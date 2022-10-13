Read full article on original website
Related
pix11.com
New York governor's race spotlight finds transit safety issue
Continuing calls for enhanced safety measures in New York City’s transit system have crossed over to the governor’s race. New York governor’s race spotlight finds transit …. Continuing calls for enhanced safety measures in New York City’s transit system have crossed over to the governor’s race....
pix11.com
PIX Panel: Gun violence an issue in NY race for governor
PIX11’s Dan Mannarino and Ayana Harry were joined by Ben Max from the Gotham Gazette and Rebecca Lewis from City & State New York to talk shootings across New York, the last stretch in the race for governor and the fight to keep parts of New York City gun free.
pix11.com
Unity walk attempts to curb hate crimes
As hate crimes in New York City increase, communities are looking for solutions to prevent the crimes from happening. One group believes that altering people's beliefs may be the answer. Unity walk attempts to curb hate crimes. As hate crimes in New York City increase, communities are looking for solutions...
pix11.com
Central Park Boathouse faces unclear future
Operators said the shuttering was extremely unfortunate but happened due to rising costs of goods and labor, among other things. Operators said the shuttering was extremely unfortunate but happened due to rising costs of goods and labor, among other things. Man in critical condition after being hit by train …
pix11.com
New book 'Filmed in Brooklyn' captures borough on the big screen
Brooklyn has played a starring role in the film scene for decades, and now a book is shining a spotlight on some of the borough’s memorable turns on the big screen. New book ‘Filmed in Brooklyn’ captures borough on …. Brooklyn has played a starring role in...
pix11.com
Family grieves man fatally shot by police in NYC
Police shot and killed Joel Capellan, 29, in Inwood on Sunday. His family told PIX11 News he was getting his life together. Police shot and killed Joel Capellan, 29, in Inwood on Sunday. His family told PIX11 News he was getting his life together. Keeping secrets about “The Winchesters” proves...
pix11.com
Officer opens fire after vehicle hits fellow cop in Bronx: NYPD
An NYPD officer opened fire on the occupants of a suspected stolen vehicle after a fellow cop was struck by the ride Sunday night in Soundview, according to authorities. Officer opens fire after vehicle hits fellow cop …. An NYPD officer opened fire on the occupants of a suspected stolen...
pix11.com
Meet the Peruvian dancer chasing his New York City dreams
NEW YORK — David Machicado has always loved to dance. “I started dancing, just, at home when I was a little kid,” he said. “I guess it was always a part of my life.”. But growing up in Lima, Peru in the 1990s, he didn’t see a ton of opportunities to pursue dance as a career. Instead, he went to college and started studying communications.
pix11.com
Police identify teen slain in Queens subway shooting: NYPD
A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed during a dispute between two groups on a subway train in Queens, police said. Police identify teen slain in Queens subway shooting: …. A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed during a dispute between two groups on a subway train in Queens, police said.
pix11.com
Tony Award-winning actress honored on Broadway
From Sweeney Todd to Gypsy to Mame, Angela Lansbury was a Broadway legend. The six-time Tony Award-winning actress performed on Broadway for six decades. And because she was such a legend, the Broadway theater owners' committee dimmed the lights on Saturday night at 7:45 in her honor. Tony Award-winning actress...
pix11.com
Dozens of Passaic residents displaced after fire guts residential building
It was just after 2 a.m. when Tyrone Sanders says he jumped out of bed, woken up by emergency vehicles responding to a four-alarm fire that broke out at a residential building across the street from his home on the corner of Madison Street and Hamilton Avenue. Dozens of Passaic...
pix11.com
New York City ‘murder-for-hire’ case goes to jury
Jury deliberations began Friday in the Bronx “murder-for-hire” case involving an alleged gang shooting at a McDonald’s drive-thru. New York City ‘murder-for-hire’ case goes to jury. Jury deliberations began Friday in the Bronx “murder-for-hire” case involving an alleged gang shooting at a McDonald’s drive-thru....
pix11.com
Meet the NY street muralist on a mission to empower his community through art
NEW YORK — For street artist Efren Andaluz — better known as “Andaluz the Artist” — being Latino means everything. Since 2014, the New York-based artist has made it his mission to represent his Latino community through his artwork. “I had a different flare to...
pix11.com
Clear skies the rest of the weekend, peak fall foliage
It was another bright and sunny day in and around the five boroughs as temperatures warmed into the upper 60s and low 70s. Central Park checked in with a high of 68 degrees, three degrees above normal. Clear skies the rest of the weekend, peak fall foliage. It was another...
pix11.com
Boy died saving sister from hit-and-run driver on Long Island, family says
A 13-year-old boy is being remembered as a hero after his family says he died saving his sister from a hit-and-run driver on Long Island. Boy died saving sister from hit-and-run driver on …. A 13-year-old boy is being remembered as a hero after his family says he died saving...
pix11.com
Pleasant weekend, but a November-like chill is on the way
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The week ended on a pleasant note after the soggy Thursday. High pressure will settle across the region through the weekend, but a cold front will approach on Monday. A chilly air mass will then move in, bringing in the coldest temperatures that we have seen since last spring.
Comments / 0