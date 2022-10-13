ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Comments / 0

Related
WFAE

So Donald Trump has been subpoenaed. Here's what comes next

Donald Trump is not known for cooperating with investigations that target him or his businesses. So now that the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has voted — unanimously — to subpoena him, you have to wonder about the former president's next move.
POTUS
WFAE

The Jan. 6 committee has done its job, but its impact depends on others

When a dramatic development punctuates a long-running narrative, people ask: Is this it?. Is it the turning point or the tipping point, the moment we will remember?. This week, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol took a shot at providing such a moment in the saga of former President Donald Trump.
POTUS
WFAE

Trump hotels charged his Secret Service protectors 'exorbitant' rates

The Trump Organization appears to have overcharged the Secret Service for stays at Trump-owned properties by agents protecting the then-president. The charges exceeded the government's approved rate, according to the House Oversight Committee, which says Secret Service records show payments totaling over $1.4 million. "The exorbitant rates charged to the...
POTUS
WFAE

How protests in Iran are similar to the Constitutional Revolution of 1906

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Iranian American writer Reza Aslan about similarities between the current protests in Iran and the Constitutional Revolution of 1906. Prior to joining NPR in 2022, Mohammad was a producer on The Washington Post's daily flagship podcast Post Reports, where her work was recognized by multiple awards. She was honored with a Peabody award for her work on an episode on the life of George Floyd.
PROTESTS
WFAE

A look at North Carolina's U.S. Senate race

With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, one of the most contentious races is in North Carolina. With Republican Richard Burr not seeking re-election, Republican Ted Budd and Democrat Cheri Beasley are vying for the open seat. Both candidates were invited to appear on Charlotte Talks. The Budd...
U.S. POLITICS
WFAE

WFAE

8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy