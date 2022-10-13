ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
pix11.com

New York governor's race spotlight finds transit safety issue

Continuing calls for enhanced safety measures in New York City’s transit system have crossed over to the governor’s race. New York governor’s race spotlight finds transit …. Continuing calls for enhanced safety measures in New York City’s transit system have crossed over to the governor’s race....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

PIX Panel: Gun violence an issue in NY race for governor

PIX11’s Dan Mannarino and Ayana Harry were joined by Ben Max from the Gotham Gazette and Rebecca Lewis from City & State New York to talk shootings across New York, the last stretch in the race for governor and the fight to keep parts of New York City gun free.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Unity walk attempts to curb hate crimes

As hate crimes in New York City increase, communities are looking for solutions to prevent the crimes from happening. One group believes that altering people's beliefs may be the answer. Unity walk attempts to curb hate crimes. As hate crimes in New York City increase, communities are looking for solutions...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Central Park Boathouse faces unclear future

Operators said the shuttering was extremely unfortunate but happened due to rising costs of goods and labor, among other things. Operators said the shuttering was extremely unfortunate but happened due to rising costs of goods and labor, among other things. Man in critical condition after being hit by train …
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

New book 'Filmed in Brooklyn' captures borough on the big screen

Brooklyn has played a starring role in the film scene for decades, and now a book is shining a spotlight on some of the borough’s memorable turns on the big screen. New book ‘Filmed in Brooklyn’ captures borough on …. Brooklyn has played a starring role in...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Family grieves man fatally shot by police in NYC

Police shot and killed Joel Capellan, 29, in Inwood on Sunday. His family told PIX11 News he was getting his life together. Police shot and killed Joel Capellan, 29, in Inwood on Sunday. His family told PIX11 News he was getting his life together. Keeping secrets about “The Winchesters” proves...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Officer opens fire after vehicle hits fellow cop in Bronx: NYPD

An NYPD officer opened fire on the occupants of a suspected stolen vehicle after a fellow cop was struck by the ride Sunday night in Soundview, according to authorities. Officer opens fire after vehicle hits fellow cop …. An NYPD officer opened fire on the occupants of a suspected stolen...
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Meet the Peruvian dancer chasing his New York City dreams

NEW YORK — David Machicado has always loved to dance. “I started dancing, just, at home when I was a little kid,” he said. “I guess it was always a part of my life.”. But growing up in Lima, Peru in the 1990s, he didn’t see a ton of opportunities to pursue dance as a career. Instead, he went to college and started studying communications.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Police identify teen slain in Queens subway shooting: NYPD

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed during a dispute between two groups on a subway train in Queens, police said. Police identify teen slain in Queens subway shooting: …. A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed during a dispute between two groups on a subway train in Queens, police said.
QUEENS, NY
pix11.com

Tony Award-winning actress honored on Broadway

From Sweeney Todd to Gypsy to Mame, Angela Lansbury was a Broadway legend. The six-time Tony Award-winning actress performed on Broadway for six decades. And because she was such a legend, the Broadway theater owners' committee dimmed the lights on Saturday night at 7:45 in her honor. Tony Award-winning actress...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

New York City ‘murder-for-hire’ case goes to jury

Jury deliberations began Friday in the Bronx “murder-for-hire” case involving an alleged gang shooting at a McDonald’s drive-thru. New York City ‘murder-for-hire’ case goes to jury. Jury deliberations began Friday in the Bronx “murder-for-hire” case involving an alleged gang shooting at a McDonald’s drive-thru....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Clear skies the rest of the weekend, peak fall foliage

It was another bright and sunny day in and around the five boroughs as temperatures warmed into the upper 60s and low 70s. Central Park checked in with a high of 68 degrees, three degrees above normal. Clear skies the rest of the weekend, peak fall foliage. It was another...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Pleasant weekend, but a November-like chill is on the way

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The week ended on a pleasant note after the soggy Thursday. High pressure will settle across the region through the weekend, but a cold front will approach on Monday. A chilly air mass will then move in, bringing in the coldest temperatures that we have seen since last spring.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy