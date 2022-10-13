NEW YORK — David Machicado has always loved to dance. “I started dancing, just, at home when I was a little kid,” he said. “I guess it was always a part of my life.”. But growing up in Lima, Peru in the 1990s, he didn’t see a ton of opportunities to pursue dance as a career. Instead, he went to college and started studying communications.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO