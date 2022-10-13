Read full article on original website
thetrek.co
Days 161-167 Vermont Part 2: The Vermommyca Vortex and Beyond
The day after our musical escapade, we slept in. There was no way we were going to do the 17 miles over Killington and down to a Vermontica approved road that day. We went back and forth all morning about what we wanted to do. Finally, we landed on a late afternoon start, an attempt to hike up Killington for sunset/sunrise, and meeting Banana Bread at the Inn at Long Trail the next day. We called the Inn and they said we could camp in the parking lot across the street, no problem.
WCAX
Saving an exclusive Vermont family business
All were invited to be a citizen scientist for a day in Middlebury to help fungal enthusiasts and conservationists find and catalog fungi or mushrooms. Learning from comic books was the idea for this convention. Williston cyclist dies in South Burlington crash. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police in South Burlington...
mynbc5.com
Saranac Central High School football takes care of business in final home game against Ausable Valley, 36-6
SARANAC, N.Y. — Saranac Central High School Football (5-1) played it last game at home to perfection, winning against Ausable Valley High School, (1-5) 36-6. The offense got hot for the Chiefs early. A strong rushing attack led to two touchdowns for junior running back Nathan Hamel in the first half alone. Another touchdown by senior quarterback Landen Smith led to a 22-0 halftime lead for Saranac, in which they would not let go of the rest of the way.
WCAX
Williston cyclist dies in South Burlington crash
All were invited to be a citizen scientist for a day in Middlebury to help fungal enthusiasts and conservationists find and catalog fungi or mushrooms. Learning from comic books was the idea for this convention. Saving an exclusive Vermont family business. Updated: 5 hours ago. Vermont Wagyu held its 4th...
WCAX
UVM med students take part in white coat ceremony
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Future doctors received their white coats Friday from the University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine, part of an annual rite of passage where first-year medical students are recognized for their commitment to the field. Angela Khadka, one of more than 100 students bestowed the honor,...
PhillyBite
Vermont's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you're hungry for some tasty international cuisine, you're lucky! There are several all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Vermont. From Barre to Essex Junction, you're sure to find one that will satisfy your taste buds. In addition to Chinese and Italian restaurants, you can also try the Essex Junction Grand Buffet or Sherpa Kitchen.
vermontbiz.com
The Future Is Rural: Matt Dunne And The Center On Rural Innovation
Photo: Matt Dunne, the founder and CEO of the national nonprofit Center on Rural Innovation. Photo courtesy the Center on Rural Innovation. VermontBiz Talking to Matt Dunne, the founder and CEO of the national nonprofit Center on Rural Innovation, or CORI, which is based in an old general store in Hartland, is like hearing the history of economic development in Vermont — the one that is not based in Chittenden County.
4 hospitalized after crash in Mount Holly, Vermont
Four people were taken to the hospital Friday afternoon, after a crash on Vermont Route 103, near Sawyer Hill Road, in the Town of Mount Holly.
VTDigger
Reflections on visiting a retail cannabis store in Vermont
The road to legal cannabis retail sales in Vermont has been long, bumpy and uncertain. Finally, the day has arrived. As a longtime advocate for drug policy reform, it seemed fitting to go into a store. I ventured to a shop in Burlington. I entered after providing my driver’s license....
WCAX
2nd cannabis shop opens in Burlington
Future doctors received their white coats Friday from the University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine, part of an annual rite of passage where first-year medical students are recognized for their commitment to the field. Live music proved problematic during the pandemic. Now, one local orchestra is finally making its...
Officials nudge Vermonters to weatherize, using state and federal incentives
The upfront cost of weatherization is high. State officials hope programs will help Vermonters afford it. Read the story on VTDigger here: Officials nudge Vermonters to weatherize, using state and federal incentives.
5 of the 10 Safest Cities to Live Both Physically and Financially Are in New England
We see A LOT of lists, don't we? So, how nice is it to see a national one that highlights New England so prevalently? Let's take a look. According to WalletHub, its Top 10 Safest Cities in the United States include five New England states. Two more also make an appearance in the top 25.
The Valley Reporter
‘The Salmon of the Clyde River’ documentary premieres at Big Picture Theater
An apparent demise in salmon in the Clyde River in northern Vermont led avid fisherman and documentary filmmaker Ian Sweet, Warren, to make the documentary “The Salmon of the Clyde River.” The film premieres on Thursday, October 20, at 6:30 p.m. at Big Picture Theater in Waitsfield. The 67-minute film was made for PBS and edited, directed and produced by Sweet.
WCAX
UVM medical Center ER swamped with patients
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM Medical Center says their ER is packed and the hospital is urging patients with non-emergency needs to seek treatment at urgent care centers or elsewhere. The hospital says its ER on Friday was experiencing high numbers of patient visits. It comes as the hospital...
montpelierbridge.org
Three Penny Taproom to Host Suicide Awareness Fundraiser
Three Penny Taproom in Montpelier will host an all-day fundraiser for the Vermont chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Vermont on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Three Penny will donate 5% of all sales to support the first annual Central Vermont Out of the Darkness Community Walk hosted by the foundation’s Vermont chapter at 10 a.m., Oct. 29, on the Statehouse lawn in Montpelier. This walk supports the suicide prevention foundation’s education and support programs and its goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide by 20% by the year 2025.
mynbc5.com
93-year-old ginseng root hunted in Vermont, could be worth thousands
MONTPELIER, Vt. — It’s hunting season right now, but not for the type of quarry you might expect. Members of Vermont's Agency of Agriculture are currently searching for ginseng roots, which the department said could be worth a pretty penny. The agency recently certified a 93-year-old ginseng root...
mynbc5.com
Fourth recreational marijuana dispensary opens in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The fourth adult-use cannabis dispensary in Vermont is now open to the public. The Green State Dispensary, located on Pine Street in Burlington, had its grand opening on Thursday. The owners celebrated with poutine and creemee trucks stationed at the event throughout the day. Three other...
WCAX
Beta founder brings aircraft simulator to alma mater
Car dealerships target of catalytic converter thefts. Passengers, TSA adjust to new BTV checkpoint upgrades. The Burlington airport’s new TSA checkpoints opened last week for the first time to the public, part of $19 million in terminal upgrades. But has it streamlined security as intended?. Vt. GOP launches excess...
theislandnow.com
Vermont Weed Laws, Is Marijuana Legal There?
In 2018, Vermont became the first state in the US to legalize marijuana legislatively. The then-governor signed a bill legalizing marijuana for adults aged 21 and older. Therefore, adults could legally possess up to one ounce of marijuana and two mature and four immature cannabis plants. This condition made Vermont the ninth state to legalize recreational marijuana use for adults; only that other states did so through the ballot.
WCAX
Route 7 paving set to begin this weekend
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Beginning this weekend, drivers can expect paving crews to be out along Route 7 during the overnight hours. Crews will be paving side roads and driveways starting Sunday night. From Sunday through Thursday, crews will be out between the hours of 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
