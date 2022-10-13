ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Former Rep. Gabby Giffords named 2023 Rose Parade grand marshal

By Jeff MacDonald, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38EjgW_0iYAIOFH00

PASADENA, Calif. — Gabby Giffords, who survived an assassination attempt in 2011, will serve as grand marshal of the 134th Rose Parade.

Giffords will ride in the Rose Parade on Jan. 2. Because New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday this year, the annual parade will be held on a Monday in keeping with the Tournament of Roses’ tradition.

She will also be part of the coin flip before the Rose Bowl game later in the day.

According to The Associated Press, Giffords’ husband, Sen. Mark Kelly, will be beside her for the New Year’s festivities.

Giffords, 52, has spent years recovering after being shot in the head at a Tucson grocery store during a public appearance in January 2011. Because of the severe brain injury she suffered, she had to relearn how to walk and talk.

“Our lives can change so quickly. Mine did when I was shot but I never gave up hope,” Giffords said Thursday on the lawn of Tournament House in Pasadena. “I chose to make a new start, to move ahead and not look back.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

No. 20 Utah beats No. 7 USC 43-42 after late two-point conversion

No. 20 Utah handed No. 7 USC its first loss of the season on Saturday night. Cam Rising scored on a fourth down keeper with 48 seconds left and then ran in the game-winning two-point conversion in a 43-42 win for the Utes. USC had a chance to get down the field for a field goal after Rising’s conversion but a kickoff return to midfield was brought back because of a hold and USC’s only first down on the drive came via penalty with eight seconds left after an interception off a deflection was nullified due to pass interference.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
104K+
Followers
135K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy