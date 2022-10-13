ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lambertville, MI

CBS Detroit

White deputy in Monroe County tells Black woman he's "blacker"

(AP) - A white sheriff's deputy in Michigan was reprimanded after body camera footage showed him tell a Black woman who had just been struck in the face during an altercation that he was "blacker" than she was because he's from Detroit.The woman, Tracy Douglas, 59, of Temperance, Michigan, filed a civil rights complaint with the FBI, according to her attorney.The altercation occurred Aug. 20 in a liquor store parking lot in Lambertville, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) southwest of Detroit.Store surveillance video shows Douglas apparently dinging the side of a pickup truck as she opened the passenger door to...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Woman accused of abandoning kittens at Muskegon car wash charged

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Charges have been authorized against a woman who allegedly dropped off a litter of kittens at a Muskegon car wash this summer. The kittens, along with their mother, were reportedly left behind on Aug. 29. All of the kittens have since passed away. Their mother was...
MUSKEGON, MI
The Associated Press

Accused of flirting, juror dismissed from Whitmer plot trial

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a young woman from the jury hearing the trial of three men in connection with a 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after attorneys accused her of flirting with one of the defendants. Judge Thomas Wilson announced Friday that the woman has been removed from the jury, two days after attorneys raised concerns the juror was having too much non-verbal communication with defendant Paul Bellar, the Jackson Citizen Patriot reported. “It didn’t just happen on one day — it happened over multiple days,” Wilson said of the juror’s behavior. “I decided it’s safer to err on the side of caution.” Wilson said he has never seen such behavior in nearly 35 years of practicing law. The juror took the decision well, he said.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Man sentenced for killing fellow inmate inside Michigan prison

(CBS DETROIT) - A inmate at the Milan Correctional Facility is sentenced to more than 24 years in the 2019 killing of another inmate, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.Adam Taylor Wright, 42, formerly of Springfield Illinois, was sentenced Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Christian Maire. Officials say his sentence will run concurrently with the sentence he is currently serving in other cases.Court records show that on Jan. 2, 2019, Wright and Alex Albert Castro, 42, kicked and stomped Maire in the he. Wright then prevented officers from intervening while another inmate, 41-year-old Jason Dale Kechego, stabbed him. The men then threw Maire down a flight of stairs.Maire died after suffering from a total of 28 stab wounds and blunt force trauma to the head, court records show."Deterring violence inside prisons will always be a priority of this office. Senseless acts of violence that jeopardize the safety of employees and inmates of the Bureau of Prisons will be aggressively prosecuted," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said in statement.

