Anderson County, SC

WYFF4.com

'Young' person shot at fair in South Carolina, fair officials say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Fair officials in South Carolina released a statement about a young person being shot at the fair in Spartanburg on Saturday night. Spartanburg police said the shooting was reported at about 9 p.m. at the Piedmont Interstate Fair. Officers said one person was shot and taken...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate student arrested after gun found in car

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Spartanburg County said a student was arrested after an incident on a school campus Monday morning. District officials said a female student arrived at Daniel Morgan Technology Center (DMTC) smelling of marijuana. Her car was searched by DMTC’s director and assistant director, who...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

14-year-old killed in crash in Spartanburg County, coroner says

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A 14-year-old was killed in a crash in Spartanburg Saturday night, according to Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger. The Spartanburg Police Department said the crash happened on W.O. Ezell Blvd. near the intersection of Chester Street around 11 p.m. According to police, the vehicle went off the road and hit a concrete light pole base to avoid another vehicle in the intersection.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

29-year-old shot, killed at South Carolina bar

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A 29-year-old man died early Sunday morning after a shooting near a Spartanburg County bar, authorities said. Shavonte Littlejohn, 29, of Greenville, was found with at least one gunshot wound after authorities were called to Twerkerz Southside Bar & Grill at 1010 South Church Street in reference to a shooting, […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Man killed in Anderson County crash, troopers say

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver is dead after a crash in Anderson County. Troopers say it happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday on Parnell Road near Robertson Road. The Anderson County coroner identified the victim as Shawn Alexander Smith, 25, of Townville, SC.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

One person dead after shooting in Spartanburg County, coroner says

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a shooting in Spartanburg County, according to Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger. The coroner's office responded to S. Church Street in Spartanburg Sunday morning. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said it is in the early stages of the investigation. The...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Overturned trailer blocks I-85 in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash that has blocked I-85 in Spartanburg County. The crash took place just before 8:30 a.m. near exit 80 heading north, according to troopers. A trailer has overturned and it looks like another SUV is up...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Spartanburg Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that killed one person on Sunday morning. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s office said they responded alongside deputies to S. Church Street after someone reported the shooting. When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim and began investigating.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

2 Highway Patrol troopers hit during overnight traffic stop

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a hit-and-run that injured two South Carolina Highway troopers overnight. Deputies said the troopers were hit by a silver Chrysler during a traffic stop around 2:00 a.m. After the collision, the driver fled the scene...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Shooting at Upstate fair leaves 1 injured, officers say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Spartanburg Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Piedmont Interstate Fair. Officers said one person was shot and taken to the hospital. There is no word on the victim's condition. According to officers, they received a call about the shooting around 9 p.m Saturday.
SPARTANBURG, SC

