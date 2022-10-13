Read full article on original website
Blumenthal ups CT senate race spending as Levy preps for Trump fundraiser
Blumenthal has a money lead in the final weeks of CT's U.S. Senate race, but a Levy super PAC raised large sums over the past three months.
So Donald Trump has been subpoenaed. Here's what comes next
Donald Trump is not known for cooperating with investigations that target him or his businesses. So now that the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has voted — unanimously — to subpoena him, you have to wonder about the former president's next move.
The Jan. 6 committee has done its job, but its impact depends on others
When a dramatic development punctuates a long-running narrative, people ask: Is this it?. Is it the turning point or the tipping point, the moment we will remember?. This week, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol took a shot at providing such a moment in the saga of former President Donald Trump.
Trump hotels charged his Secret Service protectors 'exorbitant' rates
The Trump Organization appears to have overcharged the Secret Service for stays at Trump-owned properties by agents protecting the then-president. The charges exceeded the government's approved rate, according to the House Oversight Committee, which says Secret Service records show payments totaling over $1.4 million. "The exorbitant rates charged to the...
Jahana Hayes tops George Logan in CT 5th District race fundraising
The biggest spenders in CT's most competitive congressional race are outside groups supporting both candidates. See how much they've given.
Biden gave young voters a win on student debt, but abortion tops midterm motivations
When Erin Moore started college, she knew she'd take on student debt. But years later, as she walks around a market in Bucks County, Pa., making loan payments feels much more within reach. Student loan relief "actually will make it feasible for me to pay," said Moore, a teacher in...
How protests in Iran are similar to the Constitutional Revolution of 1906
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Iranian American writer Reza Aslan about similarities between the current protests in Iran and the Constitutional Revolution of 1906. Prior to joining NPR in 2022, Mohammad was a producer on The Washington Post's daily flagship podcast Post Reports, where her work was recognized by multiple awards. She was honored with a Peabody award for her work on an episode on the life of George Floyd.
A look at North Carolina's U.S. Senate race
With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, one of the most contentious races is in North Carolina. With Republican Richard Burr not seeking re-election, Republican Ted Budd and Democrat Cheri Beasley are vying for the open seat. Both candidates were invited to appear on Charlotte Talks. The Budd...
