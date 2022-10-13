Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
TV Series Sheds More Light on Dee Ann Warner’s DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Tune in Tonight - Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner, Profiled on TV Show ‘Disappeared’Tracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Related
White deputy in Monroe County tells Black woman he's "blacker"
(AP) - A white sheriff's deputy in Michigan was reprimanded after body camera footage showed him tell a Black woman who had just been struck in the face during an altercation that he was "blacker" than she was because he's from Detroit.The woman, Tracy Douglas, 59, of Temperance, Michigan, filed a civil rights complaint with the FBI, according to her attorney.The altercation occurred Aug. 20 in a liquor store parking lot in Lambertville, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) southwest of Detroit.Store surveillance video shows Douglas apparently dinging the side of a pickup truck as she opened the passenger door to...
Viral Video Shows Black Student in Michigan Manhandled by Police and Accused of Carrying Fake ID
A video showing a Black college student being accosted by police officers on his school’s campus is upsetting many on social media who believe the young male was racially profiled. Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan, is under fire after a video posted by Be Black With No Chaser showed...
'As soon as they shot him up, we got swarmed': West Virginia family recalls the moments two officers interrupted a funeral and shot their nephew dead
Jason Owens put his dad's casket down, hugged his aunt, spun around when he heard officers call his name, and then collapsed, the family said.
This Is Ohio's Most Notorious Serial Killer
The United States has had more serial killers than any other country.
'I Am Racist': Patrons Harass Black Woman For Visiting A 'White Place'
Patrons at a Georgia bar admitted to being racist and harassed a Black woman for visiting their 'white place,' a now-viral video shows.
Michigan Bill Could Mean Life in Prison for Parents or Docs Who Allow Gender Transition Treatment for Minors
A bill introduced in the Michigan Legislature this week could mean life in prison for any parent or doctor who "consents to, obtains, or assists with a gender transition procedure for a child." The measure—H.B. 6454—amends the state's child abuse statute to define such actions as child abuse in the first degree.
'What're You Doing in a White Place': Bar Faces Backlash for 'Racist' Video
"I'm so so sorry you had to experience this type of ignorant, racist behavior," a comment read.
Court date is set for trial of man accused of raping a 10-year-old in Ohio who then left state for abortion
The trial for the man accused of raping and impregnating a child in Ohio who then had to travel to Indiana for an abortion has been set for early next year, according to a court document obtained by CNN.
Smiles, nods and frequent glances: Judge believes juror, defendant are flirting during Whitmer kidnapping trial
Prosecutors voiced concerns on Wednesday over a juror who is believed to be flirting with one of the three defendants on trial for their alleged involvement in the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Georgia Mom Who Messaged Daughter About Being Kidnapped Found Dead In Ravine
Debbie Collier sent her daughter $2,385 via the money transfer app Venmo with the message “They are not going to let me go, love you.” Her body was later found in a ravine. A Georgia woman who apparently used a banking app to alert her adult daughter that...
Fox17
Woman accused of abandoning kittens at Muskegon car wash charged
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Charges have been authorized against a woman who allegedly dropped off a litter of kittens at a Muskegon car wash this summer. The kittens, along with their mother, were reportedly left behind on Aug. 29. All of the kittens have since passed away. Their mother was...
Mother stabbed to death by 15-year-old daughter during argument, Detroit police say
A 41-year-old mother is dead after her teen daughter stabbed her during a disagreement in Detroit’s University District on Thursday, police confirmed.
Why the brother of Parkland school shooting victim Carmen Schentrup is against the death penalty for her killer
With the conclusion of his death penalty trial looming, families of the Parkland school shooter's victims will soon learn whether he will spend the rest of his life in prison or be sentenced to death, an outcome many have indicated they prefer.
Accused of flirting, juror dismissed from Whitmer plot trial
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a young woman from the jury hearing the trial of three men in connection with a 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after attorneys accused her of flirting with one of the defendants. Judge Thomas Wilson announced Friday that the woman has been removed from the jury, two days after attorneys raised concerns the juror was having too much non-verbal communication with defendant Paul Bellar, the Jackson Citizen Patriot reported. “It didn’t just happen on one day — it happened over multiple days,” Wilson said of the juror’s behavior. “I decided it’s safer to err on the side of caution.” Wilson said he has never seen such behavior in nearly 35 years of practicing law. The juror took the decision well, he said.
Man sentenced for killing fellow inmate inside Michigan prison
(CBS DETROIT) - A inmate at the Milan Correctional Facility is sentenced to more than 24 years in the 2019 killing of another inmate, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.Adam Taylor Wright, 42, formerly of Springfield Illinois, was sentenced Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Christian Maire. Officials say his sentence will run concurrently with the sentence he is currently serving in other cases.Court records show that on Jan. 2, 2019, Wright and Alex Albert Castro, 42, kicked and stomped Maire in the he. Wright then prevented officers from intervening while another inmate, 41-year-old Jason Dale Kechego, stabbed him. The men then threw Maire down a flight of stairs.Maire died after suffering from a total of 28 stab wounds and blunt force trauma to the head, court records show."Deterring violence inside prisons will always be a priority of this office. Senseless acts of violence that jeopardize the safety of employees and inmates of the Bureau of Prisons will be aggressively prosecuted," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said in statement.
Murder convictions overturned, Michigan man released after 25 years behind bars
Hours after being released from prison, Anthony Kyles visited his mother’s grave. “I’m home,” he said. His mother died in 2005 while Kyles was serving a life sentence for a house fire in Pontiac that killed four people. The following year, his father died. He missed their funerals. ...
Videos show fishermen erupting after would-be tournament champs were accused of cheating by stuffing their walleye with lead weights
Video showed the fish being cut open to reveal lead weights and even additional fish filets tucked inside, prompting angry shouts from the crowd.
Winner of fishing tournament rocked by cheating scandal hopes alleged cheaters ‘get the max’ penalty
CNN — One of the winners at an Ohio fishing tournament this past weekend hopes two alleged cheaters face the maximum penalty as a result of the cheating scandal that’s rocked the competitive fishing world. “I just hope they get them for everything they can for what they’ve...
Coolio’s wayward ‘pimp’ son was facing yet another stretch in prison when his father suddenly died
LATE rapper Coolio's wayward son is still facing legal troubles and could potentially land another stint in prison, The U.S. Sun has learned. The iconic 90s rap star was found dead in a friend's Los Angeles apartment on Wednesday afternoon. He was 59. Coolio certainly stood by his ladies' man...
Comments / 3