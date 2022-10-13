Read full article on original website
Commanders QB Carson Wentz (hand) out 4-6 weeks
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks after fracturing the ring finger of his
Christian McCaffrey Next Team Odds: Bills favored to land star RB
The Carolina Panthers fired their coach last week and unloaded one disgruntled offensive playmaker on Monday, but will they also
GM Beane's impact apparent in Bills winning showdown at KC
Josh Allen and Von Miller might have played key roles in the Buffalo Bills winning their AFC showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs
X-rays negative for Bucs’ Cameron Brate (neck)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate underwent testing and X-rays on his neck showed no fractures, coach Todd Bowles
Broncos activating safety Justin Simmons for ‘MNF’
The Denver Broncos are activating All-Pro safety Justin Simmons for Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Simmons has
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. BALTIMORE RAVENS at NEW YORK GIANTS — BALTIMORE: CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, WR Rashod Bateman, RB Justice Hill, OLB Justin Houston, G Ben Cleveland. NEW YORK: WR Kenny Golladay, S Jason Pinnock, CB Cor'Dale Flott, OLB Azeez Ojulari, WR Kadarius Toney.
Texans fire EVP Jack Easterby
Houston Texans executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby was fired after four seasons with the organization Monday. Easterby
N.Y. Giants 24, Baltimore 20
01037—20 N.Y. Giants07314—24 Bal_Drake 30 run (Tucker kick), 9:26. NYG_W.Robinson 5 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 3:31. Bal_Andrews 12 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 12:54. NYG_Bellinger 8 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 6:01. NYG_Barkley 1 run (Gano kick), 1:43. A_78,019. BalNYG. First downs2318. Total Net Yards406238. Rushes-yards24-21131-83 Passing195155.
N.Y. Jets 27, Green Bay 10
NYJ_FG Zuerlein 32, 5:46. NYJ_Berrios 20 run (Zuerlein kick), 8:11. NYJ_Parks 20 blocked punt return (Zuerlein kick), 5:43. GB_Lazard 25 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 2:35. Fourth Quarter. NYJ_Bre.Hall 34 run (Zuerlein kick), 15:00. NYJ_FG Zuerlein 23, 2:34. A_78,343. NYJGB. First downs1415. Total Net Yards278278. Rushes-yards33-17920-60 Passing99218. Punt Returns3-345-22 Kickoff...
L.A. Rams 24, Carolina 10
Car_FG Pineiro 42, 8:38. Drive: 13 plays, 51 yards, 6:22. Key Plays: Walker 16 pass to McCaffrey; McCaffrey 14 run on 3rd-and-6; Walker 11 pass to McCaffrey; Walker 4 pass to McCaffrey on 3rd-and-16. Carolina 3, L.A. Rams 0. Second Quarter. LAR_Al.Robinson 5 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 3:34. Drive:...
