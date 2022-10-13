Read full article on original website
lookout.co
Collective Santa Cruz nails the vibe with new series of market-style events
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. It’s a warm September evening and the sun...
KSBW.com
Salinas hosts, 12th annual Salinas Valley Pride Celebration
SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas Valley Pride hosted its 12th annual Pride event at the Salinas Central Park, Saturday. Organizers host the event in October to recognize LGBTQ history month. "People need to know that the LGBT community is just regular people just like everybody else. There is nothing different....
salinasvalleytribune.com
Greenfield Harvest Festival brings family fun this Sunday
GREENFIELD — Greenfield Harvest Festival will return this Sunday, Oct. 16, with many free activities for families in downtown Greenfield, all while celebrating the city’s 75th anniversary. Beginning at 11 a.m., the festival kicks off with a community parade starting at Apple Street and El Camino Real, before...
benitolink.com
Eat, Drink, Savor: The Steak Stop food truck marks its first anniversary
It has been almost a year since Joseph Elmhorst, owner of The Steak Stop, began his crusade to promote the food truck businesses of San Benito County. He became the city’s first licensed food truck operating in a fixed location within the city limits, openingt on Oct. 27, 2021, at 255 Apollo Way in Hollister.
Open Streets Santa Cruz returns after a two-year hiatus
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV): On Sunday, West Cliff Drive was filled with hundreds of bike riders, joggers and skaters for the 8th Annual Open Streets Santa Cruz Event. The event returned after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Two miles of West Cliff Drive from Lighthouse Point to Natural Bridges State Park were The post Open Streets Santa Cruz returns after a two-year hiatus appeared first on KION546.
pajaronian.com
Bamboo Giant offering first-ever nighttime walkthrough experience
Located on a busy thoroughfare between Aptos and Watsonville, Bamboo Giant Nursery and Gardens (BGNG) could easily be driven past without a second glance. But the nursery, tucked into the side of a hill in a rural, forested section of Freedom Boulevard, is actually one of the largest displays of timber bamboo in North America. Trails on the property take you through thick rows of bamboo, over stone walkways to waterfalls, decorative archways and fountains.
Winning lottery ticket in $494 Mega Millions game is sold in Bay Area, officials say
A San Jose lottery player matched all six numbers in the $494 Mega Millions jackpot.
montereycountyweekly.com
There are few things as delightful as finding a hidden gem.
Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, contemplating the delight that accompanies finding a hidden gem. One of the joys of working as a journalist is the prerogative to consistently learn new things—often surprising things. Consider: The best shawarma in Monterey County may be served out of the corner of a Castroville Chevron...
Metal detectors present at Central Coast football games due to recent violence
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Extra security will be around Rabobank Stadium to keep fans safe. Over the last several weeks, there have been multiple incidents at Central Coast High Schools. In Hollister, a fight between teens saw a knife pulled last month. At North Monterey County High School, shots rang out outside of the stadium. Fortunately, no The post Metal detectors present at Central Coast football games due to recent violence appeared first on KION546.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Oct. 17, 2022
SOLEDAD — City of Soledad is hosting a community listening session about the future of Front Street on Monday, Oct. 17, from 4 to 5 p.m. for local business owners and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for residents. The event will take place at Hartnell College’s Soledad Education Center, 1505 Metz Road, in Soledad. For questions or comments, contact the Economic Development Department at 831-223-5016 or [email protected].
Mega Millions ticket sold in San Jose hits jackpot
A Mega Millions ticket sold in San Jose is one of two jackpot-winning tickets from Friday night’s drawing. The ticket, which was sold at a 7-Eleven in San Jose, hit on all six of the numbers in Friday’s drawing, including the Mega number. A second winning ticket was sold in Florida. The winning numbers were: […]
Hollister, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
andnowuknow.com
The Nunes Company Prepares for Transition; Doug Classen and John Amaral Comment
SALINAS, CA - Throwing it back to when Game of Thrones was at its peak, winter is coming, and the produce industry is preparing for temperature changes in the Northern Hemisphere. As the weather starts to cool off here in California, the Nunes Company is moving into its transition, preparing to make the jump to the desert in the coming weeks.
KSBW.com
Chinatown community picks up the pieces after tragic fire in the historic Republic Café
SALINAS, Calif. — The Asian Community Experience, or “ACE,” is picking up the pieces after the historical Republic Café in Chinatown tragically caught fire last Tuesday. The café was in the process of becoming a Cultural Center Museum for Chinese, Japanese, and Filipino immigrant history in Salinas.
Mexican flag burned at UC Santa Cruz during move-in weekend
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- UC Santa Cruz has acknowledged that a new student's Mexican flag was burned while their family was visiting with them during their move-in weekend. The Mexican, Chicanx, and Latinx communities held protests all week to get the school to acknowledge and do something about what they feel is a hate crime. The The post Mexican flag burned at UC Santa Cruz during move-in weekend appeared first on KION546.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Velocity Invitational returns to Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca for weekend of motorsports
SALINAS — Velocity Invitational, a motorsports and lifestyle event, returns to Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca in Salinas this weekend with a lineup of the world’s best cars competing on the track. “Velocity Invitational is now entering its third thrilling year,” said Velocity Invitational Founder Jeff O’Neill. “Thanks to...
indybay.org
SEIU Strike to Impact City Services in Santa Cruz
Union members rejected a Tentative Agreement (TA) made between labor negotiators and the City of Santa Cruz on October 2, which would have provided a one-time essential worker bonus of $1,100 as well as raises totaling 12%, with 4.5% in the first year. "The membership voted, and made clear the...
KSBW.com
KSBW 8 Meteorologist Gina DeVecchio expecting a baby girl
SALINAS, Calif. — KSBW 8 Meteorologist Gina DeVecchio has announced that she is expecting a baby girl in March 2023! She and her partner are looking forward to the new adventure. Watch her announcement in the video above.
lookout.co
EATERS DIGEST: Closures startle Aptos, SLV; Uncie Ro’s opens in Watsonville; a PSL for the haters
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. Happy Friday and welcome to Eaters Digest. This...
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County
On the hunt for a new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Pharmacy Technician at Central California Alliance for Health. Water Quality Specialist II at The County of Santa Cruz. Human Resources Coordinator - Confidential at Cabrillo College. Housing Coordinator, Graduate and...
