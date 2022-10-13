Mardi Gras 2023 will roll on same shortened routes in New Orleans

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration announced that carnival parades in 2023 will roll on the same shortened routes they used in 2022.

The announcement came at a meeting of the Mayor's Mardi Gras Advisory Council on Thursday evening.

For Mardi Gras 2022, the first year of parades since the pandemic, the city shortened the Uptown parade route by several blocks, citing a shrinking police department. Since then, the NOPD has continued to lose police officers.

Not every krewe was happy about the 2022 decision. Some wanted to hire police officers from other Louisiana cities and parishes to handle crowd control as part of a paid private detail, but the city would not approve of it.

Mardi Gras Guide Publisher Arthur Hardy says Endymion will still roll on most of its traditional Mid-City route, but instead of ending at the Superdome, it will roll into the Morial Convention Center. That is because the Superdome will be undergoing renovations.