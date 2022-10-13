ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. BALTIMORE RAVENS at NEW YORK GIANTS — BALTIMORE: CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, WR Rashod Bateman, RB Justice Hill, OLB Justin Houston, G Ben Cleveland. NEW YORK: WR Kenny Golladay, S Jason Pinnock, CB Cor'Dale Flott, OLB Azeez Ojulari, WR Kadarius Toney.
N.Y. Giants 24, Baltimore 20

01037—20 N.Y. Giants07314—24 Bal_Drake 30 run (Tucker kick), 9:26. NYG_W.Robinson 5 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 3:31. Bal_Andrews 12 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 12:54. NYG_Bellinger 8 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 6:01. NYG_Barkley 1 run (Gano kick), 1:43. A_78,019. BalNYG. First downs2318. Total Net Yards406238. Rushes-yards24-21131-83 Passing195155.
N.Y. Jets 27, Green Bay 10

NYJ_FG Zuerlein 32, 5:46. NYJ_Berrios 20 run (Zuerlein kick), 8:11. NYJ_Parks 20 blocked punt return (Zuerlein kick), 5:43. GB_Lazard 25 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 2:35. Fourth Quarter. NYJ_Bre.Hall 34 run (Zuerlein kick), 15:00. NYJ_FG Zuerlein 23, 2:34. A_78,343. NYJGB. First downs1415. Total Net Yards278278. Rushes-yards33-17920-60 Passing99218. Punt Returns3-345-22 Kickoff...
L.A. Rams 24, Carolina 10

Car_FG Pineiro 42, 8:38. Drive: 13 plays, 51 yards, 6:22. Key Plays: Walker 16 pass to McCaffrey; McCaffrey 14 run on 3rd-and-6; Walker 11 pass to McCaffrey; Walker 4 pass to McCaffrey on 3rd-and-16. Carolina 3, L.A. Rams 0. Second Quarter. LAR_Al.Robinson 5 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 3:34. Drive:...
