling of marijuana. Her car was searched by DMTC’s director and assistant director, who...
WYFF4.com
14-year-old killed in crash in Spartanburg County, coroner says
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A 14-year-old was killed in a crash in Spartanburg Saturday night, according to Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger. The Spartanburg Police Department said the crash happened on W.O. Ezell Blvd. near the intersection of Chester Street around 11 p.m. According to police, the vehicle went off the road and hit a concrete light pole base to avoid another vehicle in the intersection.
WYFF4.com
One dead following weekend crash in Anderson County
The SCHP reports one person is dead after a single vehicle collision in Anderson County Saturday night just after 10PM. The crash happened on Parnell Road about 7 miles east of Anderson.
29-year-old shot, killed at South Carolina bar
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A 29-year-old man died early Sunday morning after a shooting near a Spartanburg County bar, authorities said. Shavonte Littlejohn, 29, of Greenville, was found with at least one gunshot wound after authorities were called to Twerkerz Southside Bar & Grill at 1010 South Church Street in reference to a shooting, […]
WYFF4.com
WYFF4.com
WYFF4.com
Man killed in Anderson County crash, troopers say
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver is dead after a crash in Anderson County. Troopers say it happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday on Parnell Road near Robertson Road. The Anderson County coroner identified the victim as Shawn Alexander Smith, 25, of Townville, SC.
WYFF4.com
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Overturned trailer blocks I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash that has blocked I-85 in Spartanburg County. The crash took place just before 8:30 a.m. near exit 80 heading north, according to troopers. A trailer has overturned and it looks like another SUV is up...
FOX Carolina
FOX Carolina
WYFF4.com
WYFF4.com
Young Upstate woman killed walking along highway in Spartanburg County, coroner says
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A young Upstate woman was killed Thursday night while walking along a highway in Spartanburg County, according to Jonathan Lawson with Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office. Madison Rose McCloud, 21, of Inman was struck by a vehicle near the 4,000 block of Highway 11 in...
Bond denied for man accused of killing grandmother in South Carolina
Bond was denied for a man accused of killing his grandmother in Spartanburg County.
WYFF4.com
13-year-old South Carolina girl dies in ATV crash, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A teen died in an ATV crash in Greenville County, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office. The coroner's office said Emma Lyko, 13, died about 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the scene of the crash on Clark Avenue in Greer. Her cause of...
FOX Carolina
Mother throws surprise party for daughter after losing father earlier this year
CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A color guard performer was given a surprise party for her birthday after suffering a huge loss earlier this year. Jessica Barrios turned 14 on Saturday and her mother wanted to plan something special for her since it has been such a hard year. “This...
Georgia Teenager dead after Upstate weekend crash
A Georgia teenager is dead after a weekend crash in the Upstate. The Spartanburg Police Department says, the crash happened around 11 PM Saturday night at the intersection of Ezell Boulevard and Chester Street in Spartanburg.
